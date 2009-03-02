News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

News Corp (News - Alert) announced today that News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Morgan Stanley 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in San Francisco. The session will begin at 1:40 p.m. PST.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at http://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay ofthe webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

