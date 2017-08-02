[January 04, 2017] New Year's Resolution No. 1: Never Lose A Good Idea Again Tweet LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Consumer Electronics Show, Wacom unveiled the newest addition to its Bamboo family of smartpads: the small Bamboo Folio. "Our Bamboo smartpads are made to naturally fit into any workflow, fusing the ease of writing naturally on pen and paper with digital technology to transform thoughts to ideas," said Mike Gay, Senior Vice President for Wacom's consumer business unit. "The small Bamboo Folio provides an on-the-go solution for those that are looking to organize and protect their valuable ideas as they bring them from paper to the cloud – whether that's at home, at school or at work." Form meets function for on-the-go note-taking & idea generating

The new small Bamboo Folio allows users to turn their handwritten notes or sketches into digital files with a simple push of a button. It features the same Wacom technology as the recently launched Bamboo Slate and large Bamboo Folio. The Wacom Inkspace app and integrated cloud services offer easy editing and access from anywhere. The small Bamboo Folio provides another added benefit for those looking to easily and safely transport their notes and ideas. The textured gray cover keeps everything in place and provides stylish protection for any half-letter-size (A5) paper. It's ideal for on-the-go note takers and idea creators – whether it's the business traveller that needs a professional notepad to capture and organize meeting notes and ideas; students that jot down and pack their notes from class to study sessions to home; or teachers that need to record and protect their valuable lesson plans. Get and stay organized

The Bamboo smartpads provide peace of mind so you never have to worry about losing a good idea again. Store and organize notes in Wacom Inkspae or easily add them to Dropbox, Evernote or OneNote from a smartphone. Files can also be saved locally (up to 100 pages) on the Bamboo Folio. Both versions of the Bamboo Folio include an integrated cover with extra slots for business cards and other documents for added organization. Once handwritten notes are converted to digital files, users can download the Bamboo Paper app to easily highlight notes to review with classmates or add annotations to a presentation. With a paid subscription to Wacom Inkspace Plus, users can also convert images to vector files and collaborate in real-time mode, so friends and colleagues can watch ideas come to life remotely as they are drawn on paper. New Year, New You: Boost Productivity

Fulfilling New Year's resolutions has never been this easy. Make ideas, plan ahead, tackle your tasks and keep track of your progress. With the Bamboo smartpads, you will save time and boost your productivity.

For more tips on mindful productivity, check out: http://bit.ly/prnwbamboomindful Pricing and availability

The new small Bamboo Folio will be available for purchase online at the Wacom Estore and select retail outlets starting at $149.95, € 149.90, £104.99, ¥ 18,000.00. *Prices in EUR, GBP and Yen include VAT The Wacom Inkspace app for iOS and Android is free for download in the respective app stores. The subscription to Inkspace Basic cloud service is free, but requires a free Wacom ID. The advanced Inkspace Plus subscription is available on the Wacom Marketplace for three months for free, then for only $2.99, €2.99, £2.99 or ¥ 500.00 per month. For more information on Bamboo Slate, Bamboo Folio (small and large) and Inkspace, please visit the following pages: Bamboo Slate: http://bit.ly/prnwbambooslate

Bamboo Folio: http://bit.ly/prnwbamboofolio

Inkspace: http://bit.ly/prnwwinkspace

Bamboo blog: http://bit.ly/prnwbambooblog About Wacom Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Please visit www.wacom.com for further information. Press contact:

Francie King, PR Manager

503.525.3228

Francie.king@wacom.com Images, fact sheets and further information can be downloaded from our digital press kit here:

https://wacom.box.com/v/CES2017 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-years-resolution-no-1-never-lose-a-good-idea-again-300385722.html SOURCE Wacom

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]