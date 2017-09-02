[December 02, 2016] New Store Information Management System Performs Well During Black Friday Week Tweet Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII), the nation's largest rent-to-own operator, announced today that the Company's new Store Information Management System performed smoothly under heavy load and without interruption during the week of Black Friday (News - Alert) , which is the busiest week of the year. The Company completed implementation of the new system in all domestic Rent-A-Center locations in June, as previously reported. About Rent-A-Center, Inc. A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, TX-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products suchas consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, and smartphones, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,600 stores in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,870 Acceptance Now locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 230 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade names of "Rent-A-Center," "ColorTyme," and "RimTyme." For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at www.rentacenter.com.

