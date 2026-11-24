[November 24, 2026] New Study from The Toy Association™ Highlights Safety Problems with Knockoff Toys Sold on Temu and Shein Tweet

The Toy Association Urges Consumers to Buy Only Branded, Safe Toys on Black Friday and Cyber Monday NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families dive into Black Friday deals and the holiday shopping rush, The Toy Association™ is reminding gift-givers that reputable toy companies and trusted retailers selling toys in the U.S., whether online or in stores, comply with more than 100 strict federal safety laws and tests – giving families confidence as they shop. However, not all online marketplaces are created equally. The Toy Association conducted a 2026 study examining toys purchased from two e-commerce platforms, Temu and Shein, and the investigation found that toys from these particular platforms frequently failed to meet U.S. safety requirements — an important reminder of why shopping from trusted sellers, who work year-round to prioritize safety, is so essential. What the Study Found

The Toy Association purchased toys from Temu and Shein and had them tested by a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-accredited third-party lab for U.S. toy safety compliance. The test results showed mechanical, physical, and chemical safety failures (e.g., small parts, small balls, battery accessibility, phthalates). In addition, safety information on products, packaging, and online listings were evaluated for accuracy, proper labeling, and consistency with mandatory U.S. requirements. All testing and evaluations were carried out in accordance with federally mandated regulations and test protocols. [ Read the report summary .] Key findings: 89% of the toys purchased from Temu and Shein failed for one or more factors : non-compliance with mandatory safety testing and/or had incorrect toy labeling and age grading, including false, missing, or misleading safety information in violation of the mandatory toy safety standard.

of the toys purchased from Temu and Shein : non-compliance with mandatory safety testing and/or had incorrect toy labeling and age grading, including false, missing, or misleading safety information in violation of the mandatory toy safety standard. 67% of the toys failed at least one mandatory toy safety test at an independent testing lab accredited by the CPSC.

of the toys failed at least one mandatory toy safety test at an independent testing lab accredited by the CPSC. li style="list-style-type: none;"> One toy failed for phthalates detected at over 90 times the maximum allowed under federal law.



One toy marketed for children failed for including hazardous loose magnetic components at nearly 8 times the maximum allowed under federal law. (Magnets pose a serious safety issue if ingested. This product violated the mandatory toy standard for magnets and is not allowed for children under 14 years of age.)

40% of the toys failed small parts testing, a key concern for young children — especially those under 3 years of age.

of the toys failed small parts testing, a key concern for young children — especially those under 3 years of age. 5 of the toys utilized false advertising that misled consumers as to what they would actually receive, indicating that these sellers should not be trusted. Toy Safety Report Card , raising serious concerns about compliance with U.S. toy safety laws and children's safety," said Kathrin Belliveau, The Toy Association's chief policy officer. "This holiday season and year-round, families can shop with greater confidence by choosing established brands, trusted retailers, and local toy and game stores." Safe & Smart Online Shopping: The "Three R's"

Families can shop safely this holiday by remembering The Toy Association's "Three Rs":

Reputation – Is it a well-known seller or brand you're familiar with? If so, you can feel confident clicking "add to cart."



– Is it a well-known seller or brand you're familiar with? If so, you can feel confident clicking "add to cart." Research – If you're not familiar with the seller, do your research. A responsible, legitimate company will have an official website.





– If you're not familiar with the seller, do your research. A responsible, legitimate company will have an official website. Reviews – If a toy has negative reviews or very few reviews, it could be fake. Watch out for typos, spelling mistakes, and poorly photoshopped photos — all red flags! More Holiday Safety Tips for Parents

From selecting age-appropriate toys to supervising play once the gifts are unwrapped, The Toy Association offers clear, helpful guidance at PlaySafe.org . About The Toy Association™ ToyAssociation.org , ToyFoundation.org , PeopleOfPlay.com , TheGeniusOfPlay.org , and PlaySafe.org .

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association represents companies involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. It serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 50 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, governments, consumers, and the industry to support toy safety, advance industry standards, and help families make informed choices about play. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-the-toy-association-highlights-safety-problems-with-knockoff-toys-sold-on-temu-and-shein-302949715.html SOURCE The Toy Association

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]