[June 14, 2017] New York State Division of Veterans' Affairs Selects MicroPact COTS Case Management System

The New York State Division of Veterans' Affairs (NYS DVA) has selected MicroPact, the global leader in Data-First™ case management and business process management (BPM) software, to deploy the entellitrak® Veterans' Benefits Solution to service all counties in the state with a centralized web-based system. The entellitrak Veterans' Benefits Solution facilitates the efficient management of all aspects of benefits administration, from outreach and initial referral through claims submission, adjudication tracking, enrollment, and benefits processing. Using customized business rules and workflow management, the system automates paper-based processes and streamlines every task, so Veteran Service Officers and their staff can devote more time to ensuring that eligible Veterans receive all benefits to which they are entitled. "Ensuring that Veterans and their families receive healthcare, education, employment, and other assistance i vital, and state VA offices like NYS DVA are in the best position to do that." said Kris Collo, CEO of MicroPact. "The entellitrak Veterans' Benefits Solution enables agencies to handle high claims volumes, integrate with federal processes, and deliver customer-centric support over a lifetime." MicroPact worked closely with NYS DVA's IT, legal, and procurement departments to demonstrate a prototype that met their needs and budget. "With prototypes, our goal is always to deliver a proof of concept that enables customers to see for themselves how entellitrak will meet their unique needs," said MicroPact's Stephanie Kuhnel, Vice President, Health, Human Services, and Benefits Solutions. "In NYS DVA's case, after the first demonstration they wanted to see changes that we were able to turn around in less than a week, which affirmed that the software could meet the agency's short and long-term requirements."

About entellitrak entellitrak is a unified platform for case management and business process management. Whether based on-premises or in the cloud, its Data-First™ approach allows it to be implemented immediately and configured continuously, enabling customers to get to work quickly while keeping costs low. About MicroPact For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions for U.S. Government agencies and Fortune 500 corporations. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005121/en/

