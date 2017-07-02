[January 17, 2017] New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc. Tweet SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2017 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M). Military infrared imaging systems are poised to take a leap forward as advanced new infrared detector technologies become available for the next generation of systems. Some of the important trends that will start to shape advanced military infrared systems include: Uncooled systems for Manportable use with increasing performance based on large-format, small pixel Wafer-Level-Packaged (WLP) Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs) many of which are fabricated at commercial fabs that also fab low-end commercial FPAs.

Increasing competition in uncooled which has resulted in some companies withdrawing from certain market segments.

3 rd Gen dual-band cooled systems – a long delayed technology which started its programmatic development in 2016 in the U.S., followed by other countries. The technology will provide armored vehicles with unprecedented range for precision strike.

Gen dual-band cooled systems – a long delayed technology which started its programmatic development in 2016 in the U.S., followed by other countries. The technology will provide armored vehicles with unprecedented range for precision strike. High Operating Temperature (HOT) cooled detectors and systems which are expected to be incorporated into major new Programs of Record over the next five years – including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

SWIR detector (mainly InGaAs) growth in the double digits. Geographically, the U.S. continues to be the dominant supplier of military infrared systems. However, Europe, Israel and China also have a sizable presence. Countries in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere are increasing their purchases of these systems. What's new in this report? (1) Updates on the five year market forecasts for the most dynamic high performance technologies in emerging military systems: HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn Focal Plane Arrays

HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs InGaAs FPAs and systems - a breakdown by military application and company market shares. (2) An update on spending Projections for military infrared systems for the top 25 countries worldwide: NORTH AMERICA : U.S. and Canada

: U.S. and EUROPE : UK, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Poland , Greece , Norway

: UK, , , , , , , , MIDDLE EAST : Israel , Saudi Arabia , Turkey , United Arab Emirates (UAE)

: , , , (UAE) ASIA : China , Russia , India

: , , PACIFIC RIM : Japan , South Korea , Australia , Taiwan , Singapore

: , , , , SOUTH AMERICA : Brazil , Colombia (3) Changes in U.S. Infrared Market Strategies (4) Market shares for suppliers of gimbaled airborne infrared systems Maxtech International's up-to-date research on World Military Infrared Imaging Markets separately covers the infrared detectors (FPAs) and the military infrared systems in which they are used. The following military infrared systems are covered in detail:

Ground-based Systems , including Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Thermal Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS).

Airborne Systems , including Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Systems and Persistent Surveillance Systems (aerostats and air vehicles: fixed wing, rotary wing and UAVs);

Naval Systems including optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard IRST;

Tactical Missile Seekers , including air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; and smart munitions;

Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense including infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems. The World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems is the only such report on world military infrared markets and follows Maxtech International's highly acclaimed report on world commercial infrared markets. The report contains over 400 pages of up-to-date market information and forecasts and is priced at $5150. It is only available directly from Maxtech (no third parties are authorized for its distribution.) Maxtech International's analysis of World Military Infrared Imaging Markets provides the following valuable market information: The current size of world military infrared detector and systems markets (base year: 2016).

Five-year projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets (2017 - 2021)

Geographic segmentation of the overall market into the following regions: North America , Europe , Pacific Rim , Asia , Latin America , Africa and Middle East

An analysis of military infrared capabilities for 26 countries

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide

The expected market growth rate for various types of infrared FPAs

Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems

Competitive analyses and market shares

Profiles of 47 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems – Including their market strategies Updated new sections include:

Five year market forecasts for: HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn Focal Plane Arrays

HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs InGaAs FPAs and systems The structure of the report: Executive Summary

A concise summary of the important results in the report. Introduction

A review of definitions, the scope of topics covered, the methodology used and the sources of information. Types of Infrared Detectors and Systems - An Analysis

Cooled Focal Plane Arrays, Cameras and Systems Mercury Cadmium Telluride (HgCdTe) FPAs and systems

Indium Antimonide (InSb) FPAs and systems

T2SL (Type II Superlattice) FPAs and systems

nBn/XBn FPAs and systems

QWIP (Quantum Well Infrared Photodetectors) FPAs and systems

Lead Sulfide and Lead Selenide (PbS and PbSe) FPAs and systems

Extrinsic Silicon (Si:X) FPAs and systems

Other cooled FPAs and systems

HOT (High Operating Temperature) FPAs New developments in detector cooling technologies: Thermoelectric, Stirling and Joule-Thomson.

New developments in infrared optics, including molded optics and wafer-level optics. Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs), Cameras and Systems Vanadium Oxide (VOx) Microbolometers and Systems

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Microbolometers and Systems

Other Microbolometers

SOI FPAs

Ferroelectric (Pyroelectric) Arrays and Systems

Thermopile Arrays and Systems

Vacuum Packaging of Uncooled FPAs

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) FPAs and Systems

Novel Uncooled Technologies Uncooled FPA development and production plans in the U.S., Canada , Europe , Japan , and the Rest of the World.

The effect of commercial smartphone thermal imagers on the military infrared market. Trends in Military Infrared Imaging Systems:

1 st Gen

Gen 2 nd Gen

Gen 3 rd Gen (MWIR/LWIR HD)

Gen (MWIR/LWIR HD) HD (High Definition) Infrared Systems

HOT ("High" Operating Temperature) FPAs and Systems Major U.S. infrared programs (funding, program status and infrared components used) SADA I, II, III

2 nd Gen HTI upgrades

Gen HTI upgrades 3 rd Gen FLIR

Gen FLIR Driver's Vision Enhancer – FOS (Family of Systems)

BCTM (Brigade Combat Team Modernization)

FFV (Future Fighting Vehicle) IR

AAV (Amphibious Assault Vehicle) thermal sights

CCFLIR2

MRAP IR/EO

VOSS (Vehicle Optics Sensor System)

CROWS

TWS (Thermal Weapon Sights)

FWS (Family of Weapon Sights): Individual, Crew Served and Sniper

ENVG (Enhanced Night Vision Goggle) and ENVG III

XM25 (Individual Semi-Automatic Airburst System)

COTI (Clip On Thermal Imager)

DCHS (Dual Channel Heavy Sight)

INOD (Improved Night/Day Fire Control Observation Device)

HHPTD (Hand Held Precision Targeting Device)

MRTB (Medium Range Thermal Bi-ocular)

LLDR (Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder)

LTLM (Laser Target Locator Module) and LTLM II

JETS (Joint Effects Targeting System)

F-22 Missile Launch Detector (MLD)

F-35 Joint Strike Fighter EO (EOTS and DAS)

Sniper ATP (Advanced Targeting Pod) and ATP-SE

Litening G5 Targeting Pod

ATFLIR (Advanced Targeting FLIR) and NEXGENFLIR

OpenPod (Targeting, IRST etc.)

F/A-18E/F IRST (Infrared Search and Track)

Legion IRST for F-15C and F-16

MTS (Multispectral Targeting System), including AN/DAS-4

CSP (Common Sensor Payload)

Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System (DVEPS)

ACES-HY (Hyperspectral Sensors) and SPIRITT (Spectral Infrared Imaging Transition Testbed)

MTADS/PNVS upgrade for Apache

GFAS (Ground Fire Acquisition System)

DIRCM (Directed Infrared Counter Measures)

LAIRCM (Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures) and NexGen MWS (Missile Warning System)

CIRCM (Common Infrared Countermeasures)

ThNDR (proposed fast-jet missile warning)

P-8A Poseidon EO/IR

UAV EO/IR systems (Switchblade, Predator, Reaper, Pioneer, Shadow TUAV, Gray Eagle , Global Hawk, Triton MQ-4C, Raven, Fire Scout MQ-8B, Blackjack RQ-21A, Puma AE)

, Global Hawk, Triton MQ-4C, Raven, Fire Scout MQ-8B, Blackjack RQ-21A, Puma AE) Javelin

JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile)

JSOW (Joint Standoff Weapon)

SDB II (Small Diameter Bomb II)

SFW (Sensor Fuzed Weapon)

AIM-9X

Shipboard IRST

CESARS (Combined EO/IR Surveillance and Response System)

SPS (Shipboard Protection System)

OASuW (Offensive Anti-Surface Weapon)

Phalanx CIWS

RAM (Rolling Airframe Missile)

PGSS (Persistent Ground Surveillance System)

PTDS (Persistent Threat Detection System)

AWAPSS (Airborne Wide Area Persistent Surveillance Sensor)

ARGUS-IR (Autonomous Real-time Ground Ubiquitous Surveillance - Infrared)

WAPS (Wide Area Persistent Surveillance - AngelFire)

U-2 SYERS reconnaissance pod

SBIRS (Space-based Infrared System)

OPIR (Overhead Persistent Infrared) and WFOV HP (Wide Field of View Hosted Payload)

CHIRP (Commercially Hosted Infrared Payload)

FORTRESS (Focused Opportunity Reaching Toward Reliable Electro-Optic Strategic Sensors)

STSS (Space Tracking and Surveillance System)

PTSS (Precision Tracking Space System)

Ballistic Missile Defense (Aegis BMD, Standard Missile SM-3 Kinetic Warhead seeker, Ground-based Midcourse Segment, EKV seeker, CKV, THAAD – plus many others). European infrared programs MIRAS missile warning system for A400M

AASM

ASRAAM upgrades

ANL/Sea Venom

Storm Shadow /Scalp EG

/Scalp EG FCLV (Panther)

Leopard-2 upgrades

Scorpion

FELIN

Challenger II Life Extension Program

Scout SV

FENNEK

Eurofighter Typhoon, Pirate IRST

Skyward G IRST

BGTI

Catherine FC, MP, XP

Damocles

Talios

PDL NG

DDM-NG

DNVS3

SSARF

IRIS-T

JSM/NSM

MMP

OSF

ARTEMIS IRST

PASEO

SMArt 155

IdZ/Gladius (WBZG-HuntIR, NYXUS-Bird, IRV, DRAGON-C)

NH-90

Tiger

Taurus

VBCI

FCAS

EOMS NG

Watchkeeper Technology Trends

Leading research and technology developments are discussed. High Operating Temperature ("HOT") sensors (including nBn FPAs), new developments in Type II Superlattice (T2SL) FPAs (VISTA), 3-D Imaging Sensors, Ultra-small pixel Uncooled FPAs and Novel Uncooled FPA development. The latest and upcoming DARPA programs. Military Infrared Programs

More than 200 major military infrared programs worldwide are described including the detector type, prime contractors, status of program and status of funding. Market Segmentation and Forecasts

World market sizes and forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are provided separately for Infrared Detectors and Systems.

The overall market (consumption) is segmented geographically into the following regions: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East.

The detector market is segmented by cooled FPAs, First Generation and Uncooled FPAs.

A five-year forecast (by number of units) is made separately for the following FPAs: mercury cadmium telluride, indium antimonide, nBn/XBn, QWIPs, Other Cooled FPAs, Uncooled Microbolometers, Indium Gallium Arsenide and Other Uncooled.

Separate forecasts are given for MCT HOT FPAs, nBn/XBn FPAs and 3rd Gen FPAs

A separate, more detailed forecast is given for U.S. military infrared systems in the following segments:

Tactical Missiles, Strategic Missiles and Defense, Airborne, Naval and Ground Based systems.

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide Suppliers of Military Infrared Detectors and Systems

The structure of the military infrared industry is analyzed. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared detectors (overall) and of various types of infrared FPAs are given separately. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared systems are given. A total of 47 company profiles are provided, including: AIM Infrarot-Module (AIM)

Airbus DS Optronics

BAE Systems

Boeing

Diehl BGT Defence

DRS Technologies

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems of America

FLIR Systems

Fujitsu

General Dynamics GIT

Harris/Exelis

Honeywell International

i3system

IAI – Tamam

IRnova

L-3 Communications

L-3 Cincinnati Electronics

L-3 Infrared Products

L-3 Insight

L-3 KEO

L-3 Wescam

Leonardo/Selex

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Electric

N2 Imaging Systems

NEC

NORINCO-Kunming North/North GuangWei IC (GWIC)

Northrop Grumman

Opgal

Orbital ATK

Orion R&P

Qioptiq

QmagiQ

Rafael

Raytheon

Raytheon Vision Systems

Rheinmetall Def. Electronics

SCD Semi-Conductor Dev.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Sofradir

Sumitomo Electric

Teledyne

Textron Systems

Thales

ULIS

UTC Aerospace Systems Other companies included in the report: ACREO, AeroVironment, Agiltron, Amorphous Materials, Artis, Aselsan, Ball Aerospace, Beijing BOP, Bharat Electronics, Boeing/ Spectrolab, Bosch, Cantronic, Chunghwa, ClearAlign, Controp, Dali, Debut Optoelectronic, Edmund Optics, Elisra, Eloptro, ENOSA, EO System Co., EPIR Technologies, Excelitas, Fermionics, Fisba Optik, Fraunhofer Institut, Freescale, GDLS, GHOPTO, Guangzhou SAT, Guide Infrared, Gulfstream, HGH Infrared Systems, Hamamatsu, Hanhwa Techwin, Heimann Sensor, Hood Technology, HRL Labs, II-VI Infrared, IAI-Elta, IEC Infrared, INO, Insitu, IntelliEPi, Intevac, IQE, IRay, IRCameras, Jenoptik, JIR, Kazan Optical & Mechanical Plant, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KEC Corp., Keii, Kongsberg, Kinghome, Korean Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Kopin, LETI/CEA, Lightpath Technologies, LumaSense, Magnity, MBDA, Mikro-Tasarim, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, MTech Imaging, NATECH, New Imaging Technologies (NIT), New Infrared Technologies (NIT), NikkoIA, Ningbo Sunny, Nippon Avionics, Nivisys, North Guangwei IC (GWIC), Obzerv Technologies, OIP Sensor Systems, ON Semiconductor, Ophir, Optics 1, Optikos, PCO, Photonis, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Radiance Technologies, RAMSYS, Raptor Photonics, Ricor, Rochester Precision Optics, Rockwell Collins, Saab, SABCA, Samsung Thales, Santa Barbara Infrared, Sapfir, Schott, Seek Thermal, Simrad Optronics, STELOP Pte., Spetztekhnika, State Scientific Research & Engineering Institute, STELOP, Taurus Systems GmbH, Thermoteknix, Toshiba, TowerJazz, U & U Engineering, Sumitomo Electric, Ulirvision, Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant, Umicore, Vectronix, Vertex, Vigo Systems, Xenics, Zvezda Strela Research and Production Center. TABLES AND CHARTS IN THE REPORT TABLES Table 1.1 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR WORLD MILITARY INFRARED DETECTORS AND SYSTEMS

Table 1.2 FORECASTS FOR INFRARED FOCAL PLANE ARRAYS BY INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIAL (UNITS)

Table 1.3 MILITARY INFRARED DETECTOR AND INFRARED SYSTEM USE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION

Table 1.4 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR U.S. MILITARY IR IMAGING SYSTEMS

Table 1.5 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR INFRARED SPENDING BY THE TOP 25 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE

Table 3.1 PROPERTIES OF INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIALS

Table 3.2 REPRESENTATIVE HOT FPA PROGRAMS AND PRODUCTS

Table 3.3 MEMS STRUCTURES USED IN UNCOOLED FPAs

Table 3.4 TYPES OF STANDARD ADVANCED DEWAR ASSEMBLIES

Table 3.5 MAJOR UNCOOLED INFRARED PROGRAMS IN THE U.S. MILITARY

Table 3.6 MAJOR WEAPON SYSTEMS AND THEIR IR SUBSYSTEMS

Table 3.7 MAJOR WEAPON SYSTEMS AND THEIR IR SUBSYSTEMS (CONTINUED)

Table 3.8 FUTURE SOLDIER SYSTEMS PROGRAMS WORLDWIDE

Table 6.1 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR WORLD MILITARY INFRARED DETECTORS AND SYSTEMS

Table 6.2 MILITARY INFRARED DETECTOR AND INFRARED SYSTEM USE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION

Table 6.3 THE WORLD INFRARED MILITARY MARKET BY TYPE OF INFRARED DETECTOR (UNITS)

Table 6.4 FORECASTS FOR INFRARED FOCAL PLANE ARRAYS BY INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIAL (UNITS)

Table 6.5 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR INFRARED SPENDING BY THE TOP 25 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE

Table 6.6 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR U.S. MILITARY IR IMAGING SYSTEMS

Table 7.1 RECENT COMPANY CHANGES (ACQUISITIONS, NEW COMPANIES, POLICY CHANGES)

Table 7.2 RECENT COMPANY CHANGES (ACQUISITIONS, NEW COMPANIES, POLICY CHANGES) - continued CHARTS Chart 1.1 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors (All Detector Types) – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 1.2 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Cooled Scanning and Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.3 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Scanning and Staring MCT FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.4 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InSb Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.5 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Uncooled FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.6 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InGaAs FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.7 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Systems – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 3.1 Military Applications of InGaAs FPAs

Chart 6.1 Market Growth for HOT nBn/XBn and HOT MCT (units)

Chart 6.2 Market Growth for 3rd Gen Focal Plane Arrays (units)

Chart 7.1 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (All Detector Types) – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 7.2 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Cooled Scanning and Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 7.3 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Scanning and Staring MCT FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 7.4 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InSb Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 7.5 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Uncooled FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 7.6 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InGaAs FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 7.7 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Systems – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 7.8 Market Shares for Suppliers of Airborne EO/IR Gimbals – Ranked by Dollar Shipments (This report is only available directly from Maxtech International, Inc. - no third party distribution is authorized.) To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-market-research-on-the-world-market-for-military-infrared-imaging-detectors-and-systems-vol-irw-m-by-maxtech-international-inc-300391502.html SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.

