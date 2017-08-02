[February 01, 2017] New Spanish-Language Exercise Program Introduced for Breast Cancer Survivors Tweet Strength and Courage (Fuerza y Valentía), a non-profit dedicated to providing exercise resources to breast cancer survivors so they can regain physical and emotional strength after treatment, has launched a new Spanish-language exercise program, specifically designed for women recovering from breast cancer. Developed and introduced in 2008 by Dr. Sharon Cowden, a pediatrician and breast cancer survivor, and Janette Poppenberg, ACSM/ ACS (News - Alert) Certified Cancer Exercise Trainer, the English version has been distributed in every U.S. state and in 31 countries since its initial launch. Addressing a critical need Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Hispanic and Latina women, with close to 19,800 estimated new cases and 2,800 deaths in 2015, as reported by the American Cancer Society. Recognizing that a largeportion of U.S. breast cancer survivors' first language is Spanish - the second most widely spoken language in the world - it seemed a logical and inspiring next step to translate the program into Spanish. "After seeing all of the positive results gained from the program's United States launch in 2008, we are excited to introduce a new Spanish-language version geared towards Hispanic breast cancer survivors," said Cowden. "Often, I see survivors become even stronger than before their diagnosis. I am so excited to be able to offer the same exercises to help in the rehabilitation of Hispanic survivors." With the goal of enabling women to return to the life they knew before breast cancer, the 75-minute video aims toward making physical rehabilitation a priority in the treatment process, providing exercises that are an integral part of an effective breast cancer rehab program.

"In eight years we've been able to influence the lives of thousands of women recovering from breast cancer," said Poppenberg. "Now we're able to impact so many Spanish-speaking breast cancer survivors, not only in the United States but globally." Available in DVD or digital download, the program features specifically designed workouts including posture and post-op exercises, flexibility instructions, weight trainings and aerobic guidelines. Click here to purchase the video. For more information on Strength and Courage (Fuerza y Valentía), visit http://www.strengthandcourage.net/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=News_Release. Strength & Courage (Fuerza y Valentía), a non-profit effort, provides exercise resources to breast cancer survivors looking to regain physical and emotional strength after treatment. Its goal is to enable each woman to return to the life she knew before breast cancer by working directly with survivors and urging health care providers to make rehabilitation a priority in the treatment process. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201006097/en/

