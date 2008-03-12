[February 21, 2017] New "MATRIX Voice" Enables the Development of Voice-Control Apps Faster and More Affordably Than Ever Before Tweet MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its build-out of a complete ecosystem of open-sourced IoT developer tools, that are now fully-compatible with Google Android Things, MATRIX Labs today again leaped ahead of the Silicon Valley giants with the introduction of MATRIX Voice, a Raspberry Pi-based or stand-alone dev board that allows makers and advanced industrial hardware developers to create voice-control apps within minutes, at attractive unit economics. "While other companies continue to talk about future possibilities, making bold announcements about their plans, MATRIX Labs is creating the future today with the development of a far-reaching, versatile, and language/hardware agnostic platform that's revolutionizing the way developers create apps for the IoT," MATRIX Labs Co-founder and CEO Rodolfo Saccoman asserted today. "MATRIX Voice is our latest addition to the MATRIX Labs toolbox and, like our MATRIX Creator dev board, MATRIX OS, App Store, it's poised to accelerate the creation of next-generation voice-control apps faster and more cost-effectively than ever before." Measuring 3.14-inches in diameter, the new MATRIX Voice dev board features voice recognition integration with Google Voice and Amazon Alexa. It offers a radial array of 7 MEMS microphones connected to a Xilinx Spartan6 FPGA and 64 Mbit SDRAM, which, when combined provides developers with the opportunity to integrate custom voice and other hardware-accelerated machine learning algorithms right onto the silicon. Voice also includes 64 GPIO pins (40 pins for Raspberry Pi, 16 GPIOs, 2 i2c, and power pins) for device-to-device connection. Other features include far-field voice capture, beamforming, acoustic source localization, noise suppression, de-reverberation and acoustic echo cancellation, and more. MATRIX Voice launched at 8:30am ET on Indiegogo on February 21th, 2017 for an early-bird price of just $45.00; ships in May 2017. A stand-alone 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled 32 bits microcontroller version of MATRIX Voice will also be available; satisfying the demand of mass commercialization of voice solutions for the industrial IoT. "While developerseagerly await the launch of Android Things and Google's other recently-announced Pi-based developer tools, we welcome them to first experience our MATRIX ecosystem, which has been demonstrated, beta tested, and utilized now for over a year by thousands of developers across the globe," continued Saccoman. "We're confident that between our Creator, OS, App Store, and very soon our MATRIX Voice, developers will come to learn that, despite our tight-knit team of only 35 people, we've developed something quite brilliant – that's available right now!" The MATRIX Creator Raspberry Pi-based dev board, which launched in July 2016 as "one of the most promising pieces of hardware" (Make: Magazine), is jam-packed with over 20 components, sensors, and device-to-device connectivity / communication, thus allowing for fast and affordable development of functional hardware devices such as drones, robots, DIY Amazon Alexa speakers, and much more. The MATRIX Creator has been shipped to individuals and makerspaces in over 50 countries, and institutions such as the second largest global aerospace company by revenue; a global leader in consumer electronics; incubators for car manufacturers; and Yale University's Center for Engineering Innovation and Design under Deputy Dean Vincent Wilczynski, just to name a few. The MATRIX App Store is the first-ever IoT app marketplace that allows developers to upload, download, and soon buy, and sell apps created on MATRIX OS, Android Things, or any other OS available. In addition to acting as a marketplace, the MATRIX App Store is also an education resource that makes available various machine learning and computer vision libraries to expedite the development of sophisticated IoT apps. The MATRIX OS is the platform from where MATRIX Creator apps are built. While it's currently compatible with Javascript, C++ and Python will be made available in the near future. Brian Sanchez, CTO and Co-founder, further highlights, "we remove the clutter and provide an enabling machine intelligence creation platform; comparable to how Apple's iPhone platform unlocked the potential of mobile, we are doing that for the convergence of IoT and artificial intelligence."

"Our MATRIX ecosystem provides both DIY and enterprise developers with the hardware, software, and marketplace to bring to life whatever exists in their imagination, and then publish it for public consumption," concluded Saccoman. "No longer is IoT app development reserved for those with months of time, millions of dollars, and years of education – today, with our currently-available MATRIX ecosystem, IoT app development and product creation is now just as simple and affordable for both institutions and individuals, alike, as building a website with platforms like Squarespace or Wordpress." For more information on MATRIX Labs, visit www.matrixlabs.ai. About MATRIX Labs

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, venture-backed MATRIX Labs is a machine intelligence creation platform that builds software and hardware technologies that enable people to connect, interact, learn, and make sense of the physical world. The company operates two business units: MATRIX for the creation of a brand new app economy anchored on IoT and AdMobilize, which connects the physical world to the online grid by utilizing proprietary instant-detection computer vision and artificial intelligence technology that advances the DOOH, OOH, and Retail industries with the most complete platform that includes audience measurement, facial detection and recognition, vehicle detection and recognition, gesture recognition, people counting, demographic analysis including age, gender, emotion, and dwell time. The company has assembled a high-caliber board of advisors including: Mok Oh (serial entrepreneur and former Chief Data Scientist at PayPal), Kurt Holstein (founded and sold Rosetta Digital for $575M), Noel Elman (serial entrepreneur and former MIT research scientist) and Beto Dantas (former head of innovation at Flextronics), among others. The company operates sister offices in Portland, Washington D.C., London (UK), Bogota (Colombia), and Sao Paulo (Brazil). For more information, visit www.matrixlabs.ai/ Contact:

Dan Griffin

Griffin360

(212)-481-3456 x25

dan@griffin360.com

Twitter: @griffin360 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-matrix-voice-enables-the-development-of-voice-control-apps-faster-and-more-affordably-than-ever-before-300410876.html SOURCE MATRIX Labs

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]