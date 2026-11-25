[November 25, 2026] New McLean & Company Guide Helps HR Accelerate Job Architecture With AI Tweet

A new resource from global HR advisory and research firm McLean & Company shows HR leaders how to practically use AI to develop and maintain job leveling criteria and structures. It keeps organizational context, key player input, and human oversight at the center of every decision as HR organizations continue to adopt ever-evolving technology. TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to McLean & Company's new Guide to Accelerating Job Architecture With AI, AI can streamline HR's job architecture work by analyzing organizational documentation, surfacing patterns and inconsistencies, generating alternatives, and testing assumptions. This support gives HR more capacity to focus on the decisions that require organizational knowledge, calibration, and judgment. The new AI-focused resource from the global HR research and advisory firm provides practical guidance for HR leaders so they can use AI in conjunction with human judgment to develop and refine job leveling criteria. It also helps them evaluate level structures, prepare for leadership discussions, and keep the framework relevant over time. "AI can accelerate the work behind job architecture, but it cannot determine what is right for an organization," says Lexi Hambides, director, HR Research & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company. "HR must bring organizational context, involve the right key players, and apply human judgment to every output. The strongest frameworks se AI to expand and test options while keeping people accountable for the final decisions." The guide explains that job architecture supports consistent decisions across talent management, career progression, workforce planning, and total rewards. However, developing and maintaining the framework requires extensive analysis, iteration, and input from key players. In the resource, McLean & Company emphasizes that AI should support rather than replace HR expertise. The firm recommends HR leaders and their teams start with clear objectives and reviewing organizational and HR strategy, structure, job families, and supporting data to assess whether AI-generated recommendations align with business needs.

The Guide to Accelerating Job Architecture With AI outlines a practical workflow for developing and sustaining job leveling criteria and structures: Develop and refine job leveling criteria. First, HR leaders can use AI to analyze organizational documents, identify recurring dimensions of work, and recommend clear criteria and definitions.

Develop and refine job level structures. Next, AI can be used to generate and compare level structure options, draft descriptors that differentiate work across levels, and identify gaps or inconsistencies before finalizing the framework.

Validate and maintain the framework. Finally, HR needs to prepare senior leaders to review major choices and trade-offs, confirm organizational fit, and establish a cadence for reassessing criteria and structures as work and business needs evolve. The guide reinforces the importance of combining AI-enabled analysis with human judgment to develop job architecture frameworks that reflect organizational needs. McLean & Company advises that, by accelerating time-intensive design activities, AI can enable HR leaders to focus on evaluating options, strengthening decisions, and maintaining framework relevance as work evolves. To access the insights, visit McLean & Company's Guide to Accelerating Job Architecture With AI page. The resource can be paired with the firm's Develop a Job Architecture Framework blueprint for end-to-end guidance on building and implementing a job architecture framework. For support with alternative career tracks, HR leaders can explore McLean & Company's Develop an Integrated Career Pathing Framework resource. Media seeking research-backed insights or commentary from McLean & Company experts on job architecture, career frameworks, AI-supported HR work, or workforce planning can contact [email protected]. About McLean & Company

McLean & Company is a global HR research and advisory firm and trusted partner to people leaders navigating today's most pressing workforce challenges. Informed by its work with thousands of HR professionals and executives, the firm provides evidence-based research, diagnostics, practical tools, hands-on support, and services spanning advisory, learning, and coaching. From workforce strategy and leadership to culture, engagement, retention, and AI adoption, McLean & Company helps leaders move from direction to execution and deliver measurable results for their people and organizations. McLean & Company is a division of Infotech. Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected]. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mclean--company-guide-helps-hr-accelerate-job-architecture-with-ai-302946165.html SOURCE McLean & Company

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