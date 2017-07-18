[June 19, 2017] New Aphos App Enables Users to Create Digital Billboard Messaging

NEW YORK, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Mimran — a multimedia artist known in business circles for saving Lamborghini from bankruptcy in the '80s, later selling it to Chrysler — has developed the new Aphos App, a free messaging system that enables users to create digital "billboards" and share them with other Aphos users and on social media platforms. Aphos allows users anywhere in the world to create their own billboard with quotes, aphorisms and comments about art, politics, news, fashion, music or any subject related to their daily lives and interests. They can publish billboards on the app for Aphos followers, send billboards to friends via email and share them using Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Pinteres or other social media sites. "Aphos provides an opportunity to express yourself about any subject and share it with an international audience. What you write will ultimately be seen by millions of users worldwide," said Mimran. "It is an open network not limited to only your friends and immediate contacts. So you are not limited to expressing your thoughts only to people who know and like you and might ultimately have the same point of view as you do. And, the people who respond will do so not because of how you look, but based on what you say or think." The app was inspired by Patrick Mimran's Billboard Project, a comprehensive series of billboards posted in Chelsea, New York and worldwide between 2000 and 2012. With them, he used advertisement billboards as a platform for short aphorisms that provided commentary about art and the relationships between artists, critics, curators and art dealers. Written about in The New York Times, Paris Match and other media outlets, the billboards attracted a substantial fan base.

"Smartphones gave me the opportunity to expand my billboard installations into a wider audience, and most importantly to allow anyone from any country and in any language to participate and have an open platform where they could express themselves on any topics," he said. The Aphos app is available on App Store and Google Play stores. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-aphos-app-enables-users-to-create-digital-billboard-messaging-300475836.html SOURCE Aphos

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]