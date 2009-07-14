[February 14, 2017] New Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME Products Tweet EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. (KONAMI) is excited to unveil its 2017 Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG) product portfolio at the North American International Toy Fair February 18-21. The company will be showcasing products from this year's first and second quarters in booth #5429 at the Javits Center in New York City. "We are riding high from an exceptional 2016 and are looking forward to continued growth in 2017. Our cornerstone Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME products, combined with our growing fan base, have set the stage for a great year ahead," said Yumi Hoashi, Senior Vice President, Card Business for Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. "We are excited to share our newest product release schedule with our hobby and mass market partners. We know they will be as enthused as we are for what we have in store for both new players and competitive Duelists." With Pendulum Domination Structure Deck, Movie Pack Gold Edition and the recently released Raging Tempest already flying off store shelves, 2017 is off to a great start. What to do with all those new cards? Show them off in style of course! Three accessory products featuring art from the theatrical feature film, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions will release this Friday, February 17. Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions Card Sleeves are glossy, premium quality and tournament-legal and feature the iconic artwork from the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! film starring Yugi, Kaiba and Aigami. MSRP: $3.99 per 50-card sleeve pack. Additionally, Duelists can slip their stacks of protected cards into a new Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions Card Case. Large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions Card Case is made of sturdy material, includes a card divider, and comes with a Velcro closure to ensure that cards will stay protected inside. MSRP: $4.99 per case. Still not enough storage? Duelists can store and display cards in the Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio also featuring movie art. This secure side-loading 10-page portfolio has 9 pockets per page enough to store up to 180 cards. MSRP: $9.99 per portfolio. KONAMI introduces one more product later this month - the Fusion Enforcers special booster set lands in stores February 24. Fusion Monsters, the original Extra Deck card type, have been steadily growing in power and influence and now get a much-deserved set to themselves. Fusion Enforcers enhances Fusion strategies based on the Decks of popular characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V animated TV series and also introduces brand-new, original Fusion strategy that's sure to delight both newcomers and veteran players. The Fusion Enforcers booster set contains 60 cards: MSRP: $3.99 each 5-card all-foil pack. To keep the momentum going into spring, KONAMI has loaded-up March with three releases. First, on March 10, they have a special treat for Duelists with Star Pack – Battle Royal. Each pack of Star Pack – Battle Royal contains 3 randomly distributed cards with 1 guaranteed Starfoil Card. The cards are taken from a set of 50 cards, 49 of which are available as Commons and all 50 cards available as Starfoils. Ths will give Duelists easy access to Fightfur Fusion, Yosenjus' Secret Move, Bloom Diva the Melodious Choir, and more for a great value. MSRP: $0.99 per pack Building on its January release of the Raging Tempest booster set, KONAMI launches Raging Tempest Special Edition on March 17. Providing excellent value for all Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players, each box of Raging Tempest Special Edition comes with three booster packs of Raging Tempest, one of two Super Rare Cards from the upcoming Maximum Crisis booster set plus one of two Super Rare Cards – all for less than what it would cost to buy three individual booster packs. MSRP: $9.99 per box. Rounding-out the month, players can expect great things from Duelist Saga when it releases on March 31. This special set of 100 cards, all using a new, different Ultra Rare technology, features cards from all five incarnations of Yu-Gi-Oh! The 40 new cards in Duelist Saga are a mix of cards from the manga series, the animated series, and cards inspired by some of the coolest monsters and concepts from each series! Fun new cards used by Mai and Bakura in the original series, including the often-requested Diabound Kernel from Bakura's Duel against Kaiba, is just one of the great cards players will want to get their hands on. Duelist Saga also has 60 more cards that span the entirety of the Yu-Gi-Oh!'s history, featuring memorable cards from the various series. Each box contains three mini-packs of five cards each, for a total of 15 cards per box: nine new cards and six classic cards. MSRP: $14.99 per box.

April brings the 'Technology vs. Tyrannos' battle to Duelists with the Machine Reactor Structure Deck and Dinosmasher's Fury Structure Deck release on April 14. The Machine Reactor Structure Deck uses the popular "Gadget" series of monsters, most recently seen in Movie Pack Gold Edition, to power up gargantuan "Ancient Gear" monsters. The Dinosmasher's Fury Structure Deck is adept at Summoning multiple Dinosaurs of the same Level at the same time, and most of those monsters are Level 4, which makes this Deck a perfect fit for Xyz Summoning! Each Structure Deck comes with a 40-card Main Deck and 1 Token Card for a total of 41 cards. MSRP: $9.99 per Deck. Helping to get Duelists tournament ready, the Maximum Crisis booster set releases May 5. This all-new 100-card booster set is the climax of the 2016-2017 Dueling season, introducing three new themes as well as bold new cards for a wide variety of popular Decks like Performapal, Speedroid, Phantom Knights, Zoodiac, and more. Pendulum Summoning will undergo its final evolution in Maximum Crisis with a pair of Pendulum Monsters with Scales of 0 and 13, opening up the ability to Pendulum Summon monsters of any Level in any Deck! But that's not the only type of Summoning that's evolving. Following up on February's Fusion Enforcers set, Maximum Crisis introduces a new Fusion Summoning Spell Card that lets players keep their Fusion Monster while giving back the monsters they just fused together! Maximum Crisis contains 100 cards: 48 Commons, 20 Rares, 14 Super Rares, 10 Ultra Rares, and 8 Secret Rares. MSRP: $3.99 per pack. Additionally, Duelist Pack: Dimensional Guardians* will hit store shelves May 26. Duelist Pack: Dimensional Guardians is a collection of cards used by popular characters from previous Yu-Gi-Oh! anime and manga series that will make return appearances in the Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V animated series, as well as exclusive characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V. MSRP: $1.99 per pack. In June, KONAMI helps players maximize their Deck potential with Maximum Crisis Special Edition* hitting store shelves June 16. Each box comes with three packs of Maximum Crisis, one of three brand-new variant foil cards, and one of two foil preview cards of non-foil cards from the upcoming Summer 2017 booster set. MSRP: $9.99 per box. Click here for full online Toy Fair press kit. Between conventions, regional tournaments and in-store events, Duelists will have plenty of opportunity to put their skills to the test this summer. For more information on KONAMI's extensive Organized Play programs, including opportunities for aspiring Duelists to learn how-to-play the game, go towww.yugioh-card.com/en/events. * For items marked with an asterisk, please note that title, packaging, contents and price are subject to change. Duelists can watch a new episode of Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V every Sunday on Nicktoons - check local listings for times. In addition, all-new Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL episodes every Tuesday as well as all of classic Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, and Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's can be seen on www.yugioh.com in the United States. In Canada, Duelists can watch episodes of Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V every Friday and Saturday on Teletoon! For more information on KONAMI or the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, please visit www.yugioh-card.com or call 310-220-8630 to speak directly with a Yu-Gi-Oh! customer support team member. © 1996 KAZUKI TAKAHASHI

© 2014 NAS • TV TOKYO About The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is the #1 trading card game in the world with over 25 billion cards sold. It is a game of strategy, where players create individual Decks of cards collected from Structure Decks and Booster Packs. Two players engage in a Duel while using cards that represent powerful monsters, magical Spells and surprising Traps. Duelists with well-constructed Decks, dominating monsters, solid strategy and good fortune are the victors in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. is the exclusive licensee and rights holder to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in North America and Latin America. About KONAMI

KONAMI is a leading developer, publisher and manufacturer of electronic entertainment properties and traditional trading card games. KONAMI's software titles include the popular franchises Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, DanceDanceRevolution and Castlevania, among other top sellers. KONAMI is also the manufacturer of the wildly popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, which has sold more than 25 billion cards worldwide. The latest information about KONAMI can be found on the Web at www.konami.com. KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION is a publicly traded company based in Tokyo, Japan with subsidiaries, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. in the United States and Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. in Windsor, the United Kingdom. Details of the products published by KONAMI can be found at www.konami.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yu-gi-oh-trading-card-game-products-300407066.html SOURCE Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.

