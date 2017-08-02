[December 01, 2016] New Tool Turns Every Live Event Into a Job Interview Tweet NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash, the leading event marketing automation software, and Greenhouse, the world's most transparent jobs and recruiting marketplace, today announced an integration that links applicant tracking to all company events resulting in an optimization that can cut the candidate life-cycle by up to one-third. "The most powerful recruiting happens in-person," said Ben Hindman, CEO and Co-Founder of Splash. "We're incredibly excited about this integration with Greenhouse because for the first time ever your entire event strategy is completely in sync with your recruiting process," he continued. "From filling your funnel with the right candidates to closing a C-level hire, this integration has the power to impact every single aspect of your recruitment pipeline." The recruiting landscape has shifted dramatically in the past decade, mirroring advancements in digital marketing. Despite this shift, the industry has struggled to develop a cohesive strategy for recruiting via in-person initiatives. Events are typically siloed by team. The billions of dollars spent each year on marketing events, for example, may have little to no effect on overall recruitment because in-person connections go untracked in the recruiting funnel. This inefficiency costs millions of dollars per year in wasted time and lost candidates. "Events are not just about employer branding -- they're an opportunity to effectively leverage your company culture by making data-driven decisions," said Daniel Chait, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenhouse. "Smart companies recognize this and today's best talent acquisition teams think and act more like digital markeers than the 'headhunters' of the past," he continued. Corporations in the U.S. spend nearly $72 billion per year on recruitment efforts, yet the majority fail to recognize that every event is a recruiting opportunity. With Splash, these companies can cut the candidate life-cycle by up to a third. For qualifying candidates, determining their level of interest and then influencing that interest are all made more efficient with the personalized approach this integration enables. "By partnering with Splash, we've given all our customers a platform that can track recruiting efforts across every company event and tools to optimize those efforts to make more informed hiring decisions," continued Chait. "Overall, the integration brings your company culture to life, delivers a deeper understanding of your candidates, and ensures an overall recruiting efficiency in your events."

Greenhouse customers now have access to the entirety of the Splash platform, allowing them to make smarter recruitment marketing investments by:



Capturing the attention of top talent by differentiating their brand with beautiful event pages.

Encouraging in-person candidate engagement by curating event calendars and sharing them across candidate touch points.

Linking applicant tracking to every event company-wide, including marketing events.

Seamlessly tracking event performance with automatically synced event RSVP and attendee data.

Gathering intelligence by customizing RSVP forms with questions pertaining to personal and career interests, areas of expertise or cultural fit. With over half of the Fortune 500 already using Splash, this integration is poised to have an immediate impact on the recruiting industry. "Every in-person interaction is an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of that person's behavior," continued Hindman. "As companies wake up to this fact we're seeing them use the Splash platform in a variety of new and exciting ways. The impact event data is beginning to have on marketing, sales and recruiting efforts is profound." About Splash

Billions of dollars are spent on events each year, making in-person initiatives among the most expensive aspects of any budget. Launched in 2012 by Ben Hindman and Brett Boskoff, Splash is the event automation software that optimizes that spend. With Splash, building beautiful event pages, selling tickets and seamlessly managing communications are only the beginning. Their proprietary software arms any company with the ability to track and analyze the in-person behavior of every individual that interacts with their brand. Over half of the Fortune 500 is using the data that Splash gathers to gain maximum ROI from their in-person marketing, sales and recruiting efforts. To make your events more efficient, visit: splashthat.com/business. About Greenhouse

Greenhouse Software designs tools that help companies source, interview, hire and onboard the right talent. Headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco, Greenhouse was founded by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. Recognized as a 2015 Best Place to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business, the Greenhouse team currently works with over 1,500 of the world's most innovative people-driven companies, including Airbnb, Slack, Oscar Health and more. To learn more or request a demo, visit: greenhouse.io. Media Contact: Chris O'Brien, (917) 719-4393 Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161201/444804LOGO To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tool-turns-every-live-event-into-a-job-interview-300371618.html SOURCE Splash

