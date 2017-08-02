[December 22, 2016] New 'Grade 6' Productivity Upgrade Option Available for Canon FPA-6300ES6a KrF Scanners Tweet MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, has announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., has commenced sales of a new "Grade 6" productivity upgrade option for its FPA-6300ES6a KrF semiconductor lithography equipment.1 With the spread of the Internet-of-Things, big data and Artificial Intelligence technology, the demand for semiconductor devices such as large-volume memory and sensors is expected to grow in order to keep up with ever-increasing volumes of data. Consequently, the demand for semiconductor lithography equipment that offers increased levels of productivity is also growing. Since the launch of the FPA-6300ES6a KrF scanner in April 2012, Canon has continuously developed productivity-enhancing options, available as upgrades for existing units that have earned praise and a reputation of high-reliability from the market. When equipped with the newly available Grade 6 productivity upgrade option, the FPA-6300ES6a reaches even higher levels of productivity to meet user needs. By increasing stage speed and optimizing control processes, the new Grade 6 productivity upgrade option reduces exposure process time and achieves the industry's highest-level2 throughput rate, 255 wafers per hour3, to respond to the needs of chip manufacturers seeking reduced cost of ownership.4 Additionally, by simply changing the process mode, the equipment can balance productivity and overlay performance levels to support chip manufacturing processes that require a variety of overlay accuracies. The upgrade models inherit the same high reputation and reliability of the currently available FPA-6300ES6a, to facilitate a smooth upgrade for models currently in operation. Additionally, downtime resulting from the upgrade process has been reduced, minimizing impact on production schedules. For more information on Canon U.S.A. and its industrial products, please visit www.usa.canon.com/industrial. About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean (excluding Mexico) markets. With approximately $31 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2015† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2016. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office. 1 A semiconductor lithography system that utilizes a 248 nm exposure wavelength laser generated by combining the noble gas krypton (Kr) and the halogen gas fluoride (F).

2 Among same-class KrF scanners. As of December 14, 2016, based on a Canon survey of published specifications.

3 The amount of 300m wafers exposed in one hour at 98 shots per wafer.

4 One indicator of the productivity of processes and production equipment for semiconductor mass production lines. For sales information/customer support:

