ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS VIRTUAL PBX
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
[February 21, 2017]

News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

News Corp (News - Alert) announced today that News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Morgan Stanley 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in San Francisco. The session will begin at 1:40 p.m. PST.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at http://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay ofthe webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

About News Corp

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)(NASDAQ:NWSA)(ASX:NWS)(ASX:NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV distribution in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of News Corp are conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. More information: http://www.newscorp.com.



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy