|[January 09, 2017]
New IQMS Senior VP of Professional Services Will Drive Customers' Success in Implementing its Manufacturing ERP Solutions
IQMS,
a leading manufacturing ERP
software and manufacturing
execution system (MES) authority, today announced that Cheri
Williams has joined the company as senior vice president of professional
services. Williams, who most recently served as vice president, Americas
professional services at Verint (News - Alert) Systems, brings nearly three decades of
experience in enterprise software, professional services, education,
management consulting, and executive leadership. In her new role,
Williams will leverage this expertise in growing IQMS's team of experts,
implementation services, education programs, and training aimed at
empowering customers to optimize their operations using IQMS
manufacturing enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.
"IQMS has firmly established leadership in manufacturing ERP software
with its native manufacturing execution solution and single database
approach to ERP, which have proven so effective for our customers," said
Gary Nemmers, IQMS CEO. "With Cheri onboard, we are well positioned to
build on that leadership. Her deep professional services expertise will
be invaluable in expanding our commitment to ensuring customers' success
with our software and services to maximize their growth and
profitability."
About Cheri Williams
As senior vice president, Williams will lead IQMS's worldwide
professional services organization and spearhead the delivery of
implementation services and training supporting IQMS's entire
manufacturing ERP and MES software portfolio.
Williams has held a number of professional services and operations
manageent positions. Prior to IQMS, she was vice president of
professional services at Verint where she led the implementation and
delivery teams for the Americas, helping customers implement their
enterprise contact center solutions. Prior to Verint, Williams was a
vice president of professional services at Microstrategy, responsible
for building strategic customer relationships, managing implementation
and education teams globally, and helping customers implement and adopt
their business intelligence and big data solutions. In addition, she
served as vice president to the office of the chief operating officer at
Microstrategy, where she led strategic initiatives for the worldwide
organization. Leading up to Microstrategy, Williams held various
positions at software and financial services companies, including
Parametric Technology Corporation, Vignette, Fidelity Investments, John
Hancock, and Eaton Vance Management. She earned a B.A. in economics at
Wells College.
"For decades, IQMS has continually proven that it is the obvious choice
for manufacturers, providing a single, integrated solution that covers
functions from the factory floor to the front office," said Williams.
"I'm excited to join the talented leadership team at IQMS in
contributing to its next phase of expansion and helping drive value for
our manufacturing customers."
About IQMS
IQMS uniquely combines ERP and MES functionality to give manufacturers a
comprehensive end-to-end suite for running the business, backed by the
real-time performance and scalability that companies demand. Developed
specifically for mid-market repetitive, discrete and batch process
manufacturers, IQMS provides robust capabilities for addressing strict
customer and regulatory certification and compliance. IQMS achieves this
by delivering traditional ERP functionality for accounting, sales
orders, material requirements, inventory and purchasing, plus extended
native features for CRM, human resources, production scheduling, shop
floor control, warehouse and quality modules. With offices across North
America, Europe and Asia, IQMS serves manufacturers around the world.
For more information, please visit http://www.iqms.com.
