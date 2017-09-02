[January 17, 2017] New CT5 Rugged Smartphone from Cedar by Juniper Systems Tweet BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited, a rugged data collection solution provider, has just released the new CT5 Rugged Android Smartphone, running on the Android® operating system. The CT5 succeeds the CT4 Rugged Handheld in Juniper Systems’ affordable Cedar™ product line, a collection of devices that offers users an impressive level of ruggedness at a low price point.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf8726d1-9e91-4ff9-81fe-98ef669b888f The newest among Juniper Systems’ rugged products, the CT5 is fully rugged, boasting an impressive IP68 rating, certifying complete protection against damage from dust and water ingress.

‘The CT5 Rugged Smartphone packs huge value into a compact device, providing users with impressive ruggedness and processing capabilities for a low financial investment’, said Simon Bowe, general manager at Juniper Systems Limited. ‘When a compact smartphone with robust data collection functionality is needed, users will be excited to find that the CT5 stands up to harsh and rugged environments while being simple to use, right out of the box’. The CT5 design is slimmer and significantly improved over its predecessor. Powered by a robust, 4500mAh battery, it runs reliably through long work hours, reduces downtime, and maximises the usage time between charges. This rugged smartphone has front and rear cameras, can accommodate a micro USB, and has dual micro SIM card slots. Connectivity is provided via Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, FM Radio, and NFC. It runs on the Android 6.0 operating system, allowing users access to thousands of ready-made data collection apps available on Google Play™. The CT5 also features a larger, 4.7-inch display for enhanced viewing ability, along with other cutting-edge features, all of which are designed to help users work smarter and more efficiently to collect and utilise data critical to their business processes. Juniper Systems is now shipping the CT5 Rugged Smartphone to partners, resellers and end users in a variety of industries. About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, agriculture, and military markets.



Contact: Simon Bowe, General Manager simon@junipersys.com +44 (0) 1527 870773 www.junipersys.com

