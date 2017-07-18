[June 19, 2017] New Study Shows Work Shift Reminders Decrease Absenteeism, Tardiness

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the increased access and usage of mobile devices, a report by Ximble finds that usage shift reminders reduced late time by 21% and reduced total missed shifts by 16%. Summarized in its released "2017 Key Insights on Employee Attendance and Tardiness" report, the study looked at data from employers in the US and Australia that utilized the Ximble Scheduling and Time Tracking software. The report includes data from over 400 companies, and approximately 6,500 employees that use the Ximble software over a period of two years. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in 2015 that productivity losses linked to absenteeism cost employers $225.8 billion annually in the United States," said Peter Swaniker, founder and CEO of Ximble. "For companies, especially those that rely on a shift scheduling system, it has become a multimillion dollar effort to find solutions to absenteeism and lateness. Because we now maintain nearly 24/7 access to our mobile devices, sending reminders to employees via the mobile medium is an effective way forward in combating absenteeism related monetary losses for both employers and employees." In addition, the report found that: Overall, employees were late an average of 114.2 minutes. Employees that had shift reminders enabled were late an average of 95.9 minutes, while those who did not them enabled were late an average of 121.4 minutes. This was an improvement of 21%.

Average employee lateness in the US wee lower than the overall average, with US employees late an average of 101.2 minutes.

On average, employees missed a total of 29.3 shifts per employee, with US employees missing an average of 26.64 shifts per employee. Those with shift reminders missed an average of 21.4 shifts while those without reminders missed 25.6 shifts. This was an improvement of 16.4%.

The total loss of income due to missed shifts for employees in the US averaged $2,146.61 based on their pay rate. Total loss of income due to late arrivals was $926.93 .

An average of 20.19% of all time clock punches recorded by Ximble were made via mobile devices. The report also features additional statistics on time off requests, shift changes, outsourcing, and employee messaging numbers. To download the full report, visit: http://pages.ximble.com/2017-key-insights-employee-attendance-tardiness/.

Ximble.com is an online and mobile software platform which provides a powerful suite of scheduling, time tracking, and rich reporting features that help companies better manage, communicate with, and optimize their staff, enables employees to set and receive shift reminders to an effort to minimize missed or late shifts. It features a multi-language platform used in over 30 countries as well as industry-leading 24/7 live support. Ximble schedule building, time clock, and management software is designed for optimized work force management and is available starting at just $1/user/month. Learn more at https://www.ximble.com/. About Nimble Software Systems Inc. Nimble Software Systems' Ximble.com delivers an intuitive, web-based employee scheduling and time & attendance solution that helps companies streamline and automate their workforce operations while increasing communication and flexibility. Ximble offers a powerful and easy to use suite of schedule building and time keeping features that help companies schedule better, track better, and manager better. For more information about the company's products, please visit: https://www.ximble.com/. Media contact:

