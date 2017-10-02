|
|[January 18, 2017]
|
New Kali Linux Professional Information Security Certification to debut at Black Hat USA, 2017
Kali Linux, an open source project maintained and funded by Offensive
Security, the industry leader in information
security training and penetration testing, announced today that its
new Kali
Linux Certified Professional (KLCP) will debut in Black Hat USA
(Las Vegas) 2017. The KLCP is the first and only official certification
program that validates one's proficiency with the Kali Linux
distribution. The Kali Linux distribution celebrates its 10th
anniversary this year.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118006271/en/
The certification program addresses an urgent need for highly qualified,
highly trained professionals in the information security community at a
time when security breaches at major companies and within the government
have become nearly commonplace.
The Kali
Linux training at Black Hat USA (Las Vegas), 2017 is an in-depth,
four-day course that will focus on developing its participants'
understanding of the platform to maximize its usage. Kali Linux's new
KLCP exam will be available in VUE exam centers worldwide following the
event.
To complement the launch of its new training and certification program,
Kali Linux announced the June 5th, 2017 release of Kali Linux
Revealed: Mastering the Penetration Testing Distribution, the first
official book on the Kali Linux Platform from Offsec Press. The book
will be available online, free of charge, as well as in hard copy for
purchase.
"We're thrilled to be able to offer so many tools to the information
security community at such a critical time," said Mati Aharoni, Lead
Trainer and Developer at Kali Linux. "It is evident from recent events
that the field of cyber security is hitting a critical point. The
technical quality of the information security professionals that are
released into the workforce has been sub-par. They are not equipped to
meet the threats they face. And demand for highly trained information
security professionals is drastically outpacing supply."
The KLCP was developed to be a foundational certification, essential
both for novices in the information security field and professionals
with some field experience. The KLCP provides a solid and thorough drill
down into the Kali Linux Distribution, focusing on how to build custom
packages, host repositories, manage and orchestrate multiple instances,
build custom ISOs, and more. The KLCP certification is designed to
signify true mastery of the Kali penetration testing distribution.
"In the past, the technical standards and skills required of information
security professionals were loosely defined," said Aharoni. "For that
reason, our KLCP certification is game-changing. We're equipping
professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to be prepared for
the challenges ahead. And we're positioning them strongly for the next
stages in their careers."
About Kali Linux
Kali Linux is an open source project that is maintained and
funded by Offensive
Security, a provider of world-class information security training
and penetration testing services. In addition to Kali Linux,
Offensive Security also maintains the Exploit Database and the free
online course, Metasploit Unleashed.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118006271/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]