[February 23, 2017] New Slip Hazard Warning Feature From NIRA Dynamics Improves the Safety of Connected Vehicles Tweet LINKÖPING, Sweden, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NIRA Dynamics recently rolled out a brand new feature for cars, expected to significantly increase road safety. The feature continuously monitors the road friction in real-time. This information is sent from numerous cars to a central server, from which it is sent out to other cars approaching the area - providing them with relevant road information and timely slip hazard warnings. (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20121012/567527 )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470595/NIRA_Dynamics_connected_cars.jpg )

During the winter of 2016/2017, NIRA provided the Swedish Transport Administration andKlimator AB with software for a large number of cars, to continuously monitor the road conditions. The gathered information is sent to NIRA's servers, where it's aggregated to provide real-time insights about the road conditions. The new feature, called Road Surface Information, not only provides drivers with slip warnings. Self-driving cars also need to be aware of the traction and braking distance at any time - and so, with Road Surface Information, yet another important step is taken towards enabling the safe self-driving cars of the future. As a positive side-effect, NIRA's software also facilitates more efficient and environmentally-friendly winter road maintenance, resulting in significant cost savings.

During the last few years, NIRA Dynamics have invested substantial resources into establishing a position as a unique supplier of solutions for collecting road data in real-time. Today, the company also has a presence in Silicon Valley. Swedish television SVT recently published a feature on the solution: http://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/vast/uppkopplade-fordon-varnar-for-halka ABOUT NIRA: Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sweden, NIRA Dynamics is at the forefront of sensor fusion, providing cost-efficient, value-adding services - including safety, advanced driver assistance and autonomy functions - to the global vehicle industry. Customers include some of the world's leading car manufacturers, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Seat, Skoda, Volvo, Fiat and Renault. For further information, please contact:

Johan Hägg, Head of Marketing & Sales

Phone: +46-700-454056

Email: johan.hagg@niradynamics.se



SOURCE NIRA Dynamics AB

