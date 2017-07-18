[June 21, 2017] New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Aetion Real-World Data Analysis

NEW YORK, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion, a leading healthcare technology company that provides real-world evidence (RWE) analytics solutions for payer, provider, biopharma and medical device customers, today announced that in the last 12 months more than 10,000 analyses have been completed using its Aetion Evidence Platform™. The platform generates RWE that empowers the healthcare industry to engage in a value-based business model by providing a thorough understanding of patient outcomes and costs. The latest analysis was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The Aetion Evidence Platform -- and its patented rapid-cycle analytics™ -- measures and analyzes the medical needs, effectiveness, safety, and broader value of healthcare interventions using the best available science. Researchers at biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and healthcare payers use Aetion's platform, accessing either local or cloud-based data, to conduct these analyses. "The total number of studies undertaken, the sophistication and transparency of the analyses and the publication of results in a highly respected journal, such as the New England Journal of Medicine, underlines the rapid and fundamental shift in RWE generation achievable with a validated evidence platform," said Sebastian Schneeweiss, M.D., Sc.D., co-founder and science lead at Aetion. In the NEJM-published study, Michael Fralick, M.D., research fellow in medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues, wrote of their findings of a serious adverse event in diabetic patients treated with SGLT inhibitors, a new class of anti-diabetic medicine. Based on clinical observations, Dr. Fralick explored the records of more than 100 million patients, and identified and analyzed drug and outcome records of 140,000 patients using an oral anti-diabetic SGLT2 inhibitor. The Aetion Evidence Platform's validated analytic functions allowed the research team – in just a few weeks from bedside to publication – to determine that the use of SGLT2 inhibitors may double the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, which can occur when the body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones. While this risk may be life-threatening for some patients, it can be well managed if physicians and patients are made aware. Dr. Fralick's findings, generated by the Aetion Evidence Platform, are a critical step to make the use of important and effective anti-diabetic medications safer for patients. Separately, Aetion analyses have generated findings later confirmed by a randomized trial (Kim et al Arth & Rheum), which are considered the gold standard for confirming the effects of medications and medical interventions. In this case, Aetion's harnessing of real-world data, and the application of rapid-cycle analytics, allowed researchers to reach the same result in one-tenth the time at a fraction of the cost.

"The tremendous number of critical results generated by the Aetion Evidence Platform is a true indication of researchers' ability to quickly produce clinically actionable and highly accurate RWE with the highest level of transparency," continued Dr. Schneeweiss. "We expect more and more researchers to take advantage of RWE to help their organizations develop therapeutic insights to make smart choices in patient care." About Aetion

Based in New York City, Aetion (pronounced eh-tee-ahn) is a leading healthcare technology company that delivers the real-world analytics and evidence needed for value-based healthcare. With its patented rapid-cycle analytics™ technology, the platform utilizes the everyday clinical and financial interactions of the healthcare system to unlock essential evidence about the effectiveness and value of medical treatments. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members and top big data technologists, Aetion enables payers and providers to collaborate with biopharmaceutical and medical device companies in real-time to develop therapeutic insights and make smart choices in patient care. Aetion is backed by leading investors, including Flare Capital Partners, Lakestar and Oxeon Ventures. Learn more at www.aetion.com. Editorial Contact:

