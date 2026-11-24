[November 24, 2026] New Job Security Index Reveals Which Careers Feel Most Secure Tweet

Zety's analysis of workplace reviews and O*Net data finds analytical, tech-driven roles rank far more secure than physical or routine ones. GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Job security affects everything from career decisions to financial planning, yet workers don't experience it equally. Zety®, a leading resume builder, has released its 2026 Job Security Index, the latest research from the Zety Workforce Hub. The index evaluates job security scores using millions of employee-reported reviews and worker sentiment metrics. While the scores shed light on how secure workers feel in their own jobs, they don't explain what drives those perceptions. To better understand what distinguishes the highest- and lowest-rated occupations, each one was grouped into 50 standardized job categories and cross-referenced with O*NET data. The analysis identified recurring workplace and job characteristics associated with higher and lower job security scores. Key Findings On a five-point scale, average job security scores ranged from 3.89 to 2.25.

ranged from 3.89 to 2.25. Occupations with higher and lower Job Security Scores showed distinct differences in their cognitive demands, physical demands, technology use.

All of the highest-rated occupations fall within O*NET Job Zones 4 or 5 , which generally require more education, experience, and/or training.

, which generally require more education, experience, and/or training. On the other hand, nearly all of the bottom 10 occupations fall within Job Zones 2 or 3, where preparation requirements are typically lower. Understanding the Rankings The Average Job Security Scores in this study are based on Zety's proprietary data, which aggregates millions of employee-reported ratings from major employment and workplace review platforms. To standardize the analysis, similar job titles were grouped and matched to their corresponding O*NET occupations. Each occupation was then compared across several O*NET categories, including Essential Skills, Abilities, Knowledge, Work Activities, Work Styles, and Job Zone. The results show notable differences in the types of work, preparation, and workplace characteristics represented among the highest- and lowest-rated occupations. Top 10 Occupations for Job Security Human Resource Managers top the list with a Job Security Score of 3.89, and the occupations that follow it share several defining characteristics. These jobs are more likely to involve interpreting information, applying specialized knowledge, using digital tools, and making informed decisions.



Rank Occupation Average Job Security Score O*NET Job

Zone* 1 Human Resource Managers 3.89 5 2 Postsecondary Teaching

Assistants 3.73 5 3 Data Engineers and Database

Architects 3.71 4 4 Business Intelligence and Data

Analysts 3.65 4 5 Data Scientists 3.65 5 6 Management Analysts and

Consultants 3.59 4 7 Software Developers 3.58 4 8 Financial and Investment

Analysts 3.55 4 9 Human Resource Specialists 3.50 4 10 Accountants and Auditors 3.48 4

*Job Zones classify occupations based on the level of education, experience, and training typically required to perform the job. Problem-solving is a common thread. Occupations consistently involve critical thinking, analyzing information, and evaluating solutions.

Occupations consistently involve critical thinking, analyzing information, and evaluating solutions. Technology is central to the work. Computer use is a top characteristic found across many of the top-ranked occupations, even outside traditional tech roles.

Computer use is a top characteristic found across many of the top-ranked occupations, even outside traditional tech roles. Continuous learning is crucial. Workers are expected to regularly build new skills to keep pace with changing tools, regulations, and best practices.

Workers are expected to regularly build new skills to keep pace with changing tools, regulations, and best practices. Preparation is consistently high. Every occupation in the top 10 falls within O*NET Job Zones 4 or 5. Bottom 10 Occupations for Job Security Where the top 10 occupations are defined by analysis and expertise, the bottom 10 are defined by physical presence. They also tended to require less formal preparation and were more likely to center on execution rather than problem-solving. Rank Occupation Average Job Security Score O*NET Job

Zone 1 Mental Health Counselors 2.25 5 2 Light Truck and Delivery Drivers 2.57 2 3 Security Guards 2.66 2 4 Warehouse and Material-Moving

Workers 2.76 2 5 Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck

Drivers 2.77 2 6 General Maintenance and Repair

Workers 2.80 3 7 Bartenders 2.83 2 8 Retail Salespersons 2.83 2 9 Restaurant Cooks 2.86 2 10 Baristas and Counter-Service

Workers 2.86 2 Most work is done on-site. These roles are closely tied to physical workplaces, equipment, vehicles, or customer-facing environments.

These roles are closely tied to physical workplaces, equipment, vehicles, or customer-facing environments. Preparation requirements are generally lower. Nine of the 10 occupations fall within Job Zones 2 or 3.

Nine of the 10 occupations fall within Job Zones 2 or 3. Physical work stands out. Stamina, strength, coordination, balance, and general physical activity are common characteristics across the lowest-rated occupations.

Stamina, strength, coordination, balance, and general physical activity are common characteristics across the lowest-rated occupations. Routine execution is more common. Compared to the top-ranked occupations, these jobs rely less on analyzing information and more on carrying out established tasks. What Shapes Employee Perceptions of Job Security? The clearest differences in the data were associated with the nature of the work itself, more than the industry it falls under. Employees feel most secure in roles involving analysis, technology, and specialized expertise, and least secure in roles involving physical labor, routine tasks, and location-dependent duties. Preparation plays a role, too: nine of the bottom 10 occupations fall within O*NET Job Zones 2 or 3, compared to none of the top 10. But it isn't the whole story. Mental Health Counselors stand out as the notable exception. Despite requiring graduate-level education and falling within Job Zone 5, they received the lowest Job Security Score in the study, suggesting that employee perceptions of security are influenced by more than education requirements alone. "Job security is often discussed in terms of economic conditions or hiring trends, but employees also experience it through the realities of their own work," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. "While education and training matter, they don't produce the same sense of security across every occupation. The skills employees rely on, the decisions they make, and the way they contribute each day all influence how secure a role feels." For detailed insights on the 2026 Job Security Index, access the full study at https://zety.com/blog/2026-job-security-index Methodology Using Zety's proprietary data, millions of employee-reported job security scores and worker sentiment metrics were aggregated and analyzed. To ensure sufficient sample size, the analysis included only occupations with at least 5,000 employee reviews. Because employee-reported job titles vary widely, similar titles were consolidated into 50 standardized occupational categories. Generic or ambiguous titles that could not be reliably matched to a specific occupation, such as "Intern" or "Manager," were removed. Each standardized category was then mapped to a representative O*NET occupation using the closest official occupational classification. Each occupational category was assigned an average Job Security Score calculated across all matched job titles, weighted by employee review count. Comparisons focused on O*NET measures of Essential Skills, Abilities, Knowledge, Work Activities, Work Styles, and Job Zone to identify patterns associated with employee-rated job security. About Zety Zety's Resume Builder is a premier platform that leverages advanced AI tools to help job seekers stand out and land interviews effortlessly. Offering step-by-step guidance, curated content suggestions, and 100s of professional, ATS-friendly resume templates, it allows users to feel confident crafting tailored applications. Millions of professionals rely on Zety's interactive suite—which also features an easy-to-use Cover Letter Generator—to produce high-quality documents that are free to create and ready to download. Since 2016, Zety's career blog has provided free data-driven insights from career experts and Certified Professional Resume Writers aimed at empowering professionals at every stage of their journey. The Zety Workforce Hub presents current trends and hiring patterns, with the best career advice and evidence-based findings featured in outlets like Business Insider, CNBC, and Forbes, among others. Select Zety as a preferred source on Google to receive more workforce trends, career insights, and labor market research in your personalized search experience. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-job-security-index-reveals-which-careers-feel-most-secure-302950017.html SOURCE Zety

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