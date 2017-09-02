[January 11, 2017] New Innovative In-home Treatment Program for Addiction Comes to New Hampshire Tweet Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire announced today it is offering coverage for an innovative new drug and alcohol addiction treatment program located in Bedford. Aware (News - Alert) Recovery Care has shown a high rate of success in Connecticut, and has been called the future of addiction treatment by Yale researchers1. Based on the outcomes in Connecticut, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield urged Aware to expand in New Hampshire. "The ongoing opioid epidemic has cast a bright light on the importance of treatment capacity and access. That is why we have worked to not only increase access, but to actually build treatment capacity by expanding our network of substance use disorder providers," said Lisa Guertin, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire. "Our collaboration with Aware Recovery Care continues those efforts and has been driven by a shared spirit of innovation to meet the challenges of this very serious problem. We are very excited about supporting Aware's addiction treatment programs as they provide new, evidence-based options for our members, delivered in the home setting, where they are likely to be of most benefit." "We are excited that Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire will be providing its members the opportunity to experience successful addiction recovery in the privacy and security of their homes," said Steve Randazzo, CEO and founder of Aware Recovery Care. "Recovery from addiction is possible - when the problem is properly treated as a chronic disorder for an extended period of time." Research in New England reveals that 87 percent of patients admitted to detox units have previous admissions; over half have been there more than five times.2 Similar data exists for long term residential programs where 75 percent of patients have been there multiple times. Recent studies by leaders in addiction medicine show that those who can maintain abstinence from alcohol and drugs for a full year gain a much better chance of achieving sustained recovery.3 How the program works: Extensive research has shown that receiving medical care and monitored support in the home promotes faster recovery, improves outcomes, and increases the patient's overall physical and psychological well- being. Aware Recovery Care provides private, personalized care for people seeking individualized drug and/or alcohol addiction rehab treatment while living in their own homes. For those currently receiving inpatient care, Aware Recovery Care provides a seamless home transition.

Built on the visiting nurse model, Aware Recovery Care provides a multi-disciplinary team for each client. The Aware Recovery Care multi-disciplinary rehabilitation team for each client is led by an addiction psychiatrist and supported by an addiction nurse, a licensed marriage and family therapist, an individual therapist, and a certified recovery advisor (CRA). These care-teams will be dispatched in New Hampshire's six southern counties to deliver advanced addiction rehab services in the home. The goal of the team is to assist each client learn the new skills and daily habits they must have to lead lives free of alcohol and/or drugs - in the comfort and privacy of the communities where they live. "For most of the last 75 years, addiction treatment has been defined as a process involving a fixed amount or duration of treatment, such as a week in detox or a month in rehab, in the steadfast belief that this approach will 'fix the problem,'" said Steve Randazzo, Chairman and Founder of Aware Recovery Care. "Working with addiction specialists at Yale, Aware Recovery Care has developed a new model that provides private and comfortable care for people seeking individualized addiction treatment while living in their own homes." Aware Recovery Care clients experience the freedom and independence of outpatient care with the intense diagnostic curriculum and accountability of inpatient care. 1 "The substance abuse treatment industry will completely change within the next ten years, and Aware Recovery Care will be at the forefront." Ellen Lockard Edens MD, MPE Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Associate Director of the Addiction Psychiatry Residency - Yale University School of Medicine 2 The Gosnold Treatment Center, a National Council member, reports that in its home state of Massachusetts, 87 percent of patients admitted to detox units have been there before. Of the 215,000 days patients spent annually in detox, half were accounted for by patients with five or more previous stays. 3 Kirshenbaum AP, Olsen D, Bickel W, A quantitative review of the ubiquitous relapse curve. J Substance Abuse Treatment. 2009;26:8-17 About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans of New Hampshire, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire is available at anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/AskAnthem or twitter.com/AnthemPR_NH, on Facebook (News - Alert) at facebook.com/AskAnthem. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006073/en/

