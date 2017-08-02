|
|[January 31, 2017]
|
New Sector 5 Chromebooks Include Free Microsoft 365 Suite
The following was issued by Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB:
SFIV):
Chromebooks had traditionally been designed to run Google Chrome apps
only. Now, the new Sector 5 E1 and E2 Chromebooks will run Android (News - Alert) Apps
and have access to the Google Play Store. In addition, Google has
confirmed that the Sector
5 E1 Chromebook will receive Android support. Users will be able
download Skype (News - Alert) and Microsoft Office apps or play games like Minecraft,
Hearthstone or Clash of Clans.
Roger McKeague, Sector 5 CEO stated, "As Chromebooks continue to gain
widespread popularity as cost-effective laptops, one concern was whether
the app ecosystem was robust enough. Adding Android apps and the Google (News - Alert)
Play Stre brilliantly answers this. We have just extended our Google
Chrome OS Brand Features and Support Agreement for another 2 years."
To
read more about the E1 Chromebook click here.
About Sector 5
Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), is a Proud American Corporation, that
sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics
under Sector 5 and other brands. The Company markets its partnership
with Google approved Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B
and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in
development of several new products to serve the educational, business
and retail markets. Follow the company on www.twitter.com/sectorfiveinc
and www.facebook.com/sect5
and find further information at www.sector-five.com.
For
Sector 5's Forward Looking Statements, click here.
