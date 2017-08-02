ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS VIRTUAL PBX
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Sector 5 Chromebooks Include Free Microsoft 365 Suite
[January 31, 2017]

New Sector 5 Chromebooks Include Free Microsoft 365 Suite

The following was issued by Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV):

Chromebooks had traditionally been designed to run Google Chrome apps only. Now, the new Sector 5 E1 and E2 Chromebooks will run Android (News - Alert) Apps and have access to the Google Play Store. In addition, Google has confirmed that the Sector 5 E1 Chromebook will receive Android support. Users will be able download Skype (News - Alert) and Microsoft Office apps or play games like Minecraft, Hearthstone or Clash of Clans.

Roger McKeague, Sector 5 CEO stated, "As Chromebooks continue to gain widespread popularity as cost-effective laptops, one concern was whether the app ecosystem was robust enough. Adding Android apps and the Google (News - Alert) Play Stre brilliantly answers this. We have just extended our Google Chrome OS Brand Features and Support Agreement for another 2 years."

To read more about the E1 Chromebook click here.

About Sector 5


Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), is a Proud American Corporation, that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5 and other brands. The Company markets its partnership with Google approved Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets. Follow the company on www.twitter.com/sectorfiveinc and www.facebook.com/sect5 and find further information at www.sector-five.com. For Sector 5's Forward Looking Statements, click here.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy