[January 18, 2017] New Kali Linux Professional Information Security Certification to debut at Black Hat USA, 2017 Tweet Kali Linux, an open source project maintained and funded by Offensive Security, the industry leader in information security training and penetration testing, announced today that its new Kali Linux Certified Professional (KLCP) will debut in Black Hat USA (Las Vegas) 2017. The KLCP is the first and only official certification program that validates one's proficiency with the Kali Linux distribution. The Kali Linux distribution celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118006271/en/ The certification program addresses an urgent need for highly qualified, highly trained professionals in the information security community at a time when security breaches at major companies and within the government have become nearly commonplace. The Kali Linux training at Black Hat USA (Las Vegas), 2017 is an in-depth, four-day course that will focus on developing its participants' understanding of the platform to maximize its usage. Kali Linux's new KLCP exam will be available in VUE exam centers worldwide following the event. To complement the launch of its new training and certification program, Kali Linux announced the June 5th, 2017 release of Kali Linux Revealed: Mastering the Penetration Testing Distribution, the first official book on the Kali Linux Platform from Offsec Press. The book will be available online, free of charge, as well as in hard copy for purchase. "We're thrilled to be able to offer so many tools to the information security community at such a critical time," said Mati Aharoni, Lead Trainer and Developer at Kali Linux. "It is evident from recent events that the field of cyber security is hitting a critical point. The technical quality of the information security professionals that are released into the workforce has been sub-par. They are not equipped to meet the threats they face. And demand for highly trained information security professionals is drastically outpacing supply."

The KLCP was developed to be a foundational certification, essential both for novices in the information security field and professionals with some field experience. The KLCP provides a solid and thorough drill down into the Kali Linux Distribution, focusing on how to build custom packages, host repositories, manage and orchestrate multiple instances, build custom ISOs, and more. The KLCP certification is designed to signify true mastery of the Kali penetration testing distribution. "In the past, the technical standards and skills required of information security professionals were loosely defined," said Aharoni. "For that reason, our KLCP certification is game-changing. We're equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to be prepared for the challenges ahead. And we're positioning them strongly for the next stages in their careers." About Kali Linux Kali Linux is an open source project that is maintained and funded by Offensive Security, a provider of world-class information security training and penetration testing services. In addition to Kali Linux, Offensive Security also maintains the Exploit Database and the free online course, Metasploit Unleashed. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118006271/en/

