[November 24, 2026] New Study Finds Metagenomic Sequencing Could Have Changed Antibiotic Decisions for 4 in 10 UTI Prescriptions Tweet

A study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases with Biotia, Bumrungrad International Hospital, and Chulalongkorn University finds that pathogen identification combined with resistance interpretation is what could turn the result into a treatment decision. NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A metagenomic sequencing report could have changed the antibiotic decision in 4 out of 10 initial prescriptions for urinary tract infections (UTIs), according to a peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. The report could have flagged antibiotics likely to fail and identified patients who could step down from broad-spectrum drugs. The study was a collaboration between Bumrungrad International Hospital, Chulalongkorn University, and Biotia. It evaluated Biotia's bioinformatics software, BIOTIA-DX, on sequencing data from urine samples collected at a tertiary hospital in Bangkok, Thailand – a setting where antibiotic resistance in uropathogens is high. "Antimicrobial resistance is one of the defining health challenges of our time, and every antibiotic decision matters. This study moves the conversation beyond whether sequencing can find a pathogen to whether it can help doctors choose the right treatment sooner. We're proud to have done this work with our partners at Bumrungrad and Chulalongkorn", said Niamh O'Hara, PhD, the CEO and Co-Founder of Biotia. UTIs are among the most common reasons antibiotics are prescribed. Because standard culture results are often followed by susceptibility testing, the results can take several days to return, requiring doctors to start treatment without knowing the pathogen or its resistance profile. That gap puts patients at risk of ineffective treatment and fuels the spread of drug resistance, and the possibility of infections that have no treatment options. In this study, researchers compared BIOTIA-DX results with standard culture and susceptibility testing in 251 urine samples collected from symptomatic patients. They then examined 54 antibiotic prescriptions written on the day each sample was collected, to ask whether a same-day metagenomic report would have changed the clinical treatment decision. Key findings: 4 in 10 prescriptions were potentially actionable. A same-day report could have altered 22 of 54 prescriptions (40.7%)

A same-day report could have altered 22 of 54 prescriptions (40.7%) Flagging antibiotics likely to fail. In 9 prescriptions (16.7%), the antibiotic given was later shown by susceptibility testing to be ineffective, and BIOTIA-DX could have correctly detected the resistance earlier.

In 9 prescriptions (16.7%), the antibiotic given was later shown by susceptibility testing to be ineffective, and BIOTIA-DX could have correctly detected the resistance earlier. Opportunities to narrow therapy and avoid carbapenems. In 13 prescriptions (2.1%), patients with systemic or complicated UTIs received broad-spectrum antibiotics, 11 of them carbapenems, although the urinary pathogen was susceptible and BIOTIA-DX found no resistance to more narrow spectrum antibiotics. A same-day report could have prompted clinicians to review whether narrower treatment was appropriate.

In 13 prescriptions (2.1%), patients with systemic or complicated UTIs received broad-spectrum antibiotics, 11 of them carbapenems, although the urinary pathogen was susceptible and BIOTIA-DX found no resistance to more narrow spectrum antibiotics. A same-day report could have prompted clinicians to review whether narrower treatment was appropriate. Accurate detection. In an earlier validation study of the same cohort, BIOTIA-DX detected 98.7% of culture-positive samples and 94.6% of cultured organisms. Diagnostic stewardship in the face of antimicrobial resistance

Although the study was conducted in Thailand, its findings are relevant in other countries including in the United States. In October, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released its latest antimicrobial resistance threats report, estimating nearly 10 million drug-resistant infections and more than 50,000 deaths in the United States in 2023. All four pathogens the CDC classifies as urgent threats, the agency's highest level, can cause urinary tract or urogenital infections: carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales, carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter, Candida auris and drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Effective treatment depends on knowing exactly which pathogens are present and which drugs they are resistant to. Standard urine culture detects a limited range of uropathogens, handles polymicrobial infections poorly, and can miss fastidious and anaerobic organisms entirely. Clinical metagenomic testing addresses these gaps: it identifies pathogens directly from the sample and characterizes their resistance in a single test. This matters most for patients at high risk of resistant infection, including those with recurrent or complicated UTI. Use of these tests remains limited, however, largely because reimbursement has not kept pace with the technology. "The CDC's latest antimicrobial resistance threats report underscores that drug-resistant pathogens of the urinary tract represent one of the most serious challenges facing patients and health systems today," said Dorottya Nagy-Szakal, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Biotia. "For patients at elevated risk of complications, including urosepsis, or for whom resistant infection is anticipated, empirical therapy carries substantial clinical risk. These patients warrant advanced, accurate diagnostic testing that identifies the causative pathogens and defines their antimicrobial resistance profile. Enabling targeted therapy at the outset has the potential to improve patient outcomes and strengthen antimicrobial stewardship by preserving last-resort agents. By helping to avoid treatment failure, complications, prolonged hospitalization and repeated diagnostic evaluation, it may also meaningfully reduce the overall cost of care." Biotia's BIOTIA-ID Urine Test, powered by the BIOTIA-DX platform, is available to clinicians and patients in all 50 US states as a laboratory-developed test. Biotia is actively pursuing reimbursement coverage for the test. About the study Wangprapa P, Nagy-Szakal D, Wells HL, et al. Potential clinical actionability of metagenomic next-generation sequencing for antimicrobial stewardship for urinary tract infections: a retrospective, single-center, BI-Biotia UTI cohort study. International Journal of Infectious Diseases (2026). The article is open access: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijid.2026.109181 . The authors note that the study was retrospective, conducted at a single center and based on a relatively small number of prescriptions, and that predictive values depend on local resistance patterns. The researchers are working on prospective, multi-center evaluation measuring both stewardship and patient safety outcomes. About Biotia Biotia is advancing infectious disease diagnostics for challenging and chronic infections through pathogen genomics and artificial intelligence. As a spinout company of the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech, Biotia is based in New York City, where it operates a high-complexity, CLIA-certified diagnostic laboratory. Biotia's partners and collaborators include leading institutions such as Mayo Clinic, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), and NASA. Biotia's flagship diagnostic test for recurrent, complicated UTIs, the BIOTIA-ID Urine Test (sensitivity 97% and specificity 99%), is available across all 50 U.S. states. To learn more about Biotia, visit biotia.io . Media contact

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