|[June 19, 2017]
New Study Compares Performance of Masimo Next Generation SedLine® Patient State Index (PSi) to Original PSi During Anesthesia
Masimo
(NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract presented at Euroanaesthesia
2017 in Geneva, Switzerland. In the study, researchers at University
Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands, compared original and Next
Generation versions of Masimo Patient State Index (PSi, a processed EEG
parameter related to the effect of anesthetic agents) during Masimo
SedLine® brain function monitoring of patients under propofol
and sevoflurane anesthesia.1
SedLine brain function monitoring features four simultaneous EEG leads
to enable continuous assessment of both sides of the brain, four EEG
waveforms, a Density Spectral Array (DSA, an easy-to-interpret,
high-resolution display of bi-hemispheric activity and EEG power), and
PSi. Next Generation SedLine enhances PSi to make it less susceptible to
electromyographic (EMG) interference and to improve its performance in
low-power EEG cases.
In the study, Dr. Kuizenga and colleagues sought to compare the original
and Next Generation PSi algorithms, referred to as PSi-1 and PSi-2,
respectively, as they correlated with propofol and sevoflurane drug
concentrations and with the Modified Observers Assessment of Alertness
and Sedation (MOAAS) scale. They also sought to assess the influence of
2 and 4 ng/mL effect-site concentrations of remifentanil on the
performance of the two algorithms.
The researchers enrolled 36 healthy volunteers, stratified by age, and
assigned them randomly to a sequence of four sessions of anesthesia. In
one session, propofol was administered in a series of graded steps; in
the second, sevoflurane was similarly administered; in the third and
fourth, the two concentrations of remifentanil were also administered.
During each step of each session, after a twelve-minute delay for
equilibration, MOAAS was tested and a blood sample was taken to measure
drug concentrations. EEG was collected using Masimo Root®
with SedLine®, from which time-synchronized PSi-1 and PSi-2
values were later extracted. The researchers then plotted MOAAS, drug
concentration, PSi-1, and PSi-2 values over time.
The researchers found that when charted against drug concentrations,
PSi-2 showed "reduced population variability and improved baseline
stability" compared to PSi-1. When charted against MOAAS, PSi-2 had
"lower interindividual variability" than PSi-1. They also noted that
"Both PSis distinguish MOAAS 5, 4, and 3 better during propofol
anesthesia compared to sevoflurane. This difference disappears when
adding remifentanil."
The investigators concluded that "PSi-2 [Next Generation SedLine PSi]
has enhanced signal stability and a better description of the
dose-response relationship. PSi-2 has therefore improved capacity as a
pharmacodynamic monitor of anesthesia compared to PSi-1."
Next Generation SedLine has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not
available for sale in the United States.
Reference
-
Kuizenga M.H., Colin P.J., Vereecke H.E.M., Struys M.M.R.F. Comparison
between two versions of the Patient State Index during propofol and
sevoflurane anesthesia, with or without remifentanil. Proceedings from
Euroanaesthesia 2017, Geneva, Switzerland. Abstract #01AP07-4.
