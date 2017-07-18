[June 08, 2017] New DNS Firewall helps protect Canadian organizations from ransomware and malware attacks

CIRA releases new service aimed at building a safer online Canada with proactive cybersecurity protection OTTAWA, June 8, 2017 /CNW/ - Today the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) announced the public availability of its D-Zone DNS Firewall, a cloud-based cybersecurity solution that protects organizations from the growing threat of malware and ransomware. Key facts Ransomware targets an organization's network and locks files and network assets until a ransom is paid. This spring the WannaCry virus created global chaos, locking down patient records and business assets. Malware can infect a network with the intention to steal information, use an organization's computing resources for other malicious attacks, or other criminal activities.

Leveraging the most expansive set of global threat reporting available, CIRA's DNS Firewall helps organizations block access to malicious content before it can reach their network. Malware is prevented from using its command and control servers for execution. Combined, this helps limit a hacker's ability to take control of network resources. Protection is extended to any device using a corporate network.

As a cloud service that works beyond the organizational network, CIRA's solution can be easily added to existing security frameworks as part of a defence-in-depth strategy. CIRA's service features advancd dynamic content blocking for better management of network traffic and leverages feeds of known malware and ransomware that are updated instantly based on an analysis of billions of global DNS queries per day.

The service operates in Canadian Internet exchange points and functions as a high-performance, policy-enabled recursive DNS service to ensure that organizations using the DNS Firewall maintain or even improve user experience through faster web and application access.

CIRA's D-Zone DNS Firewall was created in partnership with Nominum, a world leader in cybersecurity technology and threat detection used by the world's largest ISPs. Executive quotes "Cybersecurity is the business challenge of our time. CIRA is equipping Canadian companies and organizations with new solutions to protect their networks from the threat of ransomware, malware, and other online malicious content. CIRA has partnered with the world leader in DNS Firewall technology to build a made-in-Canada cloud-based solution that is accessible to organizations of any size."

- David Chiswell, vice president of product development at CIRA "Given the high-stakes risk we're facing from emerging online threats, adding a scalable new defence from a DNS firewall was an easy decision for us. We needed a solution that keeps us one step ahead of online criminals and CIRA's offering combines their leadership in DNS, with world-class threat intelligence, into a flexible and affordable cloud-based solution." - Peter MacNeil, Information Technology with the City of Hamilton Additional resources Watch: D-Zone DNS Firewall introduction video

