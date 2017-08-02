[January 30, 2017] New EdgeConneX® Edge Data Center® in Miami Focuses on Interconnection Relief to South and Latin America with a Transparent Business Model Tweet



The new Miami EDC, offering high-density power in a highly redundant and reliable facility, offers up to 10MW, N+1 design and was deployed in conjunction with anchor tenants to ensure the most efficient placement of their content and applications. EdgeConneX has arrangements with multiple carriers for dark and lit fiber, as well as for out-of-band (OOB) signaling and dedicated internet access (DIA) at the Miami 2 EDC. The current list of carriers includes AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast Business, Fiberlight, FPL FiberNet, NuVox, Windstream and XO Communications.



Located outside of the downtown Miami flood zone, the new Miami EDC is within 10 miles of Hollywood Beach and will provide a direct gateway to the region’s primary subsea cable landing station. This landing station provides low latency access to a number of subsea cables, including Americas II, BDNSi, COLUMBUS III, GlobeNet, MAYA-1, Mid-Atlantic Crossing (MAC) and SAm-1. EdgeConneX assures the most direct route, greater availability, and reduced latency and cost for customers that need connectivity to the subsea cables.





“This is an ideal time to expand EdgeConneX’s presence in Miami,” notes Don MacNeil, chief technology officer, EdgeConneX. “Other providers are running out of available space and power to service new customers or to meet the expansion requirements of existing customers. EdgeConneX selected this location in collaboration with customers and purpose-built the facility to offer better services and pricing than competitors. Our goal is to ensure that we are providing customers with diverse peering options, future scalability and a secure colocation facility that has the ability to deliver bandwidth-intensive content and applications with the lowest possible latency.” The EdgeConneX team is a proud co-sponsor of Metro Connect 2017, taking place January 31–February 1, 2017 in Miami. On Tuesday, January 31 at 4 p.m. ET, Don MacNeil will be participating in the panel discussion, “The Edge: The Importance of Becoming Local.” For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.



# # # About EdgeConneX® EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet’s reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS: iMiller Public Relations for EdgeConneX +1 866 307 2510 pr@imillerpr.com

