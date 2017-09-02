|
|[January 11, 2017]
|
New Innovative In-home Treatment Program for Addiction Comes to New Hampshire
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire announced today it is
offering coverage for an innovative new drug and alcohol addiction
treatment program located in Bedford. Aware (News - Alert) Recovery Care has shown a
high rate of success in Connecticut, and has been called the future of
addiction treatment by Yale researchers1. Based on the
outcomes in Connecticut, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield urged Aware
to expand in New Hampshire.
"The ongoing opioid epidemic has cast a bright light on the importance
of treatment capacity and access. That is why we have worked to not only
increase access, but to actually build treatment capacity by expanding
our network of substance use disorder providers," said Lisa Guertin,
president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire. "Our
collaboration with Aware Recovery Care continues those efforts and has
been driven by a shared spirit of innovation to meet the challenges of
this very serious problem. We are very excited about supporting Aware's
addiction treatment programs as they provide new, evidence-based options
for our members, delivered in the home setting, where they are likely to
be of most benefit."
"We are excited that Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire
will be providing its members the opportunity to experience successful
addiction recovery in the privacy and security of their homes," said
Steve Randazzo, CEO and founder of Aware Recovery Care. "Recovery from
addiction is possible - when the problem is properly treated as a
chronic disorder for an extended period of time."
Research in New England reveals that 87 percent of patients admitted to
detox units have previous admissions; over half have been
there more than five times.2
Similar data exists for long term residential programs where 75 percent
of patients have been there multiple times. Recent studies by leaders in
addiction medicine show that those who can maintain abstinence from
alcohol and drugs for a full year gain a much better chance of achieving
sustained recovery.3
How the program works:
Extensive research has shown that receiving medical care and monitored
support in the home promotes faster recovery, improves outcomes, and
increases the patient's overall physical and psychological well-
being. Aware Recovery Care provides private, personalized care for
people seeking individualized drug and/or alcohol addiction rehab
treatment while living in their own homes. For those currently receiving
inpatient care, Aware Recovery Care provides a seamless home transition.
Built on the visiting nurse model, Aware Recovery Care provides a
multi-disciplinary team for each client. The Aware Recovery Care
multi-disciplinary rehabilitation team for each client is led by an
addiction psychiatrist and supported by an addiction nurse, a licensed
marriage and family therapist, an individual therapist, and a certified
recovery advisor (CRA). These care-teams will be dispatched in New
Hampshire's six southern counties to deliver advanced addiction rehab
services in the home.
The goal of the team is to assist each client learn the new skills and
daily habits they must have to lead lives free of alcohol and/or drugs -
in the comfort and privacy of the communities where they live.
"For most of the last 75 years, addiction treatment has been defined as
a process involving a fixed amount or duration of treatment, such as a
week in detox or a month in rehab, in the steadfast belief that this
approach will 'fix the problem,'" said Steve Randazzo, Chairman and
Founder of Aware Recovery Care. "Working with addiction specialists at
Yale, Aware Recovery Care has developed a new model that provides
private and comfortable care for people seeking individualized addiction
treatment while living in their own homes."
Aware Recovery Care clients experience the freedom and independence of
outpatient care with the intense diagnostic curriculum and
accountability of inpatient care.
1 "The substance abuse treatment industry will completely
change within the next ten years, and Aware Recovery Care will be at the
forefront." Ellen Lockard Edens MD, MPE Assistant Professor of
Psychiatry and Associate Director of the Addiction Psychiatry Residency
- Yale University School of Medicine
2 The Gosnold Treatment Center, a National Council member,
reports that in its home state of Massachusetts, 87 percent of patients
admitted to detox units have been there before. Of the 215,000 days
patients spent annually in detox, half were accounted for by patients
with five or more previous stays.
3 Kirshenbaum AP, Olsen D, Bickel W, A quantitative review of
the ubiquitous relapse curve. J Substance Abuse Treatment. 2009;26:8-17
About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health
Plans of New Hampshire, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross
and Blue Shield Association. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem
Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and
symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue
Shield in New Hampshire is available at anthem.com. Also, follow us on
Twitter at twitter.com/AskAnthem or twitter.com/AnthemPR_NH, on Facebook (News - Alert)
at facebook.com/AskAnthem.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006073/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]