[January 10, 2017] New Face in the Denver Tech Scene Tweet DENVER, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Marca Global, an international reputation technology firm, has launched Massive Peak Digital. The new company exists to help organizations build, fix and grow their business through online reputation management. It joins Marca Global as its second company dedicated to helping others manage their online reputation. Marca Global LLC was formed in 2015, with the acquisition of six-year-old InternetReputation.com, by seasoned media executive Colleen Brown. Brown is the former CEO of Fisher Communications Inc. (FSCI) and was Chairman of American Apparel (APP) during its reorganization. "Your reputation is hard earned, but easily lost on the Internet. We believe you should be able to define and defend yourself online," said Brown. Fueled by personal conviction and extensive experience, Brown identified a need for online reputation advocacy and brings 35 years of business leadership and experience in media and technology to the growing firm. "Our company consists of digital natives able to quickly navigate the internet and find solutions for our clients. We identified an opportunity to locate in the dynamic Denver technology scene and are excited to join this thriving community," said Brown. Marca Global now provides a complete suite of solutions for online reputation management to both individuals and businesses, through InternetReputation.com and Massive Peak Digital respectively. The company handles every aspect of online reputation management, ranging from crisis response and removal services, to the ability to track one's digital footprint and the management and establishment of online assets. Zach Bloom, Marca Global CEO said, "losing your reputation can be more costly to you bottom line than cyber disruption or even fraud. It's hard to understand the risks until it happens to you. We are here to help protect your investment in your reputation." Marca Global LLC and incorporated brands are accredited with the Better Business Bureau of Colorado and have received awards from Inc. 5000, ColoradoBiz, Top SEO Rankers and more. Marca Global seeks to continually uphold its values of integrity, innovation and service. About Colleen Birdnow Brown

Brown is the Founding Principal of Marca Global LLC, which owns Internet Reputation, Massive Peak and Blitz Monitoring. She is an advisor or board member to public and private companies and speaks nationally on media, technology and leadership issues. Brown is best known for founding the Mobile 500 Alliance and previously serving as Chairman of the Board for American Apparel (APP) during its reorganization. She was CEO of Fisher Communications (FSCI), and in the C-suite at Belo (BLC), Lee Enterprises (LEE) and a senior executive at Gannett (GCI). About Marca Global Marca Global exists to provide individuals and businesses the ability to define and defend their online reputations. The firm provides Online Reputation Management, Monitoring and Removal services to thousands of clients across the globe. Marca Global and incorporated brands are accredited with the Better Business Bureau of Colorado and have received awards from Inc. 5000, ColoradoBiz, Top SEO Rankers and more. Marca Global seeks to continually uphold its values of integrity, innovation and service. For more information, visit marcagloballlc.com or call 720-378-5024. Media Contact: Anna Hoglund

Phone: 720.864.1850 ext. 1016

