|[January 23, 2017]
New Board Members of the Anti-Phishing Working Group Join the Fight Against Attacks on US Democracy and $3B in Internet Crime Business Losses
The Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG)
is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board
of Directors. Brad Wardman, PhD. of PayPal, Dave Piscitello of ICANN,
and Pat Cain of The Cooper Cain Group have joined the APWG Board of
Directors. These board members join David Jevans and Peter Cassidy to
expand the board to five members, all experts and practitioners in
defending against Internet crime and identity theft.
The expansion of the APWG board to include additional members, with
specialist knowledge of and experience with investigating and fighting
cybercrime, is recognition of the growing complexity and scale of
Internet crime today and the challenges in responding to this global
threat.
Phishing Attacks Affected The 2016 US Presidential Election
APWG Chairman David Jevans said "Internet crime and phishing has
impacted democracy in the 2016 US Presidential elections with the DNC
email hacking, and allegations of Russian hacking influencing the US
elections. Phishing attacks were the way that these attacks originated."
Mr. Jevans continued, "We are thrilled to have these three experts join
the Board of Directors of APWG. Together, we will help over 2,000 member
companies and government agencies worldwide to develop policy, best
practices and data sharing to protect millions of people from these
insidious attacks."
Phishing Against Businesses Exploded in 2016, and Billions of Dollars
Were Stolen
The new board members could not have arrived at a more portentous
moment. 2016 saw an unprecedented increase in the sophistication of
email phishing targeting businesses and ransomware. Business Email
Compromise (BEC) phishing, also know as CEO phishing or impostor email,
is a new scheme costing companies around the world billions of dollars
by targeting enterprises' operational authorities (e.g. comptroller,
administrator) and executives (e.g. CEO, CFO). Ransomware attacks are
equally pernicious attacks that target every Internet user: victims of
ransomware phishing email unintentionally install encrypting malware on
their computers and are then coerced into paying a ransom to criminals
to recover (decrypt) their data.
BEC phishing is estimated by the FBI to have cost businesses 3 Billion
dollars by the end of 2016. Company executives and finance staff are
tricked into making large payments to bank accounts controlled by
attacking imposters. These attacks have ranged in size from $20,000 to
more than $100 Million dollars per occurrence. Ransomware is estimated
to have cost users nearly $1 Billion in 2016 alone!
Expanding the Board of Directors of APWG
Recognizing its responsibilities for expanding the operational
capabilities of the APWG, the institution has expanded its board of
directors with sector-leading directors of global repute, influence and
authority who can help guide the organization in its next stage of
growth. The new members of the Board of Directors of APWG are:
Brad Wardman, Head of Threat Intelligence at PayPal, serves as chairman
of the APWG Symposium
on Electronic Crime Research. Brad is deeply versed in detecting,
tracking, and fighting cybercrime, with a publication record that has
pioneered ground-breaking discussions on cybercrime detection and
mitigation. Brad is the inventor of 7 issued security patents and has
filed an additional 10 patents with the US Patent Office.
Dave Piscitello, Vice President Security and ICT Coordination at ICANN,
is an Associate Fellow at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Mr.
Piscitello has over 35 years of experience in information communications
and technology, cyber security, and cybercrime investigations. At ICANN,
he and his team coordinate global collaborative efforts by security,
operations and law enforcement communities to mitigate Domain Name
System abuse and malicious uses of Domain names for the Internet. Mr.
Piscitello represents ICANN in global cybersecurity forums, including
the Commonwealth Cybercrime Initiative and the OECD Security Experts
Group.
Pat Cain, CEO Cooper Cain Group, is a Resident Research Fellow of the
Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG), and President of The Cooper-Cain
Group, a Boston, Massachusetts, USA based Internet security consultancy.
He has been involved in information security development and operations
for over thirty years and drives APWG's data policy initiatives. He is a
Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), a Certified Information
System Manager (CISM) and an associate member of the American Bar
Association. Mr. Cain led an effort in the IETF to standarize phishing
and electronic crime reports (RFC 5901), participates in many
data-sharing initiatives, has served on a United Nations
identity-related crimes experts panel, and is an observer to the
Cybercrime Convention Committee (T-CY) of the Council of Europe.
APWG Information Sharing and Analysis
The APWG eCrime Exchange (eCX) is a non-profit Information Sharing and
Analysis Center (ISAC) that allows members to securely share attack
information in real time. Today the APWG eCX is sharing 200 million
records per month. These include phishing sites, malicious IP addresses
and criminal Bitcoin addresses and transactions. APWG members can join
the eCX to securely exchange threat information with other members.
APWG Electronic Crime and Research Conferences
In 2006, APWG established the peer-reviewed Symposium
on Electronic Crime Research for original research in the field. In
2009, APWG proposed a global consumer messaging convention for a public
cybersecurity awareness program, today curated by APWG and Washington,
D.C.-based National
Cyber Security Alliance as the STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™ campaign, now
active in fourteen countries with dozens more national deployments in
development.
With more than 2,000 institutional members worldwide, APWG is regarded
by industry, governments worldwide and international treaty
organizations as the leading NGO fighting cybercrime. APWG holds conferences
around the globe, bringing cyber-crime and security experts together
to focus on new solutions to cybercrime. APWG's directors, managers and
research fellows consult with treaty organizations such as the European
Commission, the G8 High Technology Crime Subgroup, Council
of Europe, United
Nations ODC, OSCE,
Europol
EC3, Commonwealth
of Nations, governance bodies like the OECD,
ITU
and ICANN
as well as national governments in all hemispheres.
APWG Secretary General and co-founder Peter Cassidy said, "Cybercrime
requires a new kind of technical diplomacy and vision to animate
globally effective responses. To continue to develop the kind of
response mechanisms that APWG deploys requires an expanded board,
populated by persons with insight into the parts of the problem that are
shared by all stakeholders. With Mssrs. Cain, Piscitello and Wardman,
all of us are closer to imagining and establishing new universalized
responses to cybercrime and establish conventions for the suppression of
these now predictable risks."
About the APWG
The APWG, founded in 2003 as the Anti-Phishing Working Group, is a
global industry, law enforcement, and government coalition of more than
2,000 institutions working to unify the global response to electronic
crime. Membership is open to qualified financial institutions, online
retailers, ISPs and Telcos, the law enforcement community, solutions
providers, multi-lateral treaty organizations, research centers, trade
associations and government agencies. The APWG's <www.apwg.org>
and <education.apwg.org>
websites offer the public, industry and government agencies practical
information about phishing and electronically mediated fraud as well as
pointers to pragmatic technical solutions that provide immediate
protection. APWG is co-founder and co-manager of the STOP. THINK.
CONNECT. Messaging Convention, the global online safety public awareness
collaborative <https://education.apwg.org/safety-messaging-convention/>
and founder/curator of the Symposium
on Electronic Crime Research, the world's first peer-reviewed
conference dedicated specifically to electronic crime studies <www.ecrimeresearch.org>.
