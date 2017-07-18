[June 19, 2017] New Cryptocurrencies Pairs with AvaTrade

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, has added to their already rich portfolio cryptocurrency pairs with exceptional conditions - Ethereum Classic vs the American dollar (ETCUSD) and Bitcoin vs Euro (BTCEUR) as a first step, with more to follow. This is revolutionary in the trading world, as traders can now trade cryptocurrencies as currency pairs and not only as individual assets. With high volatility and constant new highs, cryptocurrencies represent various profit opportunities, and AvaTrade offers around-the-clock trading, also during the weekend, and up to 20:1 leverage on various cryptocurrencies. Find out more about AvaTrade at http://www.avatrade.com About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers more than 250 financial instruments, top trading platforms, and new and improved mobile apps. Clients enjoy personal account managers and a 24-hour live customer service in 15 languages. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels, and further ensures risk-free trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is fully regulated in the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa & BVI. Press Contact

Orly Garini-Dil

Marcom Director

+1-646-335-0738 (Ext. 2125)

O.Garini-Dil@avatrade.com

SOURCE AvaTrade

