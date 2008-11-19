|
|[February 15, 2017]
|
New Study Reveals Cybersecurity Challenges, Budget, and Solutions Trends in 2017
Crowd Research Partners today released the 2017 Cybersecurity Trends
Report, a comprehensive study revealing current cybersecurity trends and
organizations' investment priorities for threat management, data
protection, cloud security, application security, ERP security, mobile
security, security training and certification, managed security and more.
The 2017 Cybersecurity Trends Report has been produced in partnership
with leading cybersecurity vendors Alert
Logic, AlienVault,
Bitglass,
Delta
Risk, ERPScan,
(ISC)2,
Linoma
Software, Lynx
Technology Partners, Raytheon,
Sqrrl,
TopSpin,
Veriato
and Zimperium.
"Based on a comprehensive survey of more than 1,900 cybersecurity
professionals, the 2017 cybersecurity trends report reveals that
organizations are struggling with a worsening cyber skill shortage while
facing rising threat levels," adds Holger Schulze, founder of the
350,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn (News - Alert). "The good
news is that budgets are increasing for many organizations to invest in
security training, outsourced security services, and cybersecurity
technologies."
Report highlights include:
-
Cybersecurity Budgets Increase as Security Professionals Anticipate
More Attacks - With 54% of cybersecurity professionals
anticipating successful cyberattacks on their organization in the next
12 months, it is no surprise that 46% are boosting their security
budget by an average of 21%. The focus areas where companies will
increase security spend include cloud infrastructure (33%), training /
education (23%) and mobile devices (23%).
-
Training and Managed Security Are Top Remedies to Cybersecurity
Skill Shortage - To overcome security challenges and create
a stronger security posture, 54% of organizations want to train and
certify their current IT staff. Internal training is followed by
partnering with a managed security service provider (29%), and
leveraging security technology solutions (27%).
-
Key Priorities to Better Manage Cyber Threats - To better
manage cyber threats and reduce the risk of a security breach,
companies prioritize three key capabilities including improved threat
detection (62%) followed by better analytical capabilities (43%) and
threat blocking (39%).
Download the complete 2017 Cybersecurity Trends Report here.
About Crowd Research Partners
Crowd Research Partners creates fact-based thought leadership content
that delivers market insight and unique benchmarks for today's
professionals to inform and guide their business planning, best
practices, and buying decisions. Leverage the wisdom of the crowd with
unique, peer-sourced research content that resonates with today's
business professionals. Visit us at http://www.crowdresearchpartners.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005411/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]