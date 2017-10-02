[January 09, 2017] New IQMS Senior VP of Professional Services Will Drive Customers' Success in Implementing its Manufacturing ERP Solutions Tweet IQMS, a leading manufacturing ERP software and manufacturing execution system (MES) authority, today announced that Cheri Williams has joined the company as senior vice president of professional services. Williams, who most recently served as vice president, Americas professional services at Verint (News - Alert) Systems, brings nearly three decades of experience in enterprise software, professional services, education, management consulting, and executive leadership. In her new role, Williams will leverage this expertise in growing IQMS's team of experts, implementation services, education programs, and training aimed at empowering customers to optimize their operations using IQMS manufacturing enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. "IQMS has firmly established leadership in manufacturing ERP software with its native manufacturing execution solution and single database approach to ERP, which have proven so effective for our customers," said Gary Nemmers, IQMS CEO. "With Cheri onboard, we are well positioned to build on that leadership. Her deep professional services expertise will be invaluable in expanding our commitment to ensuring customers' success with our software and services to maximize their growth and profitability." About Cheri Williams As senior vice president, Williams will lead IQMS's worldwide professional services organization and spearhead the delivery of implementation services and training supporting IQMS's entire manufacturing ERP and MES software portfolio. Williams has held a number of professional services and operations manageent positions. Prior to IQMS, she was vice president of professional services at Verint where she led the implementation and delivery teams for the Americas, helping customers implement their enterprise contact center solutions. Prior to Verint, Williams was a vice president of professional services at Microstrategy, responsible for building strategic customer relationships, managing implementation and education teams globally, and helping customers implement and adopt their business intelligence and big data solutions. In addition, she served as vice president to the office of the chief operating officer at Microstrategy, where she led strategic initiatives for the worldwide organization. Leading up to Microstrategy, Williams held various positions at software and financial services companies, including Parametric Technology Corporation, Vignette, Fidelity Investments, John Hancock, and Eaton Vance Management. She earned a B.A. in economics at Wells College. "For decades, IQMS has continually proven that it is the obvious choice for manufacturers, providing a single, integrated solution that covers functions from the factory floor to the front office," said Williams. "I'm excited to join the talented leadership team at IQMS in contributing to its next phase of expansion and helping drive value for our manufacturing customers." About IQMS

IQMS uniquely combines ERP and MES functionality to give manufacturers a comprehensive end-to-end suite for running the business, backed by the real-time performance and scalability that companies demand. Developed specifically for mid-market repetitive, discrete and batch process manufacturers, IQMS provides robust capabilities for addressing strict customer and regulatory certification and compliance. IQMS achieves this by delivering traditional ERP functionality for accounting, sales orders, material requirements, inventory and purchasing, plus extended native features for CRM, human resources, production scheduling, shop floor control, warehouse and quality modules. With offices across North America, Europe and Asia, IQMS serves manufacturers around the world.

