[December 06, 2016] New Unisys Stealth(aware)™ Software Automates Implementation of Advanced Micro-Segmentation Security, Makes Digital Protection Accessible to More Organizations in the Fight Against Cybercrime BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced today the launch of Stealth(aware)™, a new Unisys Stealth® software application that takes the fight to cybercrime by enabling organizations to easily deploy enterprise-wide, micro-segmentation security across extended networks with the touch of a button. Recent high-profile data breaches have further validated concerns about digital enterprises, while incidents of denial-of-service attacks, insider threats, ransomware, targeted espionage and privacy breaches are expected to worsen in the coming years. At the same time, overstretched and under-resourced security teams are struggling to detect and remediate risks effectively. Through Stealth(aware), Unisys offers the ability to easily install advanced security into any organization, making the most advanced protection through high-level cybersecurity more accessible to organizations of all sizes. "Unisys has put a stake in the ground: we are committed to improving the quality of peoples' lives through enhancing their digital security, and today's launch of Unisys Stealth(aware) represents the latest way we deliver on this promise," said Unisys President and CEO Peter Altabef. "The best cyber protection not only needs to work everywhere, operate efficiently and keep you ahead of the threat, but it must also be able to be easily deployed. Stealth(aware) meets these standards across the board." "With data and systems secured by Unisys Stealth, clients are free to innovate and grow their businesses with a minimum level of the anxiety prevalent in our digital world. At Unisys, we call this securing your tomorrow." Analytics Speed Up Deployment, Visualization Makes It Work Available today and featuring an intuitive, graphical user interface, Stealth(aware) unleashes the Unisys Stealth micro-segmentation product portfolio – including applications focused on core, cloud, mobile, identity and analytics – which creates segments within an organization where only authorized users can access information, while others (from malware to insiders to hackers) cannot even see that those segments exist. In the case of Stealth(aware), built-in analytics automate and speed up deployment. Stealth(aware) software can analyze data traffic in a mid-sized company with thousands of nodes in just a few minutes, for example, providing instant visualization and fine tuning controls that can produce segmentation policies able to be deployed at the push of a button. In addition, during testing Stealth(aware) was able to complete assessents of enterprise networks and their associated public clouds and integrated suppliers in minutes – without weeks of redesign and configuration. "Unisys is building more intelligence into our products to improve the user experience and simplify the implementation of advanced security," said Tarek El-Sadany, senior vice president of Technology and Chief Technology Officer, Unisys. "By designing Stealth(aware) to automate the discovery and deployment process, our clients can improve their level of security with faster implementation across the data center and the cloud. Stealth(aware) creates one security solution for an organization's hybrid enterprise in a simple interface that can be implemented by non-security experts." Stealth(aware) automates and customizes the process of installing security within enterprises via three main components:

Auto-Discover – This feature automatically determines what endpoints, systems and associated network data flows exist on the network.

Auto-Configure – This capability uses the information obtained through Auto-Discover to generate security policies.

Auto-Deploy – This feature applies Unisys Stealth micro-segmentation protection based on those security policies – applying the optimal levels of protection to high-risk, high-value network traffic. Key product highlights include: Stealth(aware) leverages the latest industrial design technology to provide clients with graphical views of their infrastructure – both before and after the client installs Unisys Stealth protection. These views can be achieved in minutes using "drag and drop" and animation techniques to refine the client's desired security end state. This visualization enables clients to quickly and clearly understand both their vulnerabilities and path to remediation through advanced Unisys Stealth security. The resulting Stealth(aware) security profiles can be applied to other departments or functions within the enterprise and deployed with the push of a button.

Stealth(aware) also provides multiple enforcement modes, so clients can confidently and conveniently incorporate Unisys Stealth protection. For example, clients can initially choose a non-enforcement or learning mode to simply monitor what is occurring in their environment or how segmentation will impact it. They can then gradually increase the level of enforcement to advanced protection levels that prohibit visibility and access to data and assets to only "need to know" users. Different enforcement settings can be applied to different segments of their enterprise and simultaneously implemented.

Stealth(aware) can quickly learn of changes to clients' infrastructures and highlight new vulnerabilities. The product's analytics, visualization and automation can then be used to immediately remediate these vulnerabilities, thereby defeating hackers who persistently and continually search for vulnerabilities in changing enterprise infrastructures. "With the availability of Stealth(aware), Unisys is providing an opportunity for enterprises to obtain the benefits of some of the most advanced security techniques available," said Doug Cahill, senior analyst, cybersecurity, Enterprise Strategy Group Inc." As cyber threats become more sophisticated and damaging, advanced security tools will become essential to all public and private sector organizations, regardless of their size or resources."

