[January 16, 2017] New AOPEN® Chrome™ Devices Offer Enterprise Grade Performance At An Affordable Price Tweet NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AOPEN®, a global electronics manufacturer and thought leader in digital signage, announced two new powerful and innovative AOPEN commercial* Chrome™ device products. The AOPEN Chromebase Mini and Chromebox Mini are part of a new portfolio range of products aimed at bringing enterprise reliability and features at an affordable price. The Chromebase Mini is an enterprise-ready interactive 10.1 inch all-in-one touchscreen solution. It's designed to be managed with ease, reliability, and security - making it ideal for high-traffic enterprise environments including digital signage, POS, self-service kiosks, digital corporate communication, and AV room control. The second device, the Chromebox Mini, is the smallest Chromebox™ on the market today and also runs on the Chrome OS™ platform. It is solid state and can be used as an SME or enterprise desktop replacement hosting IoT applications, digital signage, and kiosks, allowing greater control of in-store engagement. Stephen Borg, Global Chief Digital Officer AOPEN Group, says the devices represent a major leap forward in design - allowing an ubiquitous approach to multiple use cases, rapid application development, and ease of use for the signage, kiosk, POS, and other enterprise markets. "AOPEN designed its new Chrome OS device line to empower the customer by servicing a wide range of verticals and needs," says Borg. "They are fully enterprise-ready in terms of product longevity and reliability, ease of large deployment, remote access, and service." Chromebase Mini The Chromebase Mini, an all-in-one 10.1-inch solution, does not require a kiosk protective case, is water resistant and tamper proof, unlike a consumer touch device. The enterprise ready all-in-one touch device supports audio-video conference platforms, such as Google Hangouts™. It offers mounting options for A/V or desktop use (including a built-in Vesa Mount stand), high-quality camera and audio, and a dual microphone. The Chromebase Mini is accompanied by optional accessories such as recess wall mounts, POE adapters, and adapters to mount various payment solutions. By leveraging AOPEN software layer meldCX, the Chromebase Mini is compatible with end-user legacy OS systems - featuring local app instances for offline use and device integration, while maintaining a competitive price point. "The Chromebase Mini achieves both customer and operational benefits. Its aesthetic and interactive design makes it ideal for high-traffic enterprise environments and provides a compelling way for customers to transact. Retailers or Integrators can also use Chrome Device Management to control and manage their device fleets. It means that content updates and management of the devices can be done remotely via the cloud, and its ease of rollout gives retailers an amazing experience," says Borg. The Chromebase Mini is ideal for enterprise business solutions. It positions Chrome squarely in the cloud, offering secure flexibility of business cloud solutions and enabling both Google Hangouts and other video conferencing solutions.

Chromebox Mini The Chromebox Mini is a solid-state, ultra-small form factor device. It is the smallest enterprise-ready Chromebox currently available. It supports Chrome Device Management, and can be used as an enterprise desktop replacement. Its features include fanless design, Bluetooth, wide-reaching dual-band antenna, and power button extension ports for ease of mounting behind device or having other AV equipment control on/off state. Both the Chromebase Mini and Chromebox Mini are enterprise-grade solutions, at a price point suitable for home use for those wanting a more reliable silent solution. Both feature fanless/non-venting hole designs, can operate in a wide range of temperatures, and meet Google's security requirements. "Rather than re-purposing consumer-grade products and support for commercial environments, AOPEN has introduced a design for the Chrome Mini Range that is robust and reliable enough for enterprise deployments across key verticals - including retail, hospitality, and QSR," says Borg. *AOPEN commercial grade products are engineered for 24/7, 365 use in a commercial environment. Products are all solid state. In addition, the Chromebase Mini has tamper proof and water resistant features. Chromebase Mini - key features: Panel: 10.1" 1280 x 800 250nits AHVA

Touch: 10 point multi-touch; pinch to zoom

CPU: Quad-Core Cortex-A17, up to 1.8GHz

DRAM: LPDDR3 Dual Channel 4GB

Storage: EMMC 5.0 16GB

FHD Webcam (2M)

Built-in Dual Digital MIC and Stereo Speaker

WIFI+ BT4.0: 802.11 b/g/n/ac + BT4.0 x 1 Chromebox Mini - key features: Fanless/non venting hole design

CPU:Quad-Core Cortex-A17, up to 1.8GHz

DRAM: LPDDR3 Dual Channel 4GB

Storage: EMMC 5.0 16GB

WIFI+ BT4.0: 802.11 b/g/n/ac + BT4.0 x 1 About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN is a major global electronics manufacturer, thought leader in digital signage, and an official partner for Google Chrome devices. Specializing in multi-platform, ultra-small form factor computing for home and business, AOPEN works with a wide range of partners - from hardware to software and services. Through these partnerships, AOPEN creates advanced digital display solutions for many of the world's top brands. Part of the Wistron® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries. AOPEN customers and partners range from governments and financial institutions to retailers, retail design firms, strategic consultants, and branding agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.aopen.com/us ©2017 AOPEN, Wistron and its affiliates are registered trademarks of the Wistron Group. All Rights Reserved. Google Chrome, Chrome, Chromebox, Chromebase, Chrome OS, Google, and Hangouts are trademarks of Google Inc. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-aopen-chrome-devices-offer-enterprise-grade-performance-at-an-affordable-price-300391301.html SOURCE AOPEN

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]