[February 16, 2017] New EFI Fiery Digital Front End Powers High-performance Ricoh Production Printers Tweet FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging™ (Nasdaq:EFII) announced today the launch of a new EFI Fiery® digital front end (DFE) that delivers the latest Fiery technology to increase performance and productivity on RICOH Pro 8200 Series black-and-white production printers.

The new EFI Fiery EB-34 DFE is built on the latest Fiery FS200 Pro platform and delivers superior image quality in monochrome printing. Customers can take advantage of advanced job management and make-ready tools to streamline the print process with automated workflows. The new Fiery DFE also offers: Fiery Command WorkStation®, the intuitive, centralized user interface that allows users to manage all Fiery Driven™ monochrome and color printers in a seamless and tightly integrated workflow

Fiery Grayscale Calibration, an innovative feature that ensures consistent and optimal image reproduction by automatically measuring and enhancing tonal variances

The optional Fiery ImageViewer for Black and White, a full-resolution raster preview tool that gives users the ability to make black curve adjustments to maintain output consistency between multiple devices

The optional Fiery Impose and Fiery JobMaster™, visual make-ready tools that streamline complex tasks, giving users more power and flexibility in imposition, tab insertion and design, page-level ticketing, finishing, scanning and late-stage editing

A connection to Fiery Navigator™, a cloud-based digital print management platform for Fiery Driven digital production presses

Powerful integration to EFI Productivity Suites to establish certified, end-to-end workflows. “The RICOH Pro 8200 series empowers printers to produce a wide variety of applications very quickly and efficiently,” said John Fulena, Vice President, Production Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. “The new EFI Fiery EB-34 DFE helps customers drive productivity, so they can minimize their prep time while maintaining close control over production management steps to help ensure exceptional results with this latest monochrome addition to our production print portfolio.” Ramp up your production with Fiery innovation

“EFI continues to deploy its 20 years of developing industry-leading Fiery tchnology to the new RICOH Pro 8200 Series black-and-white print engines,” said John Henze, vice president, Fiery marketing, EFI. “Ricoh customers can achieve more without compromise using reliable EFI Fiery technology. With the new DFE offering, users gain a robust and unified digital print workflow that streamlines all aspects of their production – from job submission, job setup, make-ready, and automation to scheduling, invoicing and fulfillment.” Run a smooth operation with business-wide integration

The Fiery EB-34 DFE also enables integration into existing production workflows for digital color and offset printing, giving print providers the ability to automate many business processes for greater flexibility with fewer touch points and reduced errors. Plus, the DFE can be included in end-to-end, certified workflows with EFI MIS/ERP and web-to-print products, including the EFI Midmarket Productivity Suite, the EFI Quick Print Suite and EFI Digital StoreFront® software for automated job submission and eCommerce, estimating, scheduling, job ticketing, accounting and other processes. The Fiery EB-34 DFE is available now from Ricoh and authorized Ricoh resellers. For more information about EFI Fiery Driven digital production printing, visit www.efi.com or contact 800-875-7117.

About EFI?

EFI™ (www.efi.com) is a worldwide provider of products, technology and services leading the transformation of analog to digital imaging. Based in Silicon Valley, with offices around the globe, the company's powerful integrated product portfolio includes digital front-end servers; superwide, wide-format, label and ceramic inkjet presses and inks; production workflow, web to print, and business automation software; and office, enterprise and mobile cloud solutions. These products allow users to produce, communicate and share information in an easy and effective way, and enable businesses to increase their profits, productivity, and efficiency.

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, Fiery, Command WorkStation and Digital StoreFront are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI, Fiery Driven, JobMaster and Navigator are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged. Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services. This news release contains forward-looking statements, that are statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “consider”, “plan” and similar, any statements related to strategies or objectives of management for future operations, products, development, performance, any statements of assumptions or underlying any of the foregoing and any statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual or future results to differ materially. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with EFI’s businesses, please refer to the risk factors section in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. EFI undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein, including forward-looking statements. Contact: David Lindsay PR Manager 404-931-7760 david.lindsay@efi.com

