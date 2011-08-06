[February 16, 2017] New Ricoh MFP series offers advanced applications and features at an affordable price point Tweet MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced a new black-and-white multifunction printer (MFP) series that combines flexible information sharing capabilities with raw processing power and print speed. Aimed to affordably drive productivity and efficiency in today's new world of work, the RICOH MP 2555/MP 3055/MP 3555/MP 4055/MP 5055/MP 6055 MFPs are equipped with a variety of new finishing options. Additionally, the RICOH MP 2555, RICOH MP 3055 and RICOH MP 3555 models offer Single-Pass Document Feeder (SPDF) versions that scan two-sided documents in a single pass, doubling the duplex scan speed. Further aiding in productivity is the new, standard 10.1"-wide Super VGA Smart Operation Panel, which presents a user-friendly interface with access to customizable features and applications, helping to streamline both complex and everyday tasks. This latest Ricoh series features a variety of security, mobility and cloud printing options to better meet workplaces' specific needs. The 25-page-per-minute (ppm) RICOH MP 2555, 30-ppm RICOH MP 3055, 35-ppm RICOH MP 3555, 40-ppm RICOH MP 4055, 50-ppm RICOH MP 5055 and 60-ppm RICOH MP6055 minimize risks with a wide range of security controls, such as User Authentication and optional near-field communication (NFC) or HID card readers. With Locked Print, jobs are held until the authorized user releases them, so sensitive information isn't left unattended for those passing by. Also, the hard disk drive includes powerful encryption protection, so users can share files with confidence, and a DataOverwriteSecurity System (DOSS) overwrites latent images on the hard drive for maximum data security. "Today's workplaces are incredibly varied, but they all have one thing in common: a focus on productivity," said John Brophy, Vice President, Product Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "At Ricoh, our services-led approach means adapting our recommendations to our customers' unique environments. This series helps us do that by providing incredible flexibility and capabilities in a small, affordable package. Built-in finishing options, multiple affordable price points and the incredible possibilities and capabilities of the Smart Operation Panel make these devices a great fit for a wide variety of environments across multiple verticals, including higher education, which boasts its own specialized models." With the new 40, 50 and 60 ppm versions, users are now empowered to easily make booklets, tri-fold brochures and pamphlets by leveraging the new inner folder option built directly into the device, helping to minimize the overall footprint. The series also offers an optional hybrid finisher for automatic stapleless stapling of documents with multiple pages. Standard PostScript emulation enables large, complex files to be printed more effortlessly and efficiently than before. The devices' built-in efficiency and reliability helps minimize total cost of ownership (TCO) and maximize system availability, making them a solid investment for small businesses and enterprises.

Mobile access is easier than ever on this new Ricoh series, thanks to a simple download of the RICOH Smart Device Connector app to Android® or iOS® devices. This proven application enables users to share information and print without printer setup configurations or utilities. Information can be accessed directly from cloud storage applications, such as Google Drive™, Box™ or Dropbox™, and printed directly from the app. The latest version of the RICOH Smart Device Connector also allows for users to print emails and attachments. Originals can be scanned at the MFP and sent to a personal device or directly to cloud storage, so users can access or distribute them digitally at their convenience. Printing from AirPrint® and Mopria is also supported, and Android and iOS devices can connect with the MFP via Bluetooth (BLE). Additionally, Android devices can connect via NFC. Along with flexibility and collaborative power, this series provides an environmentally sustainable choice for workplaces of many sizes and types, with ENERGY STAR® certification and an EPEAT® Gold rating. Users can also set print quotas for individuals or workgroups to minimize unnecessary printing. While this new series is well suited for applications across many different industries, Ricoh has also added MFP for Education versions to its portfolio. These address the unique needs of the education market by providing features that secure the device for use in common and unsupervised areas. The RICOH MFP for Education models include built-in Locking Paper Trays and a bypass tray seal to prevent users from tampering or using non-standard paper stocks. It also provides an optional fixed bracket to secure keyboards and card readers, along with optional Cloud for Education package integration to help facilitate collaboration in and out of the classroom. For details on Ricoh's full line of products, services and solutions that foster innovative and intuitive ways to get things done, please visit www.ricoh-usa.com. Also, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook for additional content related to Ricoh's offerings. | About Ricoh | Ricoh is a global technology company that has been transforming the way people work for more than 80 years. Under its corporate tagline – imagine.change. –Ricoh continues to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability and boost business growth. These include document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ending March 2016, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,209 billion yen (approx. 19.6 billion USD). For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com © 2017 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names

are the trademarks of their respective companies. Contact: John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications

(212) 616-6003

tsheehy@breakawaycom.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ricoh-mfp-series-offers-advanced-applications-and-features-at-an-affordable-price-point-300408727.html SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]