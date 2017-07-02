|
|[January 16, 2017]
|
New Jersey American Water Accepting Applications for 2017 Environmental Grant Program
New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project
funding through its Environmental
Grant Program. The program offers funding up to $10,000 for
qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that
improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater
supplies throughout the company's service areas.
"New Jersey American Water is committed to ensuring water quality
through testing and treatment, as well as through consumer education and
community source protection programs," stated Anthony Matarazzo,
Director of Water
Quality and Environmental Compliance. "The company believes everyone
is an environmental steward in protecting the nation's water supplies,
and this program is one way to help communities play an active role in
this important effort."
Grants are awarded on a competitive basis and are selected by the
company's employees based on various criteria such as project goals,
impact, innovation, design, collaboration, sustainability and community
engagement, among other requirements. All applicants ae expected to
include specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At
the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide
a written report on the project results/impact.
To qualify, proposed projects must:
-
Be located within New Jersey American Water's service area
-
Address a source water or watershed protection in the community
-
Be completed between May 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017
-
Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a
significant expansion to an existing program
-
Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more
organizations
-
Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the
grant monies are utilized)
-
Salaries and compensation for support of a project or program are
ineligible for the grant
Established in 2009, New Jersey American Water's Environmental Grant
Program has provided over $225,000 in funding. Information and
application requirements can be obtained directly at the New Jersey
American Water website, www.newjerseyamwater.com
under the "About Us" tab. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.
In 2016, a total of 42 projects throughout American Water's service
areas in 10 states were awarded grants totaling $153,350.
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the
largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing
high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
approximately 2.7 million people. More information can be found at www.newjerseyamwater.com.
American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically
diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company.
Marking its 130th anniversary this year, the company employs 6,700
dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking
water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million
people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found
by visiting www.amwater.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005481/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]