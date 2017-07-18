|
[June 15, 2017]
|
New Customer Service Survey from Aspect Software Shows Harmony, Opportunity When Chatbots and Agents Work Together
Nearly two-thirds of customer service agents are satisfied in their jobs
and millennials, the largest workforce demographic, are even more so
with 70 percent of them saying they like what they do according to the
just-released Aspect
Agent Experience Index. Yet, despite the agent satisfaction
reported, multiple research firms including Gartner (News - Alert) and Juniper Research
are predicting chatbots or A.I. will replace nearly all live agent
interaction in the next several years.
According to the customer service agents surveyed, 70 to 80 percent of
the calls an agent receives each day consist of inquiries that require
minimal effort to address. This is important because 65
percent of consumers feel great about the company they are engaging
with, as well as themselves, when they can solve a problem without
having to talk with a live customer service agent. To the casual
observer, it appears chatbots could be the beginning of the end for
customer service agents as we know them.
However, the Aspect Agent Experience Index tells a different story.
While nearly half f contact center agents confess to wanting to handle
easily-answered customer questions, when tasked to take complex calls, a
large majority of agents see a lot of opportunity:
-
79% say when the introduction of customer service chatbots enable them
to handle more complex questions, they will be able to improve their
skills
-
72% say handling complex questions makes them feel like they are
making a bigger impact on the company
-
64% say they will be able to create a more personalized service
experience for customers
The Aspect Agent Experience Index also found that agents who felt
engaged and empowered at work are more likely to have a positive
perspective when handling complex customer inquiries. Empowered agents
are more likely than the average agent (by 5 - 8 percentage points) to
say handling harder questions would make their work more interesting
(77%) and feel that they are more in touch with their customers (71%).
What's more, nearly 70 percent of engaged and empowered agents say
handling complex customer inquiries will allow them to create a more
personalized service experience. Indeed, 83 percent of consumers say
getting a personalized customer service experience is very important to
them according to the 2016 Aspect Consumer Experience Index
"Simple inquiries handled by agents tend to be very brief, and little if
any interaction or engagement takes place. Question complexity,
therefore, becomes a more fertile opportunity for skill growth and
career advancement," says Joe Gagnon, Aspect Chief Customer Officer.
"Over half of the agents we surveyed (57%) feel they have a better
chance of moving up in the organization if they can demonstrate more
subject matter expertise. So when chatbots take over 'easy-question'
management, they satisfy the interaction preferences of customers and at
the same time engage and enlighten the employee. It's truly a
better-together solution."
Rather than a personnel replacement then, the customer service chatbot
becomes a junior associate for the agent, handling lower-skilled tasks
and freeing agents up to handle the work that requires domain knowledge
and a personal touch.
