[February 23, 2017] New Patent Transmits Audio, Video and Holograms from Internet Stations and Platforms -- World Renowned Inventor, Donald Spector, says Holography, and 3D Got Sidetracked with Glasses and Is Now Ready for a Transformation! Tweet NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --New York College of Health Professions announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 9,584,913 on February 28th 2017, a transformational patent in its world class portfolio for Internet transmission to devices for audio, video and holography to items that simulate reality out of thin air and create a new field of entertainment without the use of specialized glasses. Lisa Pamintuan, president of New York College says, "Donald Spector, our Chairman and benefactor, has now begun to initiate deals with billionaires and corporations to monetize our vast IP portfolio. This new patent will bring imagery without glasses that will be virtually indistinguishable from reality. The consumer product companies have misjudged the consumers by requiring glasses to get the full effect of Virtual Reality and 3D. The Spector patents will change the way we see things, in our home environment as well in the education field and teaching or with any virtual image. Real Holograms are finally possible and will be indistinguishable from reality."

Spector has opened up billion dollar industries in technology, super apps, medicine, as well as the with first electronic fragrance systems, for which Bristol-Myers Squibb created a new division, the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds, the first hydraulic exercisers, early patents in 3D printing for orthotics and hundreds of consumer products patents ranging from beverage systems and toys to telecommunications and security systems.

Donald Spector has been Chairman of a record label, an Executive Producer on Broadway and president of an entertainmnt company that included Mitusi & Co., one of the largest companies in the world, and Westwood One, then owner of NBC and ABC radio. Spector introduced Mitsui & Co. to NBC for the sale of NBC in the Pacific Rim, now called NipponNBC. In addition he was involved in the introductions for the sale of part of QVC in the Pacific Rim, also to Mitsui & Co.

Spector started as a Science Honors Student at Columbia University at the age of 12, became an Emancipated Minor and opened businesses in his early teens joining with the owner of Baltimore Contactors, which built part of the Baltimore Subway System, Baltimore Washington International Airport as well as the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and hundreds of other projects; that company spun out as ARC Industries. He later joined with his cousin and owner of John Henry, the richest horse in racing history and parlayed the horse's winnings into an empire.



Donald Spector is a published author by Random House in the United States and CITIC Press in China. He is widely considered one of the world's most prolific inventors and futurists, as well as an advisor to some of the world's most powerful people for over 30 years. New York College of Health Professions has signed Memoranda of Understanding with Wake Forest Innovations, the commercialization enterprise of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest University, as well as New York Medical College, part of the Touro University System, for an Applied Research Consortium.

About New York College of Health Professions

Chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, New York College of Health Professions, a not-for-profit institution located in Syosset, Long Island, with additional sites in New York City, offers institutionally accredited undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs in Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, Oriental Medicine and Herbal Medicine, and Certificate programs in Holistic Nursing for Registered Nurses and The Science of Self Improvement. New York College maintains a 30-acre modern medical facility in Luo Yang, The People's Republic of China. The College has grown remarkably in the past several years and will continue to develop new educational programs as well as expand into many new areas. For more information about New York College of Health Professions visit www.nycollege.edu or https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkCollegeofHealthProfessions. Mode Marketing Inc.

Barbara Carver 917 282-9106

BECarver.email@gmail.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-patent-transmits-audio-video-and-holograms-from-internet-stations-and-platforms----world-renowned-inventor-donald-spector-says-holography-and-3d-got-sidetracked-with-glasses-and-is-now-ready-for-a-transformation-300412339.html SOURCE New York College of Health Professions

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]