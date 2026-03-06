[November 23, 2026] New York Life Wealth Watch Caregiving Pulse Survey Finds Caregivers Are Tapping Savings, Taking on Debt and Delaying Milestones, While Most Lack a Plan for Their Own Care Tweet

According to New York Life Wealth Watch Caregiving Pulse, caregiving can carry a significant and often overlooked cost for the entire family, and most Americans have not planned for the possibility that they will need care themselves. The survey found that only 15% of Americans have a long-term care plan in place and 11% are actively developing one. Nearly three in four have neither a plan in place nor one they are actively developing. Four in 10 Americans (41%) currently provide financial, housing or caregiving support to a family member, including 13% who support an aging relative. Among them, roughly one in four have used or considered using personal savings (28%), taken on or considered credit card debt (25%), or worked or considered working additional hours (24%) to help cover caregiving costs. "Planning for long-term care is ultimately an act of caring for your loved ones," said Ruby Grace Reyes, corporate vice president and head of Long-Term Care Products at New York Life. "Many people assume a spouse or adult child will step in if they need care, but few consider the financial, emotional and physical toll that caregiving can take on the entire family. By preparing for future care needs, families can help ease the burden on those closest to them and preserve both their financial security and their quality of life." The Hidden Cost of Caregiving Providing care takes both time and money, and the costs add up quickly. Among current caregivers: 41% spend at least 10 hours per week providing or coordinating care, including 22% who spend 20 hours or more.

28% have used or considered using personal or emergency savings to cover family caregiving costs, and 27% have delayed or considered delaying a major purchase.

25% have taken on or considered taking on credit card debt, and 24% have worked or considered working additional hours or a second job.

11% have withdrawn or considered withdrawing money from a retirement account, and 10% have reduced or considered reducing their retirement contributions.

Among those caring for someone from a distance, 27% name balancing caregiving with work or their own family among their top three challenges. 24% name the cost of care and 24% name emotional stress or guilt. Caregiving Is Putting Gen Z's Financial Milestones on Hold Younger caregivers are making the steepest tradeoffs. Among Gen Z caregivers: 38% have worked or considered working additional hours or a second job, compared with 29% of Millennials, 15% of Gen X and 9% of Baby Boomers.

34% have delayed or considered delaying a major purchase, the highest share of any generation.

Among Gen Z caregivers, 14% have reduced or considered reducing retirement contributions, compared with 7% of Gen X caregivers; 15% have withdrawn or considered withdrawing money from a retirement account, compared with 10% of Gen X caregivers Women Carry a Heavier Caregiving Load and Feel Less Prepared Women who provide care are more likely to be full-time caregivers and women overall are less likely than men to feel prepared for their own care needs: 31% of women say they are "not at all prepared" financially for the possibility of needing care, compared with 23% of men.

13% of women have a long-term care plan in place, versus 18% of men.

26% of women expect to use personal savings or current income to pay for care, compared with 35% of men. 15% of women expect long-term care insurance to help, versus 20% of men.

Among caregivers, 13% of women spend 35 or more hours per week providing or coordinating care, compared with 8% of men.

Among those caring from a distance, women are more likely than men to name emotional stress or guilt among heir top three challenges (29% vs. 20%). Divorced Adults Face Added Uncertainty Divorced adults may have fewer family resources to rely on:

56% feel financially unprepared for future care, including 33% who feel "not at all prepared." Among married adults, 48% feel unprepared, including 24% who feel "not at all prepared."

Divorced adults are less likely than married adults to expect nearby family or friends to provide their care (29% vs. 39%).

46% of divorced adults expect Medicaid or another government program to help cover care costs, compared with 33% of married adults. Only 24% expect to use personal savings or current income, compared with 39% of married adults. Expectations About Care Outpace Planning Many Americans are counting on family, but few have worked out the details: 37% expect nearby family or friends to provide their care and 16% expect family members to travel or move to be with them. 20% expect paid caregivers and 22% expect a care facility. Yet 28% are unsure who would provide their care.

39% expect Medicaid or another government program to help cover costs, compared with 30% who expect to use personal savings or current income and 18% who expect long-term care insurance. 20% have not considered how they would pay.

Caregivers are more likely than non-caregivers to expect family to travel or move to help (23% vs. 11%) and to expect long-term care insurance to help (22% vs. 14%). Even so, 40% expect Medicaid or another government program to contribute and 50% feel financially unprepared for their own future care, in line with the general population. "When people picture long-term care, they often imagine a nursing home, but today's care looks very different," Reyes said. "More Americans are aging in place, relying on a combination of family caregivers, home health aides, transportation services and home modifications to stay independent. A financial strategy should reflect that reality, and it should start with an honest conversation about who would help and how it would be paid for." What's Holding Americans Back 35% of Americans have not really thought about how they would manage their care as they age, and another 22% have thought about it but taken no steps. Among adults without a plan who have not begun planning: 28% are unsure how they would pay for care.

25% feel it is too early to plan.

23% do not know where to start.

19% are unsure how much care would cost, and 19% do not know what options are available.

13% have not discussed the issue with a spouse, partner or family. "The holidays are one of the few times multiple generations might be in the same room, which makes them a natural moment to start that conversation," Reyes said. "Families don't need to have every answer. Talking openly about wishes and resources and working with a financial professional to build long-term care into a broader financial strategy can help reduce financial and emotional stress for everyone before a need becomes urgent." FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS What did the New York Life Wealth Watch Caregiving Pulse survey find about long-term care plans? The survey found that only 15% of Americans have a long-term care plan in place and 11% are actively developing one. Nearly three in four have neither a plan in place nor one they are actively developing. How many Americans provide financial, housing or caregiving support to a family member? Four in 10 Americans (41%) currently provide financial, housing or caregiving support to a family member, including 13% who support an aging relative. How are caregivers covering the costs of care? 28% have used or considered using personal or emergency savings to cover family caregiving costs, and 27% have delayed or considered delaying a major purchase. 25% have taken on or considered taking on credit card debt, and 24% have worked or considered working additional hours or a second job. What is holding Americans back from planning for long-term care? Among adults without a plan who have not begun planning: 28% are unsure how they would pay for care.

25% feel it is too early to plan.

23% do not know where to start. How should families start talking about long-term care? "Families don't need to have every answer. Talking openly about wishes and resources and working with a financial professional to build long-term care into a broader financial strategy can help reduce financial and emotional stress for everyone before a need becomes urgent," said Ruby Grace Reyes, corporate vice president and head of Long-Term Care Products at New York Life. SURVEY METHODOLOGY The New York Life Wealth Watch Caregiving Pulse survey was conducted October 9-11, 2026 by Morning Consult among a sample of 2,208 adults. Interviews were conducted online, and data weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, age, race, educational attainment and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. For this survey, "caregivers" are the 909 respondents (41%) who currently provide financial, housing or caregiving support to an aging relative, a spouse or partner with a chronic condition, or a child. Results among subgroups have larger margins of error. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2 1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/3/2026. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/ranking/fortune500/#methodology . 2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/16/2026: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123323271/en/

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