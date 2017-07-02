|
New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.
SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2017 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).
Military infrared imaging systems are poised to take a leap forward as advanced new infrared detector technologies become available for the next generation of systems.
Some of the important trends that will start to shape advanced military infrared systems include:
- Uncooled systems for Manportable use with increasing performance based on large-format, small pixel Wafer-Level-Packaged (WLP) Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs) many of which are fabricated at commercial fabs that also fab low-end commercial FPAs.
- Increasing competition in uncooled which has resulted in some companies withdrawing from certain market segments.
- 3rd Gen dual-band cooled systems – a long delayed technology which started its programmatic development in 2016 in the U.S., followed by other countries. The technology will provide armored vehicles with unprecedented range for precision strike.
- High Operating Temperature (HOT) cooled detectors and systems which are expected to be incorporated into major new Programs of Record over the next five years – including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
- SWIR detector (mainly InGaAs) growth in the double digits.
Geographically, the U.S. continues to be the dominant supplier of military infrared systems. However, Europe, Israel and China also have a sizable presence. Countries in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere are increasing their purchases of these systems.
What's new in this report?
(1) Updates on the five year market forecasts for the most dynamic high performance technologies in emerging military systems:
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn Focal Plane Arrays
- HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs
- 3rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs and systems - a breakdown by military application and company market shares.
(2) An update on spending Projections for military infrared systems for the top 25 countries worldwide:
- NORTH AMERICA: U.S. and Canada
- EUROPE: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Greece, Norway
- MIDDLE EAST: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- ASIA: China, Russia, India
- PACIFIC RIM: Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore
- SOUTH AMERICA: Brazil, Colombia
(3) Changes in U.S. Infrared Market Strategies
(4) Market shares for suppliers of gimbaled airborne infrared systems
Maxtech International's up-to-date research on World Military Infrared Imaging Markets separately covers the infrared detectors (FPAs) and the military infrared systems in which they are used. The following military infrared systems are covered in detail:
Ground-based Systems, including Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Thermal Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS).
Airborne Systems, including Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Systems and Persistent Surveillance Systems (aerostats and air vehicles: fixed wing, rotary wing and UAVs);
Naval Systems including optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard IRST;
Tactical Missile Seekers, including air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; and smart munitions;
Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense including infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.
The World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems is the only such report on world military infrared markets and follows Maxtech International's highly acclaimed report on world commercial infrared markets. The report contains over 400 pages of up-to-date market information and forecasts and is priced at $5150. It is only available directly from Maxtech (no third parties are authorized for its distribution.)
Maxtech International's analysis of World Military Infrared Imaging Markets provides the following valuable market information:
- The current size of world military infrared detector and systems markets (base year: 2016).
- Five-year projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets (2017 - 2021)
- Geographic segmentation of the overall market into the following regions: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East
- An analysis of military infrared capabilities for 26 countries
- Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide
- The expected market growth rate for various types of infrared FPAs
- Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems
- Competitive analyses and market shares
- Profiles of 47 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems – Including their market strategies
Updated new sections include:
Five year market forecasts for:
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn Focal Plane Arrays
- HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs
- 3rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs and systems
The structure of the report:
Executive Summary
A concise summary of the important results in the report.
Introduction
A review of definitions, the scope of topics covered, the methodology used and the sources of information.
Types of Infrared Detectors and Systems - An Analysis
Cooled Focal Plane Arrays, Cameras and Systems
- Mercury Cadmium Telluride (HgCdTe) FPAs and systems
- Indium Antimonide (InSb) FPAs and systems
- T2SL (Type II Superlattice) FPAs and systems
- nBn/XBn FPAs and systems
- QWIP (Quantum Well Infrared Photodetectors) FPAs and systems
- Lead Sulfide and Lead Selenide (PbS and PbSe) FPAs and systems
- Extrinsic Silicon (Si:X) FPAs and systems
- Other cooled FPAs and systems
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) FPAs
New developments in detector cooling technologies: Thermoelectric, Stirling and Joule-Thomson.
New developments in infrared optics, including molded optics and wafer-level optics.
Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs), Cameras and Systems
- Vanadium Oxide (VOx) Microbolometers and Systems
- Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Microbolometers and Systems
- Other Microbolometers
- SOI FPAs
- Ferroelectric (Pyroelectric) Arrays and Systems
- Thermopile Arrays and Systems
- Vacuum Packaging of Uncooled FPAs
- Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) FPAs and Systems
- Novel Uncooled Technologies
Uncooled FPA development and production plans in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.
The effect of commercial smartphone thermal imagers on the military infrared market.
Trends in Military Infrared Imaging Systems:
- 1st Gen
- 2nd Gen
- 3rd Gen (MWIR/LWIR HD)
- HD (High Definition) Infrared Systems
- HOT ("High" Operating Temperature) FPAs and Systems
Major U.S. infrared programs (funding, program status and infrared components used)
- SADA I, II, III
- 2nd Gen HTI upgrades
- 3rd Gen FLIR
- Driver's Vision Enhancer – FOS (Family of Systems)
- BCTM (Brigade Combat Team Modernization)
- FFV (Future Fighting Vehicle) IR
- AAV (Amphibious Assault Vehicle) thermal sights
- CCFLIR2
- MRAP IR/EO
- VOSS (Vehicle Optics Sensor System)
- CROWS
- TWS (Thermal Weapon Sights)
- FWS (Family of Weapon Sights): Individual, Crew Served and Sniper
- ENVG (Enhanced Night Vision Goggle) and ENVG III
- XM25 (Individual Semi-Automatic Airburst System)
- COTI (Clip On Thermal Imager)
- DCHS (Dual Channel Heavy Sight)
- INOD (Improved Night/Day Fire Control Observation Device)
- HHPTD (Hand Held Precision Targeting Device)
- MRTB (Medium Range Thermal Bi-ocular)
- LLDR (Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder)
- LTLM (Laser Target Locator Module) and LTLM II
- JETS (Joint Effects Targeting System)
- F-22 Missile Launch Detector (MLD)
- F-35 Joint Strike Fighter EO (EOTS and DAS)
- Sniper ATP (Advanced Targeting Pod) and ATP-SE
- Litening G5 Targeting Pod
- ATFLIR (Advanced Targeting FLIR) and NEXGENFLIR
- OpenPod (Targeting, IRST etc.)
- F/A-18E/F IRST (Infrared Search and Track)
- Legion IRST for F-15C and F-16
- MTS (Multispectral Targeting System), including AN/DAS-4
- CSP (Common Sensor Payload)
- Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System (DVEPS)
- ACES-HY (Hyperspectral Sensors) and SPIRITT (Spectral Infrared Imaging Transition Testbed)
- MTADS/PNVS upgrade for Apache
- GFAS (Ground Fire Acquisition System)
- DIRCM (Directed Infrared Counter Measures)
- LAIRCM (Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures) and NexGen MWS (Missile Warning System)
- CIRCM (Common Infrared Countermeasures)
- ThNDR (proposed fast-jet missile warning)
- P-8A Poseidon EO/IR
- UAV EO/IR systems (Switchblade, Predator, Reaper, Pioneer, Shadow TUAV, Gray Eagle, Global Hawk, Triton MQ-4C, Raven, Fire Scout MQ-8B, Blackjack RQ-21A, Puma AE)
- Javelin
- JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile)
- JSOW (Joint Standoff Weapon)
- SDB II (Small Diameter Bomb II)
- SFW (Sensor Fuzed Weapon)
- AIM-9X
- Shipboard IRST
- CESARS (Combined EO/IR Surveillance and Response System)
- SPS (Shipboard Protection System)
- OASuW (Offensive Anti-Surface Weapon)
- Phalanx CIWS
- RAM (Rolling Airframe Missile)
- PGSS (Persistent Ground Surveillance System)
- PTDS (Persistent Threat Detection System)
- AWAPSS (Airborne Wide Area Persistent Surveillance Sensor)
- ARGUS-IR (Autonomous Real-time Ground Ubiquitous Surveillance - Infrared)
- WAPS (Wide Area Persistent Surveillance - AngelFire)
- U-2 SYERS reconnaissance pod
- SBIRS (Space-based Infrared System)
- OPIR (Overhead Persistent Infrared) and WFOV HP (Wide Field of View Hosted Payload)
- CHIRP (Commercially Hosted Infrared Payload)
- FORTRESS (Focused Opportunity Reaching Toward Reliable Electro-Optic Strategic Sensors)
- STSS (Space Tracking and Surveillance System)
- PTSS (Precision Tracking Space System)
- Ballistic Missile Defense (Aegis BMD, Standard Missile SM-3 Kinetic Warhead seeker, Ground-based Midcourse Segment, EKV seeker, CKV, THAAD – plus many others).
European infrared programs
- MIRAS missile warning system for A400M
- AASM
- ASRAAM upgrades
- ANL/Sea Venom
- Storm Shadow/Scalp EG
- FCLV (Panther)
- Leopard-2 upgrades
- Scorpion
- FELIN
- Challenger II Life Extension Program
- Scout SV
- FENNEK
- Eurofighter Typhoon, Pirate IRST
- Skyward G IRST
- BGTI
- Catherine FC, MP, XP
- Damocles
- Talios
- PDL NG
- DDM-NG
- DNVS3
- SSARF
- IRIS-T
- JSM/NSM
- MMP
- OSF
- ARTEMIS IRST
- PASEO
- SMArt 155
- IdZ/Gladius (WBZG-HuntIR, NYXUS-Bird, IRV, DRAGON-C)
- NH-90
- Tiger
- Taurus
- VBCI
- FCAS
- EOMS NG
- Watchkeeper
Technology Trends
Leading research and technology developments are discussed. High Operating Temperature ("HOT") sensors (including nBn FPAs), new developments in Type II Superlattice (T2SL) FPAs (VISTA), 3-D Imaging Sensors, Ultra-small pixel Uncooled FPAs and Novel Uncooled FPA development. The latest and upcoming DARPA programs.
Military Infrared Programs
More than 200 major military infrared programs worldwide are described including the detector type, prime contractors, status of program and status of funding.
Market Segmentation and Forecasts
World market sizes and forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are provided separately for Infrared Detectors and Systems.
The overall market (consumption) is segmented geographically into the following regions: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East.
The detector market is segmented by cooled FPAs, First Generation and Uncooled FPAs.
A five-year forecast (by number of units) is made separately for the following FPAs: mercury cadmium telluride, indium antimonide, nBn/XBn, QWIPs, Other Cooled FPAs, Uncooled Microbolometers, Indium Gallium Arsenide and Other Uncooled.
Separate forecasts are given for MCT HOT FPAs, nBn/XBn FPAs and 3rd Gen FPAs
A separate, more detailed forecast is given for U.S. military infrared systems in the following segments:
Tactical Missiles, Strategic Missiles and Defense, Airborne, Naval and Ground Based systems.
Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide
Suppliers of Military Infrared Detectors and Systems
The structure of the military infrared industry is analyzed. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared detectors (overall) and of various types of infrared FPAs are given separately. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared systems are given. A total of 47 company profiles are provided, including:
AIM Infrarot-Module (AIM)
Airbus DS Optronics
BAE Systems
Boeing
Diehl BGT Defence
DRS Technologies
Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems of America
FLIR Systems
Fujitsu
General Dynamics GIT
Harris/Exelis
Honeywell International
i3system
IAI – Tamam
IRnova
L-3 Communications
L-3 Cincinnati Electronics
L-3 Infrared Products
L-3 Insight
L-3 KEO
L-3 Wescam
Leonardo/Selex
Lockheed Martin
Mitsubishi Electric
N2 Imaging Systems
NEC
NORINCO-Kunming North/North GuangWei IC (GWIC)
Northrop Grumman
Opgal
Orbital ATK
Orion R&P
Qioptiq
QmagiQ
Rafael
Raytheon
Raytheon Vision Systems
Rheinmetall Def. Electronics
SCD Semi-Conductor Dev.
Safran Electronics & Defense
Sofradir
Sumitomo Electric
Teledyne
Textron Systems
Thales
ULIS
UTC Aerospace Systems
Other companies included in the report: ACREO, AeroVironment, Agiltron, Amorphous Materials, Artis, Aselsan, Ball Aerospace, Beijing BOP, Bharat Electronics, Boeing/ Spectrolab, Bosch, Cantronic, Chunghwa, ClearAlign, Controp, Dali, Debut Optoelectronic, Edmund Optics, Elisra, Eloptro, ENOSA, EO System Co., EPIR Technologies, Excelitas, Fermionics, Fisba Optik, Fraunhofer Institut, Freescale, GDLS, GHOPTO, Guangzhou SAT, Guide Infrared, Gulfstream, HGH Infrared Systems, Hamamatsu, Hanhwa Techwin, Heimann Sensor, Hood Technology, HRL Labs, II-VI Infrared, IAI-Elta, IEC Infrared, INO, Insitu, IntelliEPi, Intevac, IQE, IRay, IRCameras, Jenoptik, JIR, Kazan Optical & Mechanical Plant, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KEC Corp., Keii, Kongsberg, Kinghome, Korean Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Kopin, LETI/CEA, Lightpath Technologies, LumaSense, Magnity, MBDA, Mikro-Tasarim, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, MTech Imaging, NATECH, New Imaging Technologies (NIT), New Infrared Technologies (NIT), NikkoIA, Ningbo Sunny, Nippon Avionics, Nivisys, North Guangwei IC (GWIC), Obzerv Technologies, OIP Sensor Systems, ON Semiconductor, Ophir, Optics 1, Optikos, PCO, Photonis, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Radiance Technologies, RAMSYS, Raptor Photonics, Ricor, Rochester Precision Optics, Rockwell Collins, Saab, SABCA, Samsung Thales, Santa Barbara Infrared, Sapfir, Schott, Seek Thermal, Simrad Optronics, STELOP Pte., Spetztekhnika, State Scientific Research & Engineering Institute, STELOP, Taurus Systems GmbH, Thermoteknix, Toshiba, TowerJazz, U & U Engineering, Sumitomo Electric, Ulirvision, Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant, Umicore, Vectronix, Vertex, Vigo Systems, Xenics, Zvezda Strela Research and Production Center.
TABLES AND CHARTS IN THE REPORT
TABLES
Table 1.1 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR WORLD MILITARY INFRARED DETECTORS AND SYSTEMS
Table 1.2 FORECASTS FOR INFRARED FOCAL PLANE ARRAYS BY INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIAL (UNITS)
Table 1.3 MILITARY INFRARED DETECTOR AND INFRARED SYSTEM USE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION
Table 1.4 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR U.S. MILITARY IR IMAGING SYSTEMS
Table 1.5 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR INFRARED SPENDING BY THE TOP 25 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE
Table 3.1 PROPERTIES OF INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIALS
Table 3.2 REPRESENTATIVE HOT FPA PROGRAMS AND PRODUCTS
Table 3.3 MEMS STRUCTURES USED IN UNCOOLED FPAs
Table 3.4 TYPES OF STANDARD ADVANCED DEWAR ASSEMBLIES
Table 3.5 MAJOR UNCOOLED INFRARED PROGRAMS IN THE U.S. MILITARY
Table 3.6 MAJOR WEAPON SYSTEMS AND THEIR IR SUBSYSTEMS
Table 3.7 MAJOR WEAPON SYSTEMS AND THEIR IR SUBSYSTEMS (CONTINUED)
Table 3.8 FUTURE SOLDIER SYSTEMS PROGRAMS WORLDWIDE
Table 6.1 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR WORLD MILITARY INFRARED DETECTORS AND SYSTEMS
Table 6.2 MILITARY INFRARED DETECTOR AND INFRARED SYSTEM USE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION
Table 6.3 THE WORLD INFRARED MILITARY MARKET BY TYPE OF INFRARED DETECTOR (UNITS)
Table 6.4 FORECASTS FOR INFRARED FOCAL PLANE ARRAYS BY INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIAL (UNITS)
Table 6.5 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR INFRARED SPENDING BY THE TOP 25 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE
Table 6.6 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR U.S. MILITARY IR IMAGING SYSTEMS
Table 7.1 RECENT COMPANY CHANGES (ACQUISITIONS, NEW COMPANIES, POLICY CHANGES)
Table 7.2 RECENT COMPANY CHANGES (ACQUISITIONS, NEW COMPANIES, POLICY CHANGES) - continued
CHARTS
Chart 1.1 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors (All Detector Types) – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 1.2 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Cooled Scanning and Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.3 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Scanning and Staring MCT FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.4 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InSb Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.5 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Uncooled FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.6 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InGaAs FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.7 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Systems – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 3.1 Military Applications of InGaAs FPAs
Chart 6.1 Market Growth for HOT nBn/XBn and HOT MCT (units)
Chart 6.2 Market Growth for 3rd Gen Focal Plane Arrays (units)
Chart 7.1 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (All Detector Types) – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 7.2 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Cooled Scanning and Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 7.3 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Scanning and Staring MCT FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 7.4 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InSb Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 7.5 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Uncooled FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 7.6 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InGaAs FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 7.7 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Systems – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 7.8 Market Shares for Suppliers of Airborne EO/IR Gimbals – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
(This report is only available directly from Maxtech International, Inc. - no third party distribution is authorized.)
To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-market-research-on-the-world-market-for-military-infrared-imaging-detectors-and-systems-vol-irw-m-by-maxtech-international-inc-300391502.html
SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]