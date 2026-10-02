[November 23, 2026] New Research: Fewer Than Half of Washington State's Young Adults Feel Prepared for the Future of Work Tweet

As schools across Washington grapple with how generative AI should be used in classrooms, new research exposes significant disconnects in how young adults, parents, career navigators and employers understand what it takes to prepare young people for the future of work. Nearly eight in 10 Washington state employers (79%) expect entry-level hires to have at least mid-level AI skills, yet fewer than half of young adults (48%) believe their education is adequately preparing them to meet those expectations, according to Washington's new "Broken Marketplace" study. The AI gap is just one finding from a broader study examining Washington's education-to-career system from multiple perspectives. Drawing on nearly 3,000 interviews with young adults ages 16-24, parents, career navigators and employers across the state, the research offers a multi-stakeholder view of the systems and supports shaping young people's transition from education to career. By examining the experiences and perceptions of all four groups, the study reveals where their perspectives diverge and the barriers that prevent young people from translating educational opportunities into meaningful careers. "Washington's young people are eager to succeed, but our state's education and workforce systems continue to fall short of helping them realize their aspirations. Despite significant investments in programs and resources, too many young people are left to navigate a fragmented system on their own," said Vivek Varma, CEO of the Schultz Family Foundation. "This research provides a roadmap to better connect those resources, expand opportunity and ensure we don't leave a generation of young people behind. Washington's future prosperity depends on getting this right." Conducted in collaboration with HarrisX and funded by the Schultz Family Foundation, the study was shaped in close partnership with Washington STEM. As a key statewide partner, Washington STEM led stakeholder engagement and helped adapt the research to reflect Washington's education-to-career landscape, with input from an advisory group representing education, business, youth leadership and philanthropy, including the League of Education Voters and Partnership for Learning, the education foundation of Washington Roundtable. Young people are using AI. Education isn't keeping pace. While 82% of Washington's young adults consider themselves strong AI users, fewer than half believe their education is adequately preparing them for the AI skills employers expect. More young adults say their education has discouraged or limited AI use (36%) than say it has helped them learn how to use it (34%). The findings underscore a growing challenge for educators and employers: how to ensure young people develop the skills to succeed in a rapidly changing workforce while navigating the appropriate role of AI in education. The challenges extend well beyond AI. Across the research, significant disconnects emerge between how young adults, parents, career navigators and employers experience Washington's education-to-career system: Perceptions of career readiness are sharply divided. While 72% of Washington's career navigators believe young adults are prepared for the job markt, only 47% of young Washingtonians feel prepared for the future job market. Meanwhile, 93% of employers say locally trained entry-level talent is at least as prepared as the national average.

While 72% of Washington's career navigators believe young adults are prepared for the job markt, only 47% of young Washingtonians feel prepared for the future job market. Meanwhile, 93% of employers say locally trained entry-level talent is at least as prepared as the national average. Young people struggle to navigate available opportunities. Two-thirds of young adults say they don't know where to start or which education and career resources to trust. Even the professionals responsible for guiding them face challenges staying informed, with 55% of career navigators relying on their own connections for information.

Two-thirds of young adults say they don't know where to start or which education and career resources to trust. Even the professionals responsible for guiding them face challenges staying informed, with 55% of career navigators relying on their own connections for information. Employers want to engage but face significant barriers. More than 80% of employers express interest in internships, apprenticeships, job shadowing and school partnerships. Yet 77% cite limited staff capacity and 73% point to too many separate requests as barriers to participation.

More than 80% of employers express interest in internships, apprenticeships, job shadowing and school partnerships. Yet 77% cite limited staff capacity and 73% point to too many separate requests as barriers to participation. Critical financial aid information isn't reaching young people. While 76% of young adults say they understand financial aid at least somewhat well, only 47% know the Washington College Grant can cover costs beyond tuition. Three in four say knowing earlier that college or training could be free or low cost would change their decisions. Together, the findings point to an opportunity to better connect Washington's existing resources and make them easier for young people to navigate. That means better coordination across education and workforce systems, clearer guidance, and stronger connections between school and work, while identifying where additional support may be needed.

Washington's "Broken Marketplace" report builds on the Schultz Family Foundation's broader focus on understanding the barriers young people face as they move from education into the workforce and supporting stronger career navigation. "Our national research revealed a broken marketplace where young adults lack the guidance and support needed to navigate the transition from education to employment, and new challenges around AI in the workplace. Our findings in Washington reinforce this challenge: the problem isn't a lack of resources, but a lack of connection with them, and significant drop-off rates among those who seek and engage with these services. Young people in Washington struggle to understand what's available to them, determine what's relevant, and find guidance they can trust," said Dritan Nesho, CEO and Founder, HarrisX. "Washington's young people should not need extraordinary luck, connections, or resources to find their way into the careers shaping our state's future. The Broken Marketplace research confirms what we've seen across Washington: we have a system rich in programs but poor in connections. It's time to move from fragmented opportunities to shared accountability for student success," said Dr. Jenée Myers Twitchell, CEO, Washington STEM. "HarrisX's new research provides valuable insights and strategies on how to bridge the disconnect between Washington state's education system and the workforce. League of Education Voters is using these findings to help create better system alignment from cradle to career," said Arik Korman, CEO, League of Education Voters Foundation. "This research confirms what Washington employers regularly tell us. They want to engage with young people, and they often run into barriers when they try. Limited staff capacity and a steady stream of separate requests make it hard to say yes, even when the interest is there. That's an opportunity. If we make it simpler for employers to share clear signals about the jobs and skills they need with schools, colleges and training programs, we can turn their participation into coursework and work-based learning that prepare young people for those jobs, and a strong talent pool for Washington's future," said Ingrid Stegemoeller, Industry Engagement Director at Partnership for Learning, the education foundation of the Washington Roundtable. Explore the full findings from the report: Full Report from HarrisX About the Schultz Family Foundation The Schultz Family Foundation, established in 1996 by Sheri and Howard Schultz, creates pathways of opportunity for populations facing barriers to success, focusing on youth transitioning to adulthood and marginalized populations, including Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. By investing in scalable solutions and partnerships in communities across the country, the Foundation aims to help tackle the barriers and roadblocks that prevent individuals from reaching their full potential and, in doing so, strengthen our communities and our nation. For more information about the Foundation and its work: https://schultzfamilyfoundation.org/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123622013/en/

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