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New Study Shows AI Agent Traffic to Soar During Cyber Week: NYSE Content Update
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 27th
- HUMAN Security expects agentic traffic to increase 150x from a year ago
- The firm says Meta's Muse is responsible for nearly 70% of the traffic.
- HUMAN Chief Security Officer John Searby will join NYSE Live to discuss how AI agents are transforming the holiday shopping experience.
- Retail expert Trae Bodge to reveal how to 'win' Black Friday
- Research from Lightspeed Commerce showed that over 50% of shoppers are more cautious with their spending and seeking more discounts thisholiday season.
- Bodge will highlight key categories where consumers can snag significant savings amid the current inflation landscape.
- The NYSE will close at 1:00 PM ET on Friday
- Today is Black Friday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.
- Investors will look to close out the shortened trading week on a high note.
- The U.S. bond market closes at 2:00 PM ET on Friday.
Opening Bell
American Express (NYSE: AXP) celebrates the 17th Small Business Saturday
Closing Bell
Little Saint Nick Foundation celebrates 23 years of serving more than 3 million children
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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