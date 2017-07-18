|
|[June 14, 2017]
New York State Division of Veterans' Affairs Selects MicroPact COTS Case Management System
The New York State Division of Veterans' Affairs (NYS DVA) has selected
MicroPact, the global leader in Data-First™ case management and business
process management (BPM) software, to deploy the entellitrak®
Veterans' Benefits Solution to service all counties in the state
with a centralized web-based system.
The entellitrak Veterans' Benefits Solution facilitates the
efficient management of all aspects of benefits administration, from
outreach and initial referral through claims submission, adjudication
tracking, enrollment, and benefits processing. Using customized business
rules and workflow management, the system automates paper-based
processes and streamlines every task, so Veteran Service Officers
and their staff can devote more time to ensuring that eligible Veterans
receive all benefits to which they are entitled.
"Ensuring that Veterans and their families receive healthcare,
education, employment, and other assistance i vital, and state VA
offices like NYS DVA are in the best position to do that." said Kris
Collo, CEO of MicroPact. "The entellitrak Veterans' Benefits Solution
enables agencies to handle high claims volumes, integrate with federal
processes, and deliver customer-centric support over a lifetime."
MicroPact worked closely with NYS DVA's IT, legal, and procurement
departments to demonstrate a prototype that met their needs and budget.
"With prototypes, our goal is always to deliver a proof of concept that
enables customers to see for themselves how entellitrak will meet their
unique needs," said MicroPact's Stephanie Kuhnel, Vice President,
Health, Human Services, and Benefits Solutions. "In NYS DVA's case,
after the first demonstration they wanted to see changes that we were
able to turn around in less than a week, which affirmed that the
software could meet the agency's short and long-term requirements."
About
entellitrak
entellitrak is a unified platform for case management and business
process management. Whether based on-premises or in the cloud, its
Data-First™ approach allows it to be implemented immediately and
configured continuously, enabling customers to get to work quickly while
keeping costs low.
About
MicroPact
For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial
off the shelf (COTS) solutions for U.S. Government agencies and Fortune
500 corporations. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states,
97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97%
annual renewal rate.
