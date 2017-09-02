|
|[December 02, 2016]
|
New Store Information Management System Performs Well During Black Friday Week
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII), the nation's largest rent-to-own
operator, announced today that the Company's new Store Information
Management System performed smoothly under heavy load and without
interruption during the week of Black Friday (News - Alert), which is the busiest week
of the year. The Company completed implementation of the new system in
all domestic Rent-A-Center locations in June, as previously reported.
About Rent-A-Center, Inc.
A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, TX-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is
focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing
them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable
products suchas consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture
and accessories, and smartphones, under flexible rental purchase
agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates
approximately 2,600 stores in the United States, Mexico, Canada and
Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,870 Acceptance Now locations in the
United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International,
Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser
of approximately 230 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade names
of "Rent-A-Center," "ColorTyme," and "RimTyme." For additional
information about the Company, please visit our website at www.rentacenter.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161202005772/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]