[February 21, 2017] New Signature Expands Footprint in UK With Acquisition of Paradigm Systems Tweet LONDON, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Signature announced its acquisition of Paradigm Systems Ltd., a specialist Microsoft partner based in the UK, delivering end to end managed services on Microsoft Azure and Office 365. The addition of Paradigm Systems will elevate New Signature's existing portfolio of offerings by providing scale and expertise in the delivery of infrastructure and application managed services. "We are proud to have Paradigm join the New Signature team and be the first acquisition in our UK expansion effort," said Dan Scarfe, New Signature UK CTO. "The talented Paradigm team have the same dedication to providing great results for customers as we have in New Signature. It really was a deal that made total sense." Paradigm's team will enable New Signature to deliver on more complex engagements with customers of all sizes. New Signature and Paradigm have collaborated in the past to deliver unique solutions to large global enterprises. The Paradigm Systems team has deep expertise in Microsoft Azure, which has seen tremendous market growth this year and will continue to provide great opportunities to support New Signature's expansion of its infrastructure and application transformation business. "We are honoured and excited to join the formidable team at New Signature, who are already a recognised and proven world leader inthe Microsoft Cloud arena. Becoming part of a global business will unlock new opportunities for us and deliver an even greater range of capabilities to our existing customers," says Mike Brown, CEO Paradigm Systems. The addition of Paradigm will further enable New Signature to deliver on its stated mission-to deliver innovative technology solutions that solve human challenges. A core principle for New Signature and Paradigm is the coupling of professional and managed services to empower customers and enable them to focus on their business needs instead of the ongoing management of technology systems. An example of this approach of empowerment and enablement can be experienced through the New Signature Cloud Management Portal which gives customers the ability to managed Azure spend and check their health of their Azure and O365 environments. "Bringing together our talented teams was an easy decision as we already knew great synergy existed between the teams, in both our approach to delivering value to customers and with our clearly aligned culture and mission," said Paul Cosgrave, New Signature UK MD.

About New Signature New Signature are a cloud-first, full stack Microsoft partner focused on delivering innovative technology solutions that solve human challenges and drive transformation for businesses. New Signature was the proud recipient of the Microsoft UK Partner of the Year award in 2014 and the Microsoft US Partner of the Year award in 2014 & 2015. New Signature has a global presence with offices in the UK, US and Canada. http://www.newsignature.co.uk About Paradigm Systems Paradigm Systems, a leading Microsoft Partner based in the United Kingdom, was founded in 2003 as an Enterprise IT Infrastructure transformation consultancy, focusing on large Active Directory, Exchange and Desktop migrations and managed services. Since the inception of Public Cloud, Paradigm's focus shifted from large scale on-premises infrastructure projects to cloud deployments for customers that span a variety of industries and segments. For the past 5 years, Paradigm Systems has focused almost exclusively on the Microsoft Cloud stack. http://www.paradigm-systems.co.uk

