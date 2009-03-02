|
|[February 21, 2017]
|
News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
News Corp (News - Alert) announced today that News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson
will participate in the Morgan Stanley 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom
Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in San Francisco. The session
will begin at 1:40 p.m. PST.
To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at http://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/.
A replay ofthe webcast is expected to be available at the same location
for a period of time following the conference.
About News Corp
News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)(NASDAQ:NWSA)(ASX:NWS)(ASX:NWSLV) is a global,
diversified media and information services company focused on creating
and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers
throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of
media, including: news and information services, book publishing,
digital real estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV
distribution in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of
News Corp are conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and
the United Kingdom. More information: http://www.newscorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006672/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]