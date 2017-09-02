[December 01, 2016] New Mobile App Transforms Wellness Experience for Employee Health Tweet DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Viverae®, a leader in workplace wellness technology, is proud to announce that its new mobile app is now available to iOS and Android users, simplifying wellness programs for its members. The app represents two major initiatives – implementing technology that maximizes engagement and supporting members in their well-being journey in and out of the office. The Viverae app is available at the App Store and Google Play. The new app allows members to personalize their journey – in the way they live their everyday lives – whether they're at home, on-the-go, or working remotely. The app is designed to conveniently engage members anywhere t any time with an easy-to-use interface that provides unrestricted access to their wellness program. The clean look-and-feel and intuitive design makes interactions with the app effortless and fun. The design encourages members to explore and take an active role in their wellness journey, simplifying education and awareness of lifestyle risks. Viverae understands that by making the app fun and easy to use, members are motivated to improve daily health habits that result in true sustainable behavior change. "We want our platform to reach members in and outside of the workplace," said Mike Lamb, Viverae president and chief executive officer. "As a provider of wellness solutions and technology, it's our job to ensure that members have convenient access to relevant health information, and are given choices regarding how they interact with their programs. This new app represents our company-wide commitment to providing powerful mobile-first solutions that help members make healthier decisions and empower clients to create cultures of care and well-being."

With more than 13 years of expertise in designing successful workplace wellness programs, Viverae serves more than 350 clients located throughout the United States and nearly one million members. Its client base spans across many diverse industries such as financial, construction, education, food and beverage, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, marketing and media, retail, and technology. Its wellness platform can be accessed globally where internet access is available. About Viverae®

Viverae is a workplace wellness technology company based in Dallas, Texas. Rooted in care and focused on reducing health risks, our innovative application empowers employers to create cultures of health and well-being. We bring clarity. We inspire. We support. Learn more: www.viverae.com. Viverae's workplace wellness programs are compliant with Affordable Care Act requirements and applicable law, and National Committee for Quality Assurance and national health advocacy group standards. Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150901/262843LOGO To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobile-app-transforms-wellness-experience-for-employee-health-300371468.html SOURCE Viverae

