|[January 12, 2017]
New Threats Demand Cutting Edge Strategies to Protect Your Cybersecurity
Companies big and small are waking up and realizing at the very highest
levels that cybersecurity is no longer an issue that can be relegated to
the IT department, or left to quarterly board meetings. Cyber risks
represent major threats to your organization and require a high level of
engagement by top leadership and the board of directors. There are very
few other categories of risk that can almost instantaneously freeze your
business in its tracks, decimate your financial resources, ruin your
corporate reputation or even take it completely offline.
In our new book, Take
Back Control of Your Cybersecurity Now, we take a no-nonsense
approach to the problem of understanding, managing, and mitigating cyber
security risk, and improving cybersecurity corporate governance. Our
approach is to provide concise, mission critical, and actionable
information for directors, officers, general counsel, and C-Suite
executives. Given recent advanced, stealthy cyber threats, like APT (News - Alert) 28
and APT 29, a/k/a Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear, our primer on artificial
intelligence, machine larning and cognitive computing cyber defense
solutions provides unparalleled knowledge and expert guidance on how
these advanced cyber solutions work, and why you need them for your
company today. Indeed, one US Government expert recently noted, "If you
can't get to some level of AI or machine learning with the volume of
activity that you're trying to understand when you're [defending]
networks from activity of concern, you are always
behind the power curve…." Admiral Mike Rogers (News - Alert), Commander of US
Cyber Command and Director of the NSA, September 8, 2016.
About the Authors
-
Paul Ferrillo, aka "the Cyber Patriot (News - Alert)" is counsel in Weil's Litigation
Department. He focuses on complex securities class action litigation,
shareholder derivative litigation and internal investigations. He also
he is co-head of Weil's cybersecurity and privacy practice, where he
covers cybersecurity governance issues, and assists clients with
network defense, disclosure, and regulatory matters relating to their
cybersecurity postures and the regulatory requirements.
-
Chris Veltsos, aka @DrInfoSec, is passionate about helping
organizations take stock of their cyber risks and manage those risks
across the intricate landscape of technology, business, and people.
Both faculty and practitioner, Chris has advised CEOs, has worked with
CIOs, has shadowed and mentored CISOs, and interacted with a wide
range of other business executives.
Notable Quotes
-
"Paul Ferrillo is one of those rare writers who can guide the
non-expert through the complex field of cyber security in a way that
you can understand and trust. This is a valuable book." - Jonathan
Evans, former Head of MI5.
-
"Veltsos and Ferrillo have written THE cybersecurity book for Boards
and C-Suite officers. Their cybersecurity expertise shows on every
page, but it's their understanding of Board Governance and Oversight
principles that sets this book apart." - Wayne Sadin, The Go Solution,
Chief Digital Officer & Chief Information Officer, 2014 - Present.
-
"Take Back Control of Your Cybersecurity Now" is informative, thought
provoking, and a great read! It should be required reading for the
entire C-Suite and Board of Directors." - Don Good, former Deputy
Assistant Director of the FBI's Cyber Division, and current Director,
Navigant Consulting's Information Security Practice.
