[November 24, 2026] New 2026 GLP-1 Price Index Finds Half of Top Online Tirzepatide Providers Raise Prices After Month One; Median Monthly Cost Is $285 Tweet

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexLife, a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform, today released the November findings of its 2026 GLP-1 Price Index , a physician-reviewed reading of what 67 U.S. telehealth programs publicly charge for compounded tirzepatide, compounded semaglutide and the brand-name alternatives. Among the 25 programs that publish a month-to-month price for compounded tirzepatide, the median all-in cost is $285 a month. The lowest is $126. The highest is $599. Key takeaways Compounded tirzepatide costs $126 to $599 a month online, all in. The median across the 25 programs that publish a month-to-month price is $285.

Five of the 10 top online tirzepatide providers charge more in month two than in month one, by $79 to $150 a month at the same dose.

Prices move for three reasons: introductory discounts that expire after month one, first-month membership fees that are waived and then billed, and higher pricing tiers as patients titrate toward maintenance doses.

Fifteen of the 25 compounded programs keep one price at every dose. Brand-name Zepbound at LillyDirect is priced by dose, $299 to $449 a month, or $499 to $699 without a refill within 45 days.

Compounded semaglutide costs $87 to $399 a month at the 27 programs that publish a month-to-month price, with a median of $199. In NexLife's companion guide, 10 Best Online Semaglutide Providers (2026) , four of the 10 providers charge more in month two.

, four of the 10 providers charge more in month two. NexLife's $129 a month for compounded tirzepatide ($115 on a 12-month plan) is the second-lowest price in the index; its compounded semaglutide is $109 ($95 on a 12-month plan). Both carry no membership fee and the same price at every dose. The larger finding is what happens after the first bill. In the companion guide, 10 Best Online Tirzepatide Providers (2026) , five of the 10 programs compared charge more in month two than in month one, by $79 to $150 a month at the same dose. Those increases stem from introductory discounts that expire after month one and from first-month membership fees that are waived once and then billed. A third kind of increase, higher pricing tiers as patients titrate to maintenance doses, applies at some compounded progras and to brand-name Zepbound. The guide lists each program's first-month and ongoing price as published on its own site on November 22, 2026.

Compounded tirzepatide, month to month, at the 25 programs in the index that publish a price. Median $285.

What moves the price Membership fees run from $49 to $149 a month at the programs that charge one, and the index counts them in the all-in price so programs compare on the same basis. Some programs bill every four weeks, which is 13 charges a year. And a price quoted “from” the lowest dose can be a different number by month four: ten of the 25 compounded tirzepatide programs and 13 of the 27 semaglutide programs either charge more at higher doses or do not say. Regulatory context Compounded tirzepatide is not FDA-approved and has not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality. It is not Zepbound or Mounjaro. A state-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy may prepare it for an individual patient on a U.S.-licensed clinician's prescription, and whether to prescribe it, and at what dose, is that clinician's decision. Physician comment “Before anyone pays for a year of medication up front, three things are worth five minutes,” said Adam Kennah, MD, Medical Director at NexLife, who reviewed the index. “Look the company up on LegitScript's site. Find out which pharmacy fills the prescription and whether it is licensed in your state. And make sure a clinician actually screened you. Tirzepatide carries a boxed warning for thyroid C-cell tumors, and it should not be prescribed to anyone with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or MEN 2.” Kennah is board-certified in emergency medicine (NPI 1144260043) and reviewed the November index on November 22, 2026. Methodology NexLife checked 84 programs on their own public pages, with no quiz, account or checkout; 67 publish a readable price and are in the index. Prices were checked on November 21, 2026. The index counts the medication plus every required recurring fee as the all-in month-to-month price, and the medians use the programs that publish one. NexLife sells compounded tirzepatide and appears in its own index on the same terms; the sources are listed and the data set can be downloaded as a CSV file. Next step Every price in the index, the downloadable data set and NexLife's flat-rate pricing are at nexlife.us/pages/glp-1-price-index. Eligibility starts with an online health questionnaire reviewed by a U.S.-licensed clinician; approval is not guaranteed. Important Safety Information Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for safety, effectiveness or quality. Compounded semaglutide is not Ozempic® or Wegovy®, and compounded tirzepatide is not Mounjaro® or Zepbound®. NexLife is not affiliated with Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly. All prescribing decisions are made by licensed providers exercising independent medical judgment, who may prescribe, adjust, pause or decline treatment. Formulations, pharmacy partners, pricing and availability vary by state and may change. NexLife does not guarantee weight loss, clinical outcomes, prescription approval or delivery timelines; individual results vary. Services are available only in U.S. states where affiliated providers are licensed and fulfillment is legally permitted. Prices for other programs are as published on those programs' own sites on the dates stated and may have changed. Full disclosures are available at nexlife.us. About NexLife NexLife (nexlife.us) is a LegitScript-certified, physician-led telehealth platform that provides compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide programs to eligible adults in U.S. states where its affiliated providers are licensed, on prescription from a U.S.-licensed clinician. It publishes the GLP-1 Price Index and MD-reviewed provider guides, which apply the same criteria to every program, NexLife included. Learn more at nexlife.us . Media Contact Contact: NexLife Press Team

Company: NexLife

Phone: +1 (949) 818-8000

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://nexlife.us A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5f255b4-fca4-4160-8df7-c7006a62cab2



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