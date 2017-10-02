|
|[January 31, 2017]
|
New Aerohive Connect Product Line Offers Adaptable, Scalable, and Affordable Connectivity
Aerohive
Networks® (NYSE:HIVE), the fastest growing enterprise Wi-Fi vendor,
today announced the introduction of Aerohive (News - Alert) Connect™, a new cloud
networking solution that delivers enterprise connectivity and
centralized management starting at $229 per access point. Aerohive
Connect is built on the power of cloud networking, Aerohive's unique
Cooperative Control Wi-Fi architecture, and access to the industry's
best customer support. Connect allows organizations to grow as they go,
simplify their network operations, and effortlessly upgrade to the full
suite of Aerohive solutions as their needs change.
Aerohive Connect delivers cloud-managed connectivity to customers starting at the disruptive prices of $229 for the AP122, Aerohive's newest 802.11ac access point, and $299 for the AP130, one of Aerohive's best-selling access points. (Graphic: Business Wire)
As part of the new Connect offering, Aerohive also announced the launch
of the AP122, a new enterprise-grade 802.11ac access point. Aerohive
Connect and the AP122 are available immediately. Aerohive will showcase
these new solutions at Aerohive's February 28, 2017 customer webinar "5
Reasons You Have Been Overpaying for Your Wi-Fi."
News Facts
-
Aerohive Connect delivers cloud-managed connectivity to customers
starting at the disruptive prices of $229 for the AP122, Aerohive's
newest 802.11ac access point, and $299 for the AP130, one of
Aerohive's best-selling access points previously priced at $599.
Aerohive Connect includes the same access point technology used in
Aerohive's largest and most demanding deployments, as well as
HiveManager® Connect, a simplified version of Aerohive's cloud-based
network management, access to the
industry's best customer support, and an easy path to upgrade to
Aerohive's full suite of features, deployment options, and support,
all for the per-AP price of $229 or $299.
-
Aerohive Connect provides the essential functionality businesses need
to provision robust Wi-Fi connectivity at one or thousands of
locations. Aerohive Connect is particularly well-suited to
connectivity-oriented and price-focused organizations that have
limited on-site IT resources, such as hospitality, hotspots, small and
medium enterprises, as well as managed service providers supporting
such deployments. Customers who purchase Aerohive Connect get the
benefits of:
-
Reduced Cost - Dramatically lower purchase prices than
comparable Cisco (News - Alert) and HP solutions, as well as a self-optimizing
and self-healing architecture that keeps ongoing costs down
without compromising quality.
-
Six-Click Configuration - Step-by-step-guided configuration
and intuitive management that lets customers build
enterprise-level connectivity configurations in six clicks.
-
Simplified Cloud Management - Ongoing operation of even the
largest networks from a single point of management using
Aerohive's leading cloud networking platform. HiveManager Connect
is perfectly designed for simpler networks and
connectivity-oriented use cases.
-
Effortless Scale - The ability to scale from one to
thousands of access points with a single architecture. Aerohive is
the only vendor that uses the same architecture to support all
customers, from the smallest organizations to the largest.
-
High Quality Support - HiveCare™ Connect Support with
access to the HiveCare Connect Community, a forum-based
interactive support community, online tools and resources, and
email support. The optional HiveCare Connect CallBack service
provides phone access to Aerohive's support team.
-
Seamless Upgrade Path - Ability to upgrade to Aerohive's
highest levels of functionality and support with no need to touch
already deployed access points.
-
Aerohive Connect customers can upgrade to Aerohive Select, Aerohive's
proven and previously available solution, to deliver a more complete
Connected Experience. Aerohive Select includes additional
capabilities, such as advanced security and troubleshooting tools,
support for BYOD programs, increased network visibility, more
enterprise support options, and the ability to deploy HiveManager
on-premises or in a private cloud. Aerohive Connect customers can
purchase an upgrade to Aerohive Select at any time as their
requirements change and migrate between the solutions in minutes.
-
Aerohive's new AP122, which is a 2x2 MIMO, dual radio 802.11ac access
point, is designed for coverage-focused environments, as well as IoT
and location-based services. The AP122 supports two spatial streams
and has built-in BLE and USB to accommodate beacons and other IoT
devices. Versatile and value-priced, AP122 enables organizations not
only to deploy essential Wi-Fi, but also to utilize the product's
additional rich capabilities now and in the future.
-
Aerohive AP130 is a 2x2, 2 spatial stream, 802.11ac access point which
provides powerful 802.11ac performance. Advanced software features and
simplified management offer a cost-optimized solution that allows for
high-speed 802.11ac Wi-Fi in every office or environment. Running
Aerohive's powerful HiveOS® coupled with Aerohive's innovative,
distributed Cooperative Control protocols, the AP130 maintains
Aerohive's high standard for a cost-effective WLAN solution for
mid-to-high-density environments.
Pricing and Availability
-
Aerohive's AP122 is available immediately for $229 and the AP130 for
$299 on Aerohive's US and International price lists
-
HiveManager Connect is available today
-
HiveCare Connect support is available today on HiveNation™
Comments
"We are seeing software functionality becoming more of the
differentiator for WLAN vendors as hardware becomes more standardized,
and as cloud networking becomes mainstream," said Nolan Greene, senior
research analyst, network infrastructure, IDC (News - Alert). "Aerohive's new
disruptive pricing strategy and flexible purchasing model should be
considered by any organization looking for an enterprise-grade wireless
solution that can evolve in response to organizational needs."
"With the on-premises controller system we had before deploying
Aerohive, we would have needed to buy another controller plus access
points to expand our network," said Chris Clough, network administrator,
AppNeta. "But with Aerohive, we can simply buy more access points when
we need them and register them on HiveManager allowing us to easily
monitor and grow our Wi-Fi network."
"With Aerohive Connect we're looking forward to expanding our footprint
and giving more customers a path to discover the full value of
Aerohive's Wi-Fi and cloud networking solutions," said David Flynn,
chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks (News - Alert). "Connect offers a compelling
value proposition that will introduce Aerohive technology to new
markets, customers, resellers, and managed service providers."
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and
statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness
and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks
and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to
predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from
those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of
these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but
not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for
wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for
Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market
conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and
adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth,
competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological
change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive
intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party
claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general
market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the
United States and internationally.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive's
financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk
Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company's recent annual
report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive's SEC
filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's
website at http://ir.aerohive.com
and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive
Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking
statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that
exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) enables our customers to simply and confidently
connect to the information, applications, and insights they need to
thrive. Our simple, scalable, and secure platform delivers mobility
without limitations. For our customers worldwide, every access point is
a starting point. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in
Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com,
call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive,
subscribe to our blog
http://boundless.aerohive.com/,
or become a fan on our Facebook (News - Alert) page.
"Aerohive," "HiveManager" and "HiveOS" are registered trademarks and
"Aerohive Connect," "HiveNation" and "HiveCare" are trademarks of
Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are
trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All
rights reserved.
