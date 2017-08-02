New Sector 5 Chromebooks Include Free Microsoft 365 Suite

Chromebooks had traditionally been designed to run Google Chrome apps only. Now, the new Sector 5 E1 and E2 Chromebooks will run Android (News - Alert) Apps and have access to the Google Play Store. In addition, Google has confirmed that the Sector 5 E1 Chromebook will receive Android support. Users will be able download Skype (News - Alert) and Microsoft Office apps or play games like Minecraft, Hearthstone or Clash of Clans.

Roger McKeague, Sector 5 CEO stated, "As Chromebooks continue to gain widespread popularity as cost-effective laptops, one concern was whether the app ecosystem was robust enough. Adding Android apps and the Google (News - Alert) Play Stre brilliantly answers this. We have just extended our Google Chrome OS Brand Features and Support Agreement for another 2 years."

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), is a Proud American Corporation, that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5 and other brands. The Company markets its partnership with Google approved Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets. Follow the company on www.twitter.com/sectorfiveinc and www.facebook.com/sect5 and find further information at www.sector-five.com. For Sector 5's Forward Looking Statements, click here.

