[January 16, 2017] New Jersey American Water Accepting Applications for 2017 Environmental Grant Program Tweet New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program. The program offers funding up to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company's service areas. "New Jersey American Water is committed to ensuring water quality through testing and treatment, as well as through consumer education and community source protection programs," stated Anthony Matarazzo, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. "The company believes everyone is an environmental steward in protecting the nation's water supplies, and this program is one way to help communities play an active role in this important effort." Grants are awarded on a competitive basis and are selected by the company's employees based on various criteria such as project goals, impact, innovation, design, collaboration, sustainability and community engagement, among other requirements. All applicants ae expected to include specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact. To qualify, proposed projects must: Be located within New Jersey American Water's service area

Address a source water or watershed protection in the community

Be completed between May 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017

Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized)

Salaries and compensation for support of a project or program are ineligible for the grant Established in 2009, New Jersey American Water's Environmental Grant Program has provided over $225,000 in funding. Information and application requirements can be obtained directly at the New Jersey American Water website, www.newjerseyamwater.com under the "About Us" tab. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

In 2016, a total of 42 projects throughout American Water's service areas in 10 states were awarded grants totaling $153,350. New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. More information can be found at www.newjerseyamwater.com. American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. Marking its 130th anniversary this year, the company employs 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005481/en/

