[June 19, 2017] New VIP ECO Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Enhances Energy Efficiency with Natural Refrigerants, Intelligent Controls

Panasonic (News - Alert) Healthcare Corporation of North America has introduced a new -86°C ultra-low temperature freezer designed to operate on natural refrigerants. Marketed as the VIP ECO freezer, this new upright cabinet delivers more dependable, energy efficient, ultra-low temperature storage by using smart compressors with natural refrigerants. Intuitive internal monitoring and feedback systems are designed to optimize component performance, maintain balance between power consumption and temperature control, and to assist facility users in meeting environmental sustainability goals. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006017/en/ The Panasonic Healthcare VIP ECO Model MDF-DU702VH-PA ultra-low temperature freezer integrates natural refrigerants, smart compressors and intelligent controls to lower operating costs without compromising reliability and performance. (Photo: Business Wire) The VIP ECO freezer represents a worldwide evaluation of ultra-low temperature cooling technologies that ae tested with high purity natural refrigerants and combined with a new, innovative control platform, developed throughout the global Panasonic Healthcare research and development network. The VIP ECO freezer is ideal for immediate replacement of less-efficient freezers and for new laboratories. The interior volume of 25.7 cu.ft. (729 L) is sized to accommodate many existing inventory racks in use in other freezers, permitting quick transfer with zero downtime where replacement installations are selected. Performance Features

Fast pull-down to -80°C and fast recovery following door openings demonstrates reserve cooling power

Tight interior uniformity, top to bottom, side to side, front to back, minimizes uncertainty

Patented VIP Plus cabinet insulation slows warm-up during power outage, saves energy

Unique internal heat exchanger increases performance envelope, tolerates high ambient temperatures

Smart controls with full-color LCD touchscreen graphic user interface mounted at eye level

Data acquisition and management capability with USB data port

Graphical snapshots for temperature performance, door open frequency and duration, and other parameters User-Friendly Cabinet Design The Advanced Frost Control System, based on the EZlatch door handle, simplifies door openings and closings. Multi-point door gaskets protect the cabinet periphery to save energy, reduce moisture accumulation and eliminate ice build-up. The gasket is field-replaceable without tools and without shutting down or emptying the freezer. Two robust, insulated inner doors with positive latches and secondary gaskets provide added protection. A heated, automatic vacuum relief port permits quick door openings. About Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America is a subsidiary of Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, and offers laboratory equipment and services to biopharmaceutical, life sciences, academic, healthcare and government markets. For information call Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America at 800-858-8442 or visit http://www.panasonic-healthcare.com/us/biomedical/ View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006017/en/

