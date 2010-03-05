[February 16, 2017] New 3D Printing Solutions from XYZprinting for Consumers and Professionals Available February 2017 Tweet SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- XYZprinting, a world leader in desktop 3D printers, announced today four new 3D printing solutions will be available February 2017 – the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix, da Vinci Jr. 1.0 Pro, Nobel 1.0A and the UV Curing Chamber. These products expand the growing suite of 3D printing solutions from XYZ offering versatile, cost effective products for consumers to work, play, and create, both at home and at the office. Beginning February 2017, these products are available at XYZprinting's online store and Amazon.com. "These additions to our 3D printing ecosystem provide consumers with a comprehensive range of products designed to meet every need," said Simon Shen, CEO of XYZprinting and New Kinpo Group. "Whether it be personalization like the ability to print dual PLA filament colors with the da Vinci 2.0; or accuracy that professionals require for prototypes with the Da Vinci Jr.10 Pro and Nobel 1.0A; or speed like the UV Curing Chamber brings to the post-printed process – users can look to XYZprinting to when they need to scale the capability of their 3D printing." Designed for consumers' needs, XYZprinting brings new solutions to the market XYZprinting's new products are designed to offer the spectrum of options from affordable desktop machines to professional 3D printing solutions. da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix : The first 3D printer on the market that features dual-PLA color capabilities. Ideal for both hobby consumers and art designers, the new dual-feed with the single extruder module creates a print that gradually changes color. Users can experiment with different filament color types and choose from "Multicolor Mode" and "Mixer Mode" in the XYZware software. MSRP: $449.95

da Vinci Jr. 1.0 Pro : A compact 3D printer for professionals, the da Vinci Jr. 1.0 Pro is compatible with 3rd party 1.75mm PLA filament and ha adjustable temperature settings for the extruder nozzle. A compatible 0.3mm diameter extruder for the da Vinci Jr. series (sold-separately) is perfect for intricate printed projects. MSRP: $449.95

Nobel 1.0A: A user-friendly, professional 3D printer allows professionals, especially jewelry designers, to achieve high-quality results at an affordable price. At $1,999.95, the Nobel 1.0A is one of the most cost-competitive SLA 3D printers on the market. Featuring an X/Y-axis print resolution of 0.13mm and a Z-axis resolution up to 0.025mm, the Nobel 1.0A enables precise details for 3D prints with complex geometrics. Compatible with various resin materials, such as multi-colored acrylic resins, flexible resin and castable resin, it enables unique applications from durable prototypes to jewelry. MSRP: $1995.95

UV Curing Chamber: The UV Curing Chamber is a quick-hardening and energy efficient UV chamber that works in tandem with products printed on the Nobel photosensitive, resin-based printing line. Compatible with most resin printed products of SLA / DLP printers on the market, the UV Curing Chamber enables clean, smooth, quality prints. The LED lamp cycles around the printed object every 30 seconds to create a consistent stereolithography. MSRP: $399.95 XYZprinting will exhibit at Toy Fair 2017, Booth 4514 at Jacob Javitz Center to showcase the latest in 3D printing, robotics, and STEM educational solutions. Onsite the da Vinci miniMaker, the company's first educational STEM and STEAM Toy 3D printer, the da Vinci 3D pen, and XYZrobot Diver, a programmable edutainment robot will be available for demos alongside XYZprinting's Educational and STEAM Curriculum packages. To learn more about XYZprinting visit XYZprinting.com or email US - PR@xyzprinting.com.

About XYZprinting

XYZprinting, a New Kinpo Group company, is the world's leading 3D printing manufacturer. Dedicated to bringing cost-effective 3D printing to educators and classrooms, consumers and artists, small-to-midsized businesses, and households around the world, XYZprinting has broken down the barriers of 3D printer ownership by providing an easy-to-use device that delivers an outstanding user experience, whether connected to a computer or via mobile. Its printers have won several accolades within the 3D printing industry at major technology industry events and by top publications. XYZprinting currently has offices in China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, the United States and Europe. To learn more about XYZprinting products, view useful tutorials, receive online or phone customer service, and access galleries for free, downloadable 3D designs, please visit http://us.xyzprinting.com. About New Kinpo Group (NKG)

New Kinpo Group, a corporation of several subsidiaries including Cal-Comp, XYZprinting, Kinpo Electronics and AcBel, is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) company that offers its customers lower costs, faster delivery times and world-class product quality. The company's EMS business spans multiple product lines, including storage, printers, network-attached storage (NAS), wireless and broadband, digital home, consumer electronics, wearables, 3D printing, robotics, power management and smart grid, industrial, automotive, security, medical/healthcare and emerging technologies. New Kinpo Group's network of strategically located manufacturing sites have the added benefit of allowing customers to manufacture products closer to their end customers, resulting in dramatically reduced shipping costs, lower tariffs and more cost-effective inventory management. For more information, visit http://en.newkinpogroup.com/ To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-3d-printing-solutions-from-xyzprinting-for-consumers-and-professionals-available-february-2017-300408890.html SOURCE XYZprinting

