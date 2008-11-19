ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Study Reveals Cybersecurity Challenges, Budget, and Solutions Trends in 2017
[February 15, 2017]

Crowd Research Partners today released the 2017 Cybersecurity Trends Report, a comprehensive study revealing current cybersecurity trends and organizations' investment priorities for threat management, data protection, cloud security, application security, ERP security, mobile security, security training and certification, managed security and more.

The 2017 Cybersecurity Trends Report has been produced in partnership with leading cybersecurity vendors Alert Logic, AlienVault, Bitglass, Delta Risk, ERPScan, (ISC)2, Linoma Software, Lynx Technology Partners, Raytheon, Sqrrl, TopSpin, Veriato and Zimperium.

"Based on a comprehensive survey of more than 1,900 cybersecurity professionals, the 2017 cybersecurity trends report reveals that organizations are struggling with a worsening cyber skill shortage while facing rising threat levels," adds Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn (News - Alert). "The good news is that budgets are increasing for many organizations to invest in security training, outsourced security services, and cybersecurity technologies."

Report highlights include:


  • Cybersecurity Budgets Increase as Security Professionals Anticipate More Attacks - With 54% of cybersecurity professionals anticipating successful cyberattacks on their organization in the next 12 months, it is no surprise that 46% are boosting their security budget by an average of 21%. The focus areas where companies will increase security spend include cloud infrastructure (33%), training / education (23%) and mobile devices (23%).
  • Training and Managed Security Are Top Remedies to Cybersecurity Skill Shortage - To overcome security challenges and create a stronger security posture, 54% of organizations want to train and certify their current IT staff. Internal training is followed by partnering with a managed security service provider (29%), and leveraging security technology solutions (27%).
  • Key Priorities to Better Manage Cyber Threats - To better manage cyber threats and reduce the risk of a security breach, companies prioritize three key capabilities including improved threat detection (62%) followed by better analytical capabilities (43%) and threat blocking (39%).

Download the complete 2017 Cybersecurity Trends Report here.

About Crowd Research Partners

Crowd Research Partners creates fact-based thought leadership content that delivers market insight and unique benchmarks for today's professionals to inform and guide their business planning, best practices, and buying decisions. Leverage the wisdom of the crowd with unique, peer-sourced research content that resonates with today's business professionals. Visit us at http://www.crowdresearchpartners.com


