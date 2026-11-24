[November 24, 2026] New Brand Relevance Score unites brand building and marketing performance Tweet

BRS™ is a 0–100 brand strength index that measures a brand or service against competitors in a defined geography and period, building relevance into marketing planning, investment and performance reviews TORONTO and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- A new Brand Relevance Score brings brand building and marketing performance into one comprehensive measure, addressing a longstanding divide in how marketing success is assessed. Released in North America by competitive intelligence platform BAM® Analytix, BRS™ measures how relevant a brand or service is compared with its competitors. The 0–100 score combines accumulated brand strength and current consumer response, giving brand, performance and agency teams a shared basis for evaluating competitive progress. "Brand building and performance marketing contribute to the same commercial goal, yet teams often evaluate them through different measures," said Brett Channer, Founder and CEO of BAM®Analytix. "BRS brings them together around one question: is our brand becoming more relevant than the alternatives consumers can choose?" An industry need for connected measurement In July 2026, the World Federation of Advertisers and Ebiquity reported that fewer than 3% of 71 senior leaders were fully confident they could separate short-term performance from long-term brand-building impact.1 Four brand health metrics with consistent measurement rules BRS combines four factors drawn from searches, online activity, engagement and reviews: Interest What people are actively searching for Presence How visible the brand is in its market Connection How people engage with the brand Sentiment What people express about the brand The score runs on BAM®Analytix's deterministic AI infrastructure, built on its patented measurement technology, so the same inputs always produce the same result. Changes in the score and its factors show where competitive relevance is strengthening or weakening, giving teams a consistent way to measure marketing effectiveness alongside commercial results. Statistical validation and Canadian innovation support BRS indicators have been statistically validated against commercial measures, including lead volume and market-share proxies. Development of the BRS platform was funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).2 Available on the BAM®Analytix competitive intelligence platform BRS is available on BAM Analytix's competitive intelligence platform, which benchmarks competitors, tracks brand relevance over time and shows where risk, momentum and opportunity lie. At its core, it compares share of advertising spend with share of positive consumer response (a share of voice view) to reveal investment imbalances. Journalists can request interviews at [email protected]. About BAM Analytix BAM Analytix is a competitive intelligence platform providing competitive marketing intelligence built on patented measurement technology. Its proprietary BRS™ combines consumer behaviour and sentiment signals to help brands, agencies and business leaders monitor relevance and investigate risk, momentum and opportunity. BAM Analytix has offices in Toronto, Canada, and Austin, Texas.



1 WFA and Ebiquity, Paid Media Effectiveness Handbook findings, July 9, 2026. 2 Government of Canada, AI and technology investment announcement, March 4, 2025.

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