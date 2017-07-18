|
|[June 21, 2017]
|
New Survey Shows 1 in 5 Employees Regret Their Benefits Decisions, Jellyvision Buys Pair of Leather Pants in Show of Solidarity
Jellyvision,
creator of employee communications platform ALEX, today released the
results of a new benefits communication survey finding that 1 in 5
employees (21%) often regret their benefit choices.
The nationwide online survey was conducted from February 24 to March 17,
2017 by Harris Poll on behalf of Jellyvision. It surveyed 2,043 US
adults who are employed full-time, are eligible for company-provided
benefits, and do not have health insurance through Medicare, Medicaid,
or the VA.
Some highlights:
|
|
|
•
|
|
Employees want help. 55% of employees whose companies offer
health insurance say they would like help from their employer when
choosing a health plan.
|
|
|
•
|
|
Benefits decisions are stressful. 49% of employees say
making health insurance decisions is always very stressful.
|
|
|
•
|
|
People prefer electronic benefits communication. 60% of
employees prefer to receive information about company benefits
electronically.
|
|
|
•
|
|
Some employees just don't engage with some communications.
20% of employees say they don't always keep up with benefits
correspondence (e.g., they don't attend company benefits meetings,
never read their company benefit summary plan description or
file/throw paper benefit materials away unread)
"Benefits enrollment is a time of confusion and stress for many
employees," said Jellyvision CEO Amanda Lannert. "The result is that
many employees make decisions they later regret, often at a time when
they need their benefits the most. We hope the results of our 2017
survey help employers improve their benefits experiences, so that more
employees have the confidence to select benefits that are right for
them."
Jellyvision's survey also revealed a number of employee knowledge gaps
around health care costs and HDHPs. Four in 10 employees (41%) can't
identify all of the elements that add up to the full cost of their
health care, such as employee and employer contributions and cost of
care. And half of employees (50%) say they are not knowledgeable about
HDHPs.
That knowledge gap is critical. Employees who are knowledgeable about
HDHPs, for example, are much more likely to positively describe the
option than those who have less knowledge (e.g., 26% of knowledgeable
employees describe HDHPs as affordable vs. 9% who are not knowledgeable;
a good value: 30% vs. 5%; dependable: 20% vs. 5%; and great coverage:
19% vs. 3%).
"Employers spend so much time putting together competitive benefits
packages, but not enough time helping employees understand their
options," Lannert said. "The challenge is most people don't want
'education' on these topics. No one wakes up with a burning desire to
learn about HDHPs. In our experience, people respond best to
plain-English communication that feels like they're talking about
benefits with a friend-if benefits were a thing friends ever talked
about."
In addition to asking people about their employers' benefits
communication, Jellyvision's survey asked respondents to react to a
possible repeal of the Affordable Health Act (ACA), particularly as it
relates to employer-provided health insurance plans.
One of the survey's findings, which may suggest a fundamental
misunderstanding of what's at stake with a possible repeal, shows that
61% of employees don't think a repeal would affect them personally. When
responses are broken down by political party affiliations, Republicans
(68%) are more likely to feel that they won't be personally affected by
a repeal of the ACA than Democrats (55%) and Independents (60%) land in
the middle.
Regardless of politics, though, most employees using their
employer-provided health insurance say it is important to include key
Affordable Care Act provisions on annual and lifetime coverage limits
(72%, 74% respectively), coverage of preexisting conditions (80%), free
preventative care (78%), and coverage of adult children up to age 26
(67% of those who have children under age 26), with the majority saying
such characteristics are "absolutely essential" or "very important."
To read the complete results of The 2017 ALEX Benefits Communication
Survey, including the Affordable Care Act supplement, please visit: https://www.meetalex.com/blog/the-2017-alex-benefits-communication-survey.
About Jellyvision
Jellyvision is an award-winning technology company whose interactive
software talks people through important, complex and potentially
snooze-inducing life decisions-like choosing a healthcare insurance
plan, saving for retirement or managing finances-in simple, fun and
engaging ways.
Jellyvision's SaaS (News - Alert) employee communication platform ALEX® is
used by more than 800 companies with more than 14 million employees in
total-including 88 of the Fortune 500 and 1 in 4 of the country's
largest companies. ALEX helps employees make better decisions about more
than $90 billion of health insurance premiums. To learn more, visit www.jellyvision.com
and www.meetalex.com.
About Harris Poll
Over the last 5 decades, Harris Polls have become media staples. With
comprehensive experience and precise technique in public opinion
polling, along with a proven track record of uncovering consumers'
motivations and behaviors, Harris Poll has gained strong brand
recognition around the world. Contact
us for more information.
About the Survey
The survey was conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of Jellyvision
from February 24 to March 17, 2017 among 2,043 US adults aged 18+
employed full-time and eligible for company provided benefits.
Respondents do not currently have health insurance through Medicare,
Medicaid or the VA. Data are weighted where necessary by age by gender,
race/ethnicity, region, education, income, marital status, household
size and propensity to be online to bring them in line with their actual
proportions in the population.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005397/en/
