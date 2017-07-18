|
|[June 19, 2017]
|
New VIP ECO Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Enhances Energy Efficiency with Natural Refrigerants, Intelligent Controls
Panasonic (News - Alert) Healthcare Corporation of North America has introduced a new
-86°C ultra-low temperature freezer designed to operate on natural
refrigerants. Marketed as the VIP ECO freezer, this new upright cabinet
delivers more dependable, energy efficient, ultra-low temperature
storage by using smart compressors with natural refrigerants. Intuitive
internal monitoring and feedback systems are designed to optimize
component performance, maintain balance between power consumption and
temperature control, and to assist facility users in meeting
environmental sustainability goals.
The VIP ECO freezer represents a worldwide evaluation of ultra-low
temperature cooling technologies that ae tested with high purity
natural refrigerants and combined with a new, innovative control
platform, developed throughout the global Panasonic Healthcare research
and development network.
The VIP ECO freezer is ideal for immediate replacement of less-efficient
freezers and for new laboratories. The interior volume of 25.7 cu.ft.
(729 L) is sized to accommodate many existing inventory racks in use in
other freezers, permitting quick transfer with zero downtime where
replacement installations are selected.
Performance Features
-
Fast pull-down to -80°C and fast recovery following door openings
demonstrates reserve cooling power
-
Tight interior uniformity, top to bottom, side to side, front to back,
minimizes uncertainty
-
Patented VIP Plus cabinet insulation slows warm-up during power
outage, saves energy
-
Unique internal heat exchanger increases performance envelope,
tolerates high ambient temperatures
-
Smart controls with full-color LCD touchscreen graphic user interface
mounted at eye level
-
Data acquisition and management capability with USB data port
-
Graphical snapshots for temperature performance, door open frequency
and duration, and other parameters
User-Friendly Cabinet Design
The Advanced Frost Control System, based on the EZlatch door handle,
simplifies door openings and closings. Multi-point door gaskets protect
the cabinet periphery to save energy, reduce moisture accumulation and
eliminate ice build-up. The gasket is field-replaceable without tools
and without shutting down or emptying the freezer. Two robust, insulated
inner doors with positive latches and secondary gaskets provide added
protection. A heated, automatic vacuum relief port permits quick door
openings.
About Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North
America
Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America is a subsidiary of
Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, and offers laboratory
equipment and services to biopharmaceutical, life sciences, academic,
healthcare and government markets. For information call Panasonic
Healthcare Corporation of North America at 800-858-8442 or visit http://www.panasonic-healthcare.com/us/biomedical/
