New JDA Survey Finds Understanding Consumer Behavior Is the Missing Link in Manufacturers' and Retailers' Path to Omni-channel Success
In today's highly competitive, omni-channel market, companies are
realizing the path to success hinges on their ability to understand
consumer behavior. Retailers and manufacturers can unlock significant
competitive advantage by leveraging consumer insights to make category
decisions and create localized merchandising assortments. The JDA
Voice of the Category Manager survey, conducted by JDA
Software Group, Inc., reveals findings from nearly 100
professionals responsible for category management and merchandising
activity in North America. The report revealed that most companies lack
the ability to mine and leverage important customer data, and are
therefore failing to meet evolving shopping demands. As such,
respondents indicated that their No. 1 investment priority in the next
five years is big data and predictive analytics (41 percent), followed
by investment in customer-driven data science (37 percent) (tweet
this).
"The fact that manufacturers and retailers plan to prioritize investment
in big data and predictive analytics over the next five years is a true
testament to the transformational impact that the modern shopper is
having on these sectors," said Todd McCourtie, senior director, solution
strategy at JDA. "Companies are realizing that the path to success in
today's omni-channel market is to analyze and react to consumers'
preferences and behaviors, ultimately truly understanding how, why, and
in which manner they wish to shop. Data-driven technologies can help
companies make more informed localized merchandising decisions that, in
turn, enhance the shopping experience for the customer and improve the
brand's bottom line."
Driving consumer insights with data and analytics
Currently, companies have access to volumes of essential data about
their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors. Where companies
fall short is in their ability to derive actionable insights from this
mountain of consumer data. While respondents on average stated that they
are somewhat successful in mining consumer data to generate
usable insights (82 percent), less than one-fifth (17 percent) feel they
are highly successful in their ability to leverage the data to
derive actionable insights (tweet
this).
In fact, when asked to identify which processes respondents felt they
lacked the most proficiency in, nearly 70 percent indicated that they
are most behind on leveraging predictive analytics for improved pricing
and merchandising-two capabilities that are of paramount importance for
sustained success in today's customer-centric world (tweet
this). Additionally, nearly 60 percent of respondents claimed that
they are also behind in leveraging geographic and socio-economic data
for targeted promotions and offers (tweet
this).
For manufacturing and retail survey respondents looking to improve
merchandising, pricing and promotional efforts, the top two behaviors
they'd like to gain additional insight into were the modern shopper's
path to purchase (67 percent) and price sensitivity (53 percent) (tweet
this).
Localizing assortments to reach the modern shopper
The modern shopper has transformed the ways retailers and manufacturers
operate and maintain profitability, as shoppers expect merchandise
assortments to meet their needs from the first attempt. Survey
respondents cited personalization and localization (68 percent) and
increased development of digital technologies (62 percent) as the top
two priorities they plan to implement within the next year to reach
modern shoppers (tweet
this). Omni-channel retailing also remains a high priority, with
nearly 60 percent of respondents citing it as one of their top two
priorities (tweet
this).
Effective assortment localization is dependent on a company's ability to
identify the key product attributes that drive local preferences and
demand in each category. The survey found that companies are best able
to evaluate the success of their localization efforts by measuring an
increase in sales (37 percent), increased visibility into stores (21
percent) and improved inventory levels (21 percent) (tweet
this).
Key investment priorities
With increased focus on localized assortments, technology investments
are top of mind for both manufacturers and retailers. Unsurprisingly,
the top two priorities driving the need for new technology solutions are
automation as a means to do more with less, and consumer insights as a
tool to support increased localization, dynamic pricing and improved
merchandising (tweet
this).
Interestingly, from an investment perspective, respondents had varied
opinions on which mobile technologies would be most beneficial to their
business:
-
26 percent indicated augmented reality technology that provides
shoppers with personalized information while shopping;
-
25 percent deemed the ability for customers to leverage beacon
technology (Internet of Things) via mobile device for increased
self-education on products;
-
21 percent identified in-store mapping for easy self-navigation around
stores; and
-
19 percent believe location-based mobile coupons would be most
beneficial.
Manufacturer vs. retailer point of view
Less than half of manufacturers and retailers feel they are successful
in their ability to mine data to generate usable insights, though
respondents from both sectors agree that there is more to be done when
it comes to better understanding and addressing the needs of the modern
shopper, and both groups have identified areas for improvement. For
example, the majority of manufacturers surveyed (83 percent) see
themselves lagging when it comes to leveraging predictive analytics for
improved pricing and merchandising, whereas retailers report feeling
behind on analyzing big data to recognize consumer preferences and
demand trends (59 percent) (tweet
this). Both sectors agree that their ability to leverage geographic
and socio-economic data for targeted promotions/offers could be
improved, with 60 percent of manufacturers and 59 percent of retailers
citing this as a weak spot (tweet
this). Further, both retailers and manufacturers cited path to
purchase and price sensitivity as the top two behaviors they
would like more insight into surrounding the modern shopper (tweet
this).
Additional interest in beacon technology and augmented reality was
reported by respondents, though neither sector is planning to prioritize
investment in these technologies in the next five years.
"Retailers and manufacturers that want to stay on top will need to be
able to implement personalized localization at scale and with speed.
While this will require some organizationwide changes to policies and
procedures, as well as the adoption of technology solutions to help
automate processes, it is a necessary evolution for those responsible
for merchandising decisions. The success of a company's merchandising
strategy, both today and in the future, hinges on how companies leverage
these data-driven insights to better serve the modern shopper's
ever-changing needs," concluded McCourtie.
Survey Methodology
JDA Software Group (News - Alert), Inc. conducted this survey in April 2017 with
nearly 100 professionals responsible for category management and
merchandising activity in North America.
