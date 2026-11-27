[November 27, 2026] New Study Shows AI Agent Traffic to Soar During Cyber Week: NYSE Content Update Tweet

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor. NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 27th HUMAN Security expects agentic traffic to increase 150x from a year ago The firm says Meta's Muse is responsible for nearly 70% of the traffic. HUMAN Chief Security Officer John Searby will join NYSE Live to discuss how AI agents are transforming the holiday shopping experience.

Retail expert Trae Bodge to reveal how to 'win' Black Friday Research from Lightspeed Commerce showed that over 50% of shoppers are more cautious with their spending and seeking more discounts thisholiday season. Bodge will highlight key categories where consumers can snag significant savings amid the current inflation landscape.

The NYSE will close at 1:00 PM ET on Friday Today is Black Friday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year. Investors will look to close out the shortened trading week on a high note. The U.S. bond market closes at 2:00 PM ET on Friday.

Opening Bell

American Express (NYSE: AXP) celebrates the 17th Small Business Saturday Closing Bell

Little Saint Nick Foundation celebrates 23 years of serving more than 3 million children

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-shows-ai-agent-traffic-to-soar-during-cyber-week-nyse-content-update-302951770.html

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